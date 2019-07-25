Lennox International: Expect More Rainy Days Ahead

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) is a manufacturer and distributor of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems "HVAC", along with refrigeration products. The company has a market cap of $10.4 billion generating approximately $3.9 billion in revenue over the past year, ranking among the top 5 of HVAC manufacturer's in the U.S. with a market share of approximately 7%.

Lennox International Inc. Brands. source: Company IR

The stock has been a strong performer over the past year up nearly 50% from its 52-week low and up 21% in 2019 reaching an all-time high of $298.49 in June. On the other hand, that bullish momentum has come to a halt since reporting a poor Q2 earnings release that missed expectations while management lowered guidance for the year ahead. Shares fell 6% on the report, and we think there is more downside ahead. This article recaps the recent earnings release including our view on where LII is headed next.

LII stock price chart. Source: FinViz.com.

Q2 Earnings Recap

LII reported EPS of $3.74 missing consensus estimates $4.12. On a percentage basis, the miss here was the worst for the company going back at least 5 years. Revenues of $1.10 billion came it at $46 million below expectations of $1.15 billion. GAAP revenues were down 6% year over year, or 1% lower than last year adjusted for divestitures and the impact from a major tornado disaster in its key market. Residential segment revenues fell 3% while commercial was still up 4%. The overall weak numbers were blamed on cold weather and rainy days, lowering the demand for HVAC products. From the conference call:

Significantly cooler temperatures and higher precipitation across the United States adversely impacted the HVAC market in the second quarter, and especially in key Central regions where cooling degree days were down over 30% and precipitation was up over 60%.

The company has been involved in various asset divestitures in recent years including the sale of its Australia, Asia, and South America businesses in 2018 which it says will help it streamline its portfolio and focus on its core markets in North America and Europe. In April of this year, Lennox announced the sale of its Kysor Warren brand to Epta S.p.A., a privately-owned commercial refrigeration company headquartered in Italy. The $49 million cash deal closed on March 29, 2019. These corporate activities have resulted in a lot of non-comparable historical financial statements requiring the company to present numerous adjusted figures. The story has been declining revenue on a GAAP basis, even as margins have trended higher with a focus towards the more profitable business in the U.S.

Lennox International Inc. segment mix. source: Company IR

The Q2 results "poured some cold water" on an otherwise bullish case of expanding margins and steady earnings growth. The adjusted gross margin rate fell 140bps to 30.2%. Free cash flow for the quarter was reported at $20.1 million down from $27.8 million for the period last year. The decline in sales from the residential segment is concerning and its unclear how much was "organic" versus actually impacted from the weather. The biggest question raised by these numbers is how a company with a $10.5 billion market cap and nearly $4 billion in annual sales can be so exposed to seemingly minor changes in temperature. Clearly, the company is referring to the month of May that according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association "NOAA" was the second wettest month on record in the United States. According to a report by the organization, "the average May temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 59.5 degrees F (0.70 degrees below the 20th-century average), which ranked in the bottom third of the 125-year record." Indeed, the data does in-fact back-up management's claims, but nevertheless highlights the fragility of the business if a less than a 1-degree difference in air temperature for a calendar month results in this type of volatility.

2019 Guidance Update

The other bearish consideration is that guidance was lowered for 2019. The company now sees revenue growth in the 2% to 5% range, from a previous 3% to 7%. The company now expects GAAP EPS in a range of $11.91 to $12.51. These targets were actually also revised down back in the Q1 earnings release back in April from an original $14.30-$14.90, so the trend here is clearly negative. From the conference call:

Now turning to our guidance for the company overall in 2019. We're updating guidance for adjusted revenue from -- for adjusted revenue growth from a range of 3% to 7% to a new range of 2% to 5%. We're updating GAAP EPS from continuing operations from a range of $12.65 to $13.25 to a new range of $11.91 to $12.51.

Following the earnings release, consensus EPS estimates through 2021 have already been revised lower which we believe will weigh on sentiment going forward.

Data by YCharts.

Analysis

Prior to this Q2 earnings release and corresponding drop in the stock price, a strong case could have be made that LII shares were otherwise expensive given valuation multiples trading at historically high levels. Among multiples like the price to sales ratio at 2.8x and enterprise value to EBITDA over the trailing twelve months at 19.8x in particular appear stretched relative to the company's 10 year average.

LII trading based valuation multiples. Source: Data by YCharts; author table.

We believe the revised guidance lower and misstep in Q2 warrants a revaluation lower to the company's market premium. We see a trend of multiples compression from current levels as the market sells away some of the previous "quality premium" share may have commanded.

