Symantec: Moving On

A 40% premium to June's valuation seems enticing but cheap compared to the future value that can be unlocked if the company stays public.

Data by YCharts

Symantec’s (SYMC) failed acquisition by Broadcom (AVGO) might be a harbinger of a rush to offload value. Given Symantec’s leadership and acquisitions in the cybersecurity space, management’s desire to exit at $28/share, which represents a 27% (approx.) upside to the current valuation seems like it no longer believes in the growth narrative it has painted over the years. If the growth narrative is solid, Symantec would be worth a whole lot more than $28/share as it traded above the $20 billion market cap before the internal audit issue. I believe Symantec has the potential to be worth more if management plays the long-term game and investors should demand more than the ~27% gain that will be realized if a deal eventually happens.

After shares of Symantec suffered from the unprecedented negative press about its financial reporting style, management has been unable to marshal the company away from the negative weight suppressing its valuation. Given the brilliance of the acquisitions made in recent years, one would expect the growth and synergy story to take center stage as the company repositions itself away from the traditional AV-label it's known for into a more value-generating brand which provides next-generation cybersecurity solutions for endpoints, web, cloud, and IoT devices.

Source: Symantec Investor Presentation

The sweet part of the whole narrative is that management is supposed to be the catalyst that will drive this change. Having established a strong brand over the years with a robust global sales network, the only work left to be done should be mostly in making the right chess moves.

Sadly, this hasn't been the case. What is supposed to be a major strength for Symantec has turned to its biggest weakness: execution at the management level. The recent spate of exits and strategy revamp is a big testament to this.

Most recently, the announcement of the acquisition of Symantec by Broadcomhas come in as a big surprise. This is because Symantec has all the chess pieces to grab the unclaimed market share in some of the fastest-growing cybersecurity segments. It is poised to dominate the web security market via the acquisition of Bluecoat. It has also acquired Lifelock to win in the endpoint security market and throw in its strengths in enterprise security in the areas of DLP (data loss prevention), archiving, and MSS (managed security services), then we wonder why this juggernaut isn't living up to expectations. Maybe there is something hidden after all that is not being let out.

Before digging into the usual synergy narrative that follows after acquisition rumors, let's understand why management might think an acquisition is the best route to unlock value.

Firstly, it appears the board cannot agree on the right direction to steer this ship. Symantec plays in a lot of fast-growing segments of the cybersecurity market. There is no reason why the farm should be abandoned when the harvest is ripe. After the exit of CEO Greg Clark, I had the inkling that all might not be right in the upper echelon of control. This seems to be a case of "we know what is right, be we somehow can’t get the ball rolling because we can't agree on how to start."

A second hypothesis revolves around a simple question. Are investors ready to exit? Since the bulk of Symantec’s profits is derived from the consumer security segment, it is highly probable that this business is not going to grow as projected. Remember that the consumer security segment has the AV product, which has been declining in value and demand due to commoditization and bundling by competitors. It's only appropriate to cut losses on this business and move on. Definitely, consumers are reconsidering the share of the discretionary budget allocated to anti-virus solutions. This shouldn't come as a surprise given the spate of free security AVs in both the mobile and desktop app stores.

Source: Google Trends

The Google trends data for some of the top antivirus solutions confirms the decline in demand over the years.

Finally, is this the best way to unlock value? If the outcome of all the recent strategy meetings is that an acquisition is the best way to unlock value, then this might be putting a question to the colorful growth narrative that has been touted by management. Until now, growth was supposed to come from the huge TAM (total addressable market) of the combined consumer+enterprise segments which can be unlocked by cross-selling Symantec with Bluecoat and Norton with Lifelock; trim cost and raise margins while keeping debt lean. Sounds easy except that it's not that simple when you have a lot of competition picking on your heels. Could it be the case that none of that is true?

The cybersecurity market is poised to continue its rapid growth. A lot of investors are piling into this space and the HACK ETF, which has tracked a basket of cyber plays has rewarded investors who have desired an exposure into the sector. There should be no reason to soft-pedal or back-pedal at this stage.

Source: Symantec Investor Presentation

Digging into synergies, analysts seem to think this is a right move. According to Dan Ives of Wedbush:

If Broadcom goes down this route we believe there are some significant synergies and cost-cutting on the enterprise side, coupled with a cash cow machine on the consumer front, and in terms of a ~$18 billion to $20 billion deal this would make sense on paper although many questions would still remain about the overall software strategy going forward," Ives. "We continue to believe strategic/financial buyers are abound in the software landscape looking for M&A as the secular trends around cybersecurity and cloud will potentially lead to an aggressive period of consolidation over the next 12 to 18 months with Broadcom/Symantec potentially kicking off the fireworks over the next few days," he adds.

Marketing Symantec under Broadcom would lead to a value trap. As much as cybersecurity is about technology, it is also about the story. Security companies who command huge premiums on their products do so not because of a superior product advantage. It is often a result of marrying the product with a strong brand narrative. I see Broadcom struggling to make a case for a reasonable premium on Symantec's consumer security business. This is primed to end in a value dump where Broadcom will struggle to unlock the value it's projecting. Broadcom isn't a security company, so it's tough to project how this piece will fit in.

For Symantec bulls, this is as good as it has gotten since the internal audit issue started. A 27% premium to its June valuation seems like Christmas came early. All that bet might be unwound as the deal appears to be off the table as management is insisting on exiting at $28/share. I believe more value can be unlocked when management returns to the drawing board to devise a different strategy. The future of the cybersecurity industry is bright. Though Symantec might be overvaluing its consumer security products, this is not a recipe to undervalue the entire business by pushing it out via an acquisition.

Valuation

Source: Seeking Alpha

The average quant, author, and sell-side rating for Symantec is neutral as reflected on Seeking Alpha. Analysts tracked by Yahoo Finance have a collective average hold rating. Revenue growth forecast for 2020 and beyond demonstrates a lack of optimism with an average revenue growth forecast of 2.1% heading into 2021. This is a function of the hardware sales decline in the enterprise segment coupled with the general customer attrition and softness in the cloud security segment. Symantec appears to be a bargain compared to competitors until you remember the tepid growth story and the cost that will be plowed into the enterprise segment to re-accelerate growth.

Therefore, I will be initiating a HOLD rating with a price target of $20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.