Cracker Barrel: Better Than I Thought

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) is expected to deliver average revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing modestly in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a safe risk-reward proposition with acceptable downside and considerable upside potential, and as for its price, it is optimistically priced with substantial dividends.

Cracker Barrel is a mid-cap company with a market cap of about $4.1 Billion with favorable financials. The strategy is simple and robust, with a transparent market in mind and a solid execution so far.

What we are betting on

Cracker Barrel is a lovely business that seems to be trading on nostalgia at a reasonable price. The company strategy is simple and so far, effective.

Source: Investor relations

Enhance their current business, expand its footprint, and extend the brand. To do this, they are keeping core menu items and introducing seasonal picks. This allows the company to play with its menu and offer new menu items taking into account the products that are cheaper in the season. Not a revolutionary strategy, but it is one that certainly works.

Source: Investor relations

The retail they offer is not threatened by Amazon (AMZN) or other online stores, as its focus is on the experience rather than the actual product.

As Don Draper points out, nostalgia is a powerful tool. Now, more than ever, the market is craving to be reminded of the past fondly. Hipster culture, homegrown, and other trends have increased in popularity in recent years. It seems that the more technology penetrates our lives, the more people want to feel the experiences of the past.

Valuation

Estimating That revenue growth should range 2.8% and 4.3%, considering gross margin could range between 16.4% and 17.9%, expecting that G&A as a percentage of revenue is between 5.1% and 4.7%, we have the following chart.

Source: Author´s Charts

These approximations are in line with what the market expects for Cracker Barrel in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author´s Charts

This valuation takes into account the assets and liabilities of the company and the expected change in equity the company will have in the future. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years. While the assessment considers the dividend to estimate the fair price, it is not taken into account for the average annual return.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 17% and at best undervalued by 19%. So the stock is fairly valued

Source: Author´s Charts

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

The risk profile shows there is a 43.27% probability that Cracker Barrel will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of 1.4%. This number proves that the company is reasonably valued and maybe even a tad undervalued.

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

Source: Author´s Charts

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that Cracker Barrel will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of 11.7%.

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities that an event or a proposition have multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

More than 11% is a fabulous number, especially considering the low level of risk that the stock has and that it is not taking into consideration the dividends received.

When we take into account the dividends, the picture looks even brighter.

Source: Author´s Charts.

When we look at the gross margin improvement compared to revenue, we can see that it is improving. While the behavior is not that linear, the higher the revenue grows, the higher the gross margin becomes.

Source: Author´s Charts

In this case, this can tell us that the number of SKU's they handle and the expansion plans are improving the business profitability.

Conclusions

The expansion plan could deliver a significant result for the Stock and move the price considerably. Even if this doesn't happen, the core business of Cracker Barrel is strong, and the current price is fair.

The dividend is relatively high, and even if the company performs in the bottom range of estimates, the stock could perform decently. The management seems to be on point, and the company has buyback plans.

Given the decent growth in revenue that the company has shown in the past, the strong financials and the satisfying level of debt that the company has, it could provide a great way to reduce risk in the portfolio without significantly compromising potential upside. The risk-reward is lovely, and the long-term prospects are solid.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CBRL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.