Moving To Buy-Long Term Hold On Salesforce.com

The market has responded well to Q2 tech earnings and the incremental investment return in our model from waiting for a $150/share opportunity isn't sufficiently material to risk missing a move upwards.

We said that we would look for $150 to go to Buy, because we felt any adverse market reaction to Q2 earnings season could hand us that opportunity.

We said we thought the stock was a safe buy at the then-current price ($158 at the time of publication).

What We Said Then

Our initiating coverage note on Salesforce.com (CRM), More Cash In The Cloud Than You Might Think was published on Seeking Alpha on 18 July. If you haven't seen it, we'd encourage you to read it. We're big believers in the future of CRM. There are risks of course - principally that if growth falters we think the stock has material downside, because this is in essence a giant growth equity play. But we think there's enough road ahead for the revenue to keep going at plus or minus the current rate of growth over our 3 year investment horizon.

In our note we said "If you want or need to put some cash to work, there are plenty worse places to put it than CRM stock today, as we show below. But the patient investor may find themselves rewarded if they hold fire". We said we would go to Buy at $150/share. We said that any volatility resulting from the current Q2 tech earnings season might get the stock there.

Here's the returns table from our investment model.

Source: Cestrian Analysis - extract from our Jul 18 note

At $150/share entry we have a 2.5yr return of 38% (base case), 74% (bull case) and a loss of 3% (bear case). At $160/share entry those numbers move down to 30% / 63% / -9%. As you can see the difference in each case isn't all that material. This is because the company is a growth equity play. There are no dividends which could be cut and no leverage which could bite. So a small increase in entry ticket leads to a small reduction in exit returns.

What We've Seen Since

The market has responded positively to tech Q2 earnings. For the period from 1 July (the first day after the end of calendar Q2) to date, the NASDAQ proxy QQQ is up 2.8%, the largest pure tech company, MSFT, is up 3.4% (NB - we went to Buy on MSFT on 24 June), and CRM itself is up 2.6%.

This chart runs through market closing on 24 July - the day after the federal government said it would investigate Big Tech for all manner of possible errant practices including antitrust and antidumping. We held off going to Buy on CRM last night because we wanted to see whether all of tech - even companies unlikely to be affected, like CRM - would sell off on that news. It didn't. Even AMZN, the likely target of the investigations, regained its initial sell-off (which was only 1.5% in any event).

Let's Not Stand On Ceremony

Let's be clear. Nobody likes to chase a stock up. It tends to lead to disappointment. But we've mulled this over a lot in the last couple days and we're now going to Buy - Long Term Hold on CRM, as of the market opening price on July 25.

We're going to Buy because the market is moving up on tech earnings despite the specter of the federal government looking into Big Tech. We don't think CRM will be a target of the investigation. And we noted in our initiating coverage piece that the current entry multiple for CRM (on an EV/TTM Revenue basis, which we think is the right measure given that this is a growth equity investment) is in the midrange of its normal span. So valuation is not particularly stretched; it doesn't look like the market is going to help us buy cheaper in the near term; and we think CRM is a high reliability investment with a favorable risk/reward balance.

So we say - let's not stand on ceremony - let's go to Buy - Long Term Hold.

We'll report back on CRM's Q2 numbers after their 29 August publication and earnings call.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 24 July 2019.

