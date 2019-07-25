Intercept: Ocaliva Woes Extend Far Beyond Itching And Blackbox Warnings

Ocaliva's impact on cardiometabolic risk factors will surely limit its reach in NASH. Furthermore, NASH is bound to be a crowded indication in the years to come.

Importantly, key competition in PBC in the form of CymaBay and pharma giants, like Gilead and Novartis, looms on the horizon.

Ocaliva's potential in PBC is limited by the drug being far overpriced and a smaller than projected target market due to the underutilization of UDCA in PBC (first-line treatment).

Ocaliva's most pressing issue is neither pruritus nor blackbox warning, but in the drug's impact on cardiometabolic risk factors and looming competition in key indications.

Intercept trading near 52-week lows is likely a sign that investors are coming to terms with Ocaliva's limited market opportunities.

Introduction

Intercept Pharmaceutical's (ICPT) Ocaliva was FDA-approved in 2016, under the accelerated approval program, for primary biliary cirrhosis [PBC], a rare disease that lacks sufficient options. Ocaliva is the second drug approved for PBC. Approved in 1997, "UDCA is effective in more than 50 percent of patients, but up to 40 percent of patients do not achieve an adequate reduction in blood chemistries (e.g., ALP and/or total bilirubin) with UDCA, while 5-10 percent are unable to tolerate UDCA" (Source: FDA).

Ocaliva works by binding "to the farnesoid X receptor [FXR], a receptor found in the nucleus of cells in the liver and intestine. FXR is a key regulator of bile acid metabolic pathways. Ocaliva increases bile flow from the liver and suppresses bile acid production in the liver, thus reducing the exposure of the liver to toxic levels of bile acids" (Source: FDA).

Much has been made of Ocaliva's tolerability. For one, it causes pruritus in many, leading up to 10% discontinuations. And just recently, the FDA pinned a blackbox warning on the drug after several drug-related deaths. But this was, really, a result of overdosing at-risk patients.

Because PBC is a rare condition with few treatment options, Ocaliva's side effect profile is not too relevant. However, Intercept hopes to capture larger markets such as NASH with Ocaliva. But, I propose that Ocaliva's side effects will most likely limit the drug's use to rare indications such as primary biliary cirrhosis.

Share prices of Intercept have faltered as of late,

after the company revealed that Ocaliva was, somewhat, effective in NASH. Investors appear to be concerned with Ocaliva's upcoming competition in PBC & a very unfavorable side effect profile in NASH. Both of which will be discussed in detail below.

Competitors Nearing In PBC

The competitive threat in PBC is real & palpable for Intercept. Pharma giants, Gilead (GILD) and Novartis (NVS) are developing FXR agonists of their own, designed to offer similar efficacy and better tolerability than Ocaliva:

Non–bile acid FXR agonists, including GS 9674 (Gilead Sciences) and LJN452 (Novartis), are currently being evaluated in phase 2 trials with the hope of having similar effects on liver biochemistries as OCA with better tolerability, especially in terms of reduced pruritus. Source: Gastroenterology and Hepatology

The most advanced and, perhaps, the most promising of the bunch includes seladelpar of CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY). The drug has achieved Breakthrough [US] and Priority Medicine designations [EMA]. It is being studied for second-line therapy:

Source: CymaBay

After high doses (50mg & 200mg) resulted in ALT increases (a sign of liver injury), CymaBay trialed the drug in much smaller doses (5mg/10mg & 10mg) with an open-label phase 2 study. The smaller doses maintained efficacy and avoided any serious side effects.

Source: CymaBay

Those primary endpoints listed are the same Ocaliva achieved to secure FDA-approval. Granted, this is a much smaller sample size and the study was open-label (which is, typically, less reliable).

Seladelpar was devoid of any serious safety issues:

Source: CymaBay

Bear in mind that pruritus is a side effect of the disease to begin with.

Valuation

While Ocaliva sales are steadily growing, Intercept still remains far from profitability.

Source: Intercept

Ocaliva may have a mere two full years as second-line therapy for PBC before seladelpar shows up (est. 2022). Furthermore, pharma giants, Gilead & Novartis, are developing eerily similar drugs to Ocaliva designed to outperform and could reach market between 2023 and 2025. To summarize, it is likely that Ocaliva's time as the go-to drug for second-line therapy in PBC is very limited.

Intercept has ~$700M in cash and investments (after a $400M raise and assuming another quarter of cash burn). Intercept has ~$375M in long-term debt. Intercept's market capitalization stands ~$2.2B with an estimated enterprise value nearing $2B. Intercept burns ~$75M/quarter. Their cash runway can be estimated to run into 2022.

Intercept believes their target market is ~40,000 patients with PBC (US & World). Ocaliva costs $70,000/year, which is theorized by experts to be significantly overpriced. These figures would suggest peak annual sale estimates of near $3B. Ocaliva's performance hasn't mirrored these statistics, especially given the lack of treatment options for the condition. Why is this the case? I believe the cause is two-fold: patients with PBC are often under-dosed with UDCA (first-line treatment) & Ocaliva is simply not a cost-effective option.

For one, it is proposed that the dosing of UDCA is insufficient. Due to Ocaliva's concerning side effect profile, physicians are, especially, more likely to ensure a patient is receiving the highest tolerable dose of UDCA before trying Ocaliva. A recent study of patients in the UK revealed patients are being under-dosed with UDCA:

Over a third of ursodeoxycholic acid partial responders become responders within 2 years after increasing the ursodeoxycholic acid doses to recommended levels. While transplant rates for primary biliary cholangitis have halved over the last 20 years, it is clear that optimizing the dose of ursodeoxycholic acid in partial responders would further decrease morbidity, mortality and the need for liver transplantation. Source: British Journal of Hospital Medicine

"Inadequate responders" make up the majority of Ocaliva's target market! Because of this, I believe the estimated target market for Ocaliva is much smaller than management had originally projected.

Importantly, Ocaliva is not "cost-effective":

“Using a willingness-to-pay threshold of $100,000/QALY, [obeticholic acid] was not a cost-effective option in PBC patients who have an inadequate response to [ursodeoxycholic acid] monotherapy,” Chhatwal and colleagues concluded. “Our analysis projects that the use of [obeticholic acid] will substantially improve long-term clinical outcomes of PBC patients. However, substantial price reduction (below $18,450/year, a 73% reduction from the list price) is needed to make treatment with [obeticholic acid] cost-effective in PBC patients.” Source: Healio

Assuming a cost-effective price of $18K/year and a more accurate target market of 25K, suddenly, Ocaliva becomes a $450M peak annual revenue drug. I think this is an appropriate projection.It looks like Intercept will have no choice but to significantly decrease the price tag of Ocaliva. I suspect that this will soon take place.

Also accounting for, what appears to be, inevitable competition, Ocaliva revenue in PBC will hardly make Intercept profitable. What other options are there?

Ocaliva For NASH

Ocaliva's biggest problem is not pruritus nor its blackbox warning. Its biggest problem is the fact that it is reasonably likely to raise the risk of heart attack & stroke in patients who are, already, at risk for heart attack & stroke:

Administration of obeticholic acid vs placebo was also associated with worsening in multiple cardiometabolic risk factors including significant increases in total cholesterol (P ¼ .009), LDL cholesterol (P < .0001), alkaline phosphatase (P < .0001), HOMA-IR (P < .01), and decreased HDL (P ¼ .01). Source: CMGH

NASH is a common, chronic condition that is as prevalent as diseases like coronary artery disease, obesity, and type-two diabetes. There is no way, in my opinion, that a drug that raises cardiometabolic risk factors will be heavily utilized for this population. It is quite counter-intuitive. I can only envision Ocaliva being used in patients who are at high risk of liver failure, transplant (advanced NASH) and I don't feel this particular population was adequately assessed in their phase 3 trial, anyway.

Furthermore, need I say that NASH is an incredibly crowded pursuit and major competition is nearly guaranteed?

Summary

To summarize, Ocaliva's biggest risks are the following:

There is reasonable evidence that UDCA is underutilized in first-line PBC, suggesting that Ocaliva's target market is much smaller than projected

than projected There is reasonable evidence that Ocaliva is not cost-effective for PBC; management will have to substantially lower the drug's price

for PBC; management will have to substantially lower the drug's price Competition in PBC looming & primed to take substantial market share from Ocaliva; one can reasonably project a significant portion (>33%) of Ocaliva's market share disappearing within a few years

in PBC looming & primed to take substantial market share from Ocaliva; one can reasonably project a significant portion (>33%) of Ocaliva's market share disappearing within a few years Increases in cardiometabolic risk factors will significantly limit the drug's use in common disorders like NASH

NASH is doomed to be a crowded indication

While focus tends to be on pruritus & blackbox warnings, I would implore investors to consider the points above. Valued at $2B (enterprise value), Intercept appears overvalued in light of these risks. I would assign an "avoid" to shares of Intercept.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.