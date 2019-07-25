Seeking Alpha Q2 2019 Investor Letter

More people are visiting SA than ever before; we need to get better at converting them to regular users.

In H1 we built the foundation for further growth in H2, particularly in product, mobile and marketing.

Dear investors and team,

I hope you are well and enjoying the summer.

Q2 was a productive quarter for Seeking Alpha, one that I believe sets us up for strong growth in our core metrics in H2.

Key achievements in Q2

We meaningfully increased the value of Essential, releasing SA Quant Ratings and Comp Sheets. Quant Ratings: We now have quant ratings on more than 4,000 U.S.-traded stocks. If you haven’t had the chance to use them, here’s what quant ratings give you:- An overall quant rating on each stock, to complement our Author Rating and Sell Side rating. For example, authors and the sell side are bullish on Grubhub (GRUB), while the quant rating is neutral. (see here)- A drill down to five key factors that, combined, underlie the quant rating: Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum, and EPS Revisions. Not surprisingly, GRUB scores an F on Value, leading to its less effusive Neutral rating.- For each factor, you can drill down to the underlying data to understand how the stock scores against its sector. For example, GRUB’s P/E ratio is 54, vs. an industry average of 16. (see here)- User feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The top requests have been to i) build a screener that allows investors to screen for top rated stocks, and ii) to integrate quant ratings into portfolios. Both are already in development.- Quant ratings are a subscriber-only feature. Comp Sheets: Essential subscribers can compare a company’s key metrics to up to 6 of its peers. Peers can be customized. In building this feature, we looked at every comp table out there and cherry picked what we thought were the best approaches. (see here) We onboarded our first CMO on May 1. Yanay’s focus has been to build out a crack team in order to fuel subscription growth in H2 and beyond. We continued to forge ahead with the complete overhaul of mobile web. In Q2 we added the most urgent missing function - portfolios - which sets us up to deprecate the core of our iOS and Android apps, and wrap the mobile web experience inside them. This will allow us to deploy cross-platform instantaneously, and develop for two platforms rather than four. Also, our mobile web architecture is already impacting the desktop development cycle: new features such as the desktop portfolio revamp and the aforementioned quant screener are being developed using the React framework, which means we’re actually developing for less than two platforms. I expect we will deprecate the apps in Q3, and then focus our mobile team - who for the past 9 months have been rebuilding from the ground up - on building the best investing app on the planet. Notwithstanding our aspirations to deprecate the core apps, our AppStore rating was down to 2.4. Unacceptable. We worked hard to get it back up. As I write, it is at 4.5. (Our Android app is 4.5, with more than 1M downloads.) As expected, our first Marketplace author (Rida Morwa) crossed $1M in ARR. And he just kept going. As I write this, he has now crossed $1.25M. Also:- We currently have 7 Marketplace authors earning more than $250K, and 22 authors earning more than $100K (note: total revenue, their take is 75%).- We have 200 subscribers with 5 or more active subscriptions (the top subscriber has 44). This is an angle we plan to explore in Q3 in both cross-selling to existing subscribers, and targeting HNW, investors family offices, funds etc. with Marketplace packages.- Marketplace hit a growth seam in March and continues to be the top grower among our subscription plans, growing 11% during that 3.5 month span. We hit an all-time high of 1.5M daily unique visitors, and 17M monthly unique visitors. We have ramped up hiring in growth areas. We hired an outstanding VP Sales. Karl Elken takes over management of the sellers (direct sellers and inside sales), allowing Colleen to focus on strategy and the other teams (support, ops, and insights). We signed 16 new SAers. Marketplace author payments hit a new high annualized rate of $5.8M. Marketplace author payments now account for 63% of all author payments. The number of new users converting to email subscribers rose by 80%.

That said, H1 was challenging:

Subscription revenue is growing, but not fast enough. We have hired an outstanding growth team, and they are already booking small wins, but it will take time for them to create a gradient change in our growth.

We are seeing record numbers of visitors, but our DRU and MRU (registered users) numbers are flat. In other words, we're failing to convert passers-by to regulars.

Digital ad sales are currently tracking to lower than last year, although they have strengthened every month since January.

We are addressing each of the above.

Subscription sales: Our previous VP Marketing hire did not work out, which set us back 10 months. My primary objective, after convincing Yanay to come aboard, was setting him up for success. He has hired most of his team, and has taken them through a rapid but extensive onboarding process. In H2, expect to see many singles, a few doubles and triples, and at least one home run.

Our subscription business (Marketplace, Essential, PRO+) now accounts for 30% of our overall revenue. This empowers us to hire and build for growth ahead of the curve without having to raise money or micro-manage our balance sheet. That is not to say we are not committed to capital efficiency; it’s in our DNA. But growth requires bet taking, and thanks to our subscription revenue, we now have the luxury of taking more, and bigger, bets. Rapidly building out our marketing team, adding an audience team, and investing in the future of our data are areas that are meaningfully impacted by our ability to invest.

Audience: We hired an SEO specialist, an audience marketing manager, and have given them developers. Our goal is to increase the number of passers-by we convert to regular users. As I noted above, using new email subscribers as a proxy, we have shifted into growth mode. But we need to ensure that we are getting them signed up to emails they actually use, and evolve our onboarding process to increase our retention of these acquired users and not let them churn out.

Digital ad sales: Hiring a VP was our top priority. Now we need to improve our “solution selling,” which is what top advertisers are looking for, rather than relying on display campaigns. In Q3 we will be experimenting with video production and custom content production, both areas that we currently lack, and we are missing sales opportunities as a result.

Eli and Team