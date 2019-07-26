The Ted Weschler And Neil Wilkin Story: Optical Cable Corporation

Ted Weschler could exit, also a low probability but a worst case, likely leading to OCC's stock languishing at painfully lower levels for an extended period of time.

Management could hold on, status quo ante, which would probably lead to lower stock price as investors give up hope for a sale of the company.

Alternatively, Wilkin, who is very smart, could revitalize the company, an unlikely choice perhaps, but if chosen it could be positive for the stock.

Notwithstanding Wilkin's apparent reluctance, the probability that OCC sells itself is greater than the stock market is currently pricing-in, in my opinion.

OCC set-up

Following Warren Buffett lieutenant Ted Weschler's two Schedule 13G SEC filings (September, 2018 and February, 2019) disclosing his ownership of Optical Cable Corporation (symbol OCC) stock, I wrote two reports (November, 2018 and February, 2019) hypothesizing two paths to a higher stock price -- solid financial results or a sale of the company. (OCC's financial results have disappointed.)

At this point, I see no indication of an OCC-initiated sale. Nor do I see bold action to improve operating performance in the way I think would be most effective -- ramping up the sales effort.

OCC's industry is characterized by competitors in a consolidating industry seeking growth through acquisition. Scale is increasingly desirable as competitors consolidate.

OCC's problem is difficult. But, the solution is easy.

Subtle signs OCC is listening to Zucker and Weschler

Anita Zucker, the sole billionaire resident of South Carolina, filed a 13D (her third for OCC) in December, 2015 that disclosed ownership of 5.3% of OCC's shares. Eighty days later, on March 7, 2016, the proxy for OCC's 2016 Annual Meeting included a new name: John A. Nygren, who had sold his company to Danaher years earlier. The appearance is Zucker got a director onto the board. But we don't know.

Ted Weschler filed a 13G in September, 2018 and a 13G/A in February, 2019, disclosing ultimately an aggregate 9.99% stake in OCC's shares. In contrast to Zucker's experience, OCC has not added a new director after Weschler disclosed his ownership. Not much has changed. But, on the FY2019 Q2 quarterly conference call, Chairman, President and CEO Neil Wilkin made a curiously emphatic point. Following a complete answer by CFO Tracy Smith to my emailed question, Neil Wilkin added that they did not make any employee stock grants in January, 2019, due to FY2019 Q1 results, even though the employee stock grants are long-term incentives.

Buffett underscored the importance of share count in his 2016 Shareholder Letter: “When a company grows and outstanding shares shrink, good things happen for shareholders.” Was OCC's January, 2019 lack of employee stock grants a nod to share count concern (as I think would be appropriate)? Was this a nod to Weschler? More generally, will management reduce its compensation (both cash and share-based) to reflect OCC's cumulative $9.2MM losses for the ten year period FY2009 – FY2018, followed by a net loss of $3.9MM in FY2019 H1? With 7.5MM shares outstanding, every $75K of management compensation equates to $0.01 of pre-tax EPS.

Industry backdrop – consolidating dynamics

OCC's industry is consolidating. As one example, in its investor deck, competitor Belden Inc. (BDC) states has $1.7B of “dry powder available in 2018-2020” to allocate to accretive M&A.

Separately, RF Industries Ltd (NASDQ: RFIL) is actively looking for acquisitions. As part of its three-year plan to grow to $100MM in sales, RFIL "remains committed to adding another $20-$30 million in sales through further strategic M&A" in the next couple years; OCC is much bigger than RFIL's stated target. But, RFIL has an amazing balance sheet and is run by dynamic, sales-oriented President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Dawson, and OCC could benefit from a renewed sales focus. So, who knows?

A bit closer to home, Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Marmon Holdings Inc.'s subsidiary Marmon Electrical (formerly known as Marmon Engineered Wire and Cable) owns 18 companies whose average revenue is $44MM, not far from OCC's FY2019E $78MM.

Two Marmon Electrical subsidiaries – Harbour Industries, LLC and Marmon Aerospace and Defense – are similar to OCC.

But, Warren Buffett's lieutenant Ted Weschler owns 9.99% of OCC personally (including his immediate family), according to the latest SEC filing. For many acquirers, I suspect, acquiring a company in which an employee has a personal ownership stake would be perceived as a conflict of interest. Even Berkshire Hathaway, following the messiness of David Sokol's January, 2011 recommendation to buy Lubrizol, might be wary. But the full details of Weschler's stake in OCC are public, having been filed with the SEC. Weschler personally owns two stocks in which Berkshire is a 10% owner. So, who knows? Warren and Ted, of course. Maybe they have talked about OCC. (In any case, the OCC investment thesis does not rely upon one company – Marmon – making an acquisition.)

Management has Rejected Takeover Bids in the Past; Why Not Reject Again?

Wilkin has resisted overtures from companies in the past, such as Superior Essex's publicly announced $6 bid on August 15, 2006. (OCC stock closed today at $3.94, 2/3 of that announced pre-negotiation bid price.)

Chairman, President and CEO Neil Wilkin owns four times the number of OCC shares that he did when the Superior Essex bid was rejected in 2006. And he is 13 years older.

Selling OCC would benefit Wilkin financially. The spreadsheet below has lots of debatable assumptions and forecasts, but shows that selling OCC now at an acquisition premium likely produces the same economic benefit for Wilkin as working for a number of more years. Retire now and get the same amount of money. It would be a victory and allow Wilkin time to do good deeds in his hometown Roanoke. Employment among OCC's corporate management would likely suffer, but employment at the plants would likely pick up with increased sales. Here are my numbers, which are debatable:

One could argue that Wilkin likes managing OCC and he derives non-financial benefits from OCC. Certainly.

Rather than selling itself, OCC could improve performance

The OCC investment thesis includes the potential for OCC to thrive on its own. But, that scenario seems to be slipping away as it seems that OCC has not taken meaningful concrete steps, in my opinion, to aggressively improve its operations (aside from addressing FY2019 Q1 problems at its Roanoke plant). Following Ted Weschler's involvement, there seemed to be a distinct possibility that OCC would be prodded to improve its results on its own. To this outsider, there are few obvious signs this is the case.

A low share price increases the probability of a hostile takeover, at a less than optimal price for OCC shareholders.

First step: Engage the investment community

This is so simple. Guided by investor relations firm Joele Frank, OCC already has a great foundation for investor communications. OCC already hosts investor quarterly conference calls. Even more brilliantly, OCC files a conference call transcript with the SEC. Awesome!

But what OCC needs to do is open up calls to all those who want to ask a question (RFIL does this). Some will ask stupid questions. That's OK. Some will ask tough questions. That's OK as well.

Currently, OCC allows live questions (rather than emailed questions) only from those OCC deems to be "institutional investors and analysts". All others must ask questions via email, prior to the start of the quarterly conference call.

Sophisticated investors understand that OCC's current quarterly conference call regime is a written earnings press release, followed by a spoken script, followed by certain live questions (these questions could be a great reason to listen to the call, but the June quarterly conference call had no live questions) and pre-call emailed questions from which OCC picks and chooses, with no opportunity for follow-up questions for those emailing.

Most institutional investors want to hear thoughtful, informed questions, both positive and negative, to feel comfortable that the institutional investor has thought through a range of issues. Most institutional investors want to hear management's answer and an analyst follow-up to management's answer. Sophisticated investors hate surprises. Restricted access to live questions may leave a sophisticated investor wondering if she is operating in a partial vacuum.

Corbin Advisors published an excellent piece that describes best practices for quarterly conference calls.

“The quarterly earnings call is one of the most powerful communication tools a public company has within its control to broadly and clearly disseminate essential information to the financial community. Four times a year, management can demonstrate its execution track record, reinforce strategy and set expectations. In the event operating performance falls short, the call is the ideal platform to address key issues and concerns, ultimately serving as the first step in rebuilding credibility.”

Here is a link which will allow you to sign up for free, instantaneous delivery of the Corbin Advisors earnings call piece: Elevate Your Earnings

Simple, concrete steps to improve OCC's quarterly conference calls include additional OCC participants who can provide insight and answer questions.

Add Senior Vice President Sales Bill Kloss to the call. I would like to hear from Bill Kloss about his sales insights on OCC's successes and industry trends.

Add the Roanoke plant manager to the call. In FY2019 Q1, there were expensive issues with the Roanoke plant, which are now abating; it would be great to hear directly from the plant manager.

Add David Goode to the call. David Goode, OCC's “strategic financial investor” who owns 1.4% of OCC's stock, is the retired Chairman of Norfolk Southern Corporation, formerly also President and Chief Executive Officer. What role is David Goode playing at OCC?

Corbin Advisors continues: “In the event operating performance falls short of expectations, thoughtful, strategic communication can play a critical role in mitigating concern and rebuilding credibility.” Precisely!

The subjects of OCC's FY2019 Q2 bank revolver covenant violation and OCC's FY2019 Q1 expensive Roanoke plant problem needed detailed explanation plus listeners' questions to get a certain level of comfort. Does management perceive unasked and unanswered questions to be in their self interest? If so, I would love to understand the thinking. Maybe they are right!

Side note: Your CFA author is not permitted to ask live questions on OCC's quarterly conference calls. Similarly, management has not answered my emails. Management has not returned my phone calls. I have asked management to provide their spin to me via phone or email; I have invited Wilkin to lunch in New York City; crickets. Prior to future calls, as I have in the past, I plan to post the emailed questions as comments to this research piece. To me, a company's lack of response to an informed investor suggests a lack of an outward focus – a critical lack of a sales orientation.

Second step: boost sales

OCC had a great FY2018. Congratulations to management!

Without the $2.2MM of non-cash share-based compensation expense, the reported EPS of $0.14 would have been $0.43, per my calculations. This is great! (FY2018 short-term incentive bonuses for the two executive officers totaled an additional $522,321.)

FY2018 results were driven by a series of big orders from one customer related to 4G and 5G. The orders' margins were below those customary for OCC. But still OCC had a great year. If OCC could generate that sales volume with its normal margins, the company would be thriving once again.

Decades ago, OCC had both sales focus and a superior product. How do we know there was a sales focus? In 1997, the SVP Sales was one of three Executive Officers. Aside from the three Executive Officers, the 1997 proxy identified four employees deemed “Other Significant Employees”. Of the four, three were in sales and one was in marketing. Two of the salespeople had not only sales experience but also fiber optic experience, having been at ITT's legendary Roanoke-based Electro-Optical Products Division at the same time as future Nobel laureate Charles Kao (see Appendix 1). A sales focus – with salespeople who have a background in exactly OCC's industry segments – is so important.

OCC needs a sales focus that it has not demonstrated in recent times, with OCC's two Executive Officers now its current CFO and its previous CFO.

To revive OCC's former sales orientation, OCC needs change. As in 1997, the company needs to be populated with an executive officer and other significant employees who are salespeople. Driven by a customer focus, the Chairman, President and CEO needs to be on the road or on a plane -- maybe a day or two per week -- talking to customers and prospects. The Chairman, President and CEO needs to be doing dinners, plays, golf outings, etc. to win new customers and keep current customers. The Chairman, President and CEO needs to be collaboratively working with and supporting his SVP Sales and his sales team. Competitors are doing that. To effectively compete, in my opinion, OCC needs radical transformation. If current management is willing to transform, fine.

Third step: Improve financial results

OCC's sales depend on customer acceptance of OCC and its products. In contrast, OCC's financial results, to a greater degree, are driven by decisions made by OCC. How much will top management be paid? How many shares will be allocated to share-based compensation? Relative to inconsistent earnings, OCC's executive compensation seems high to me. Furthermore, share-based compensation is counterproductive if the company is trying to grow EPS. I would like to see management compensated on long-term results that drive share prices, such as some percentage of average three year net income and/or EPS. Again, more oriented to shareholders!

Fourth step: Add Board Members/Others Who Possess Needed Skills

Playing the long game, adding influential board members could be beneficial.

To me, the best addition to OCC's board would be: 1) Weschler or a Weschler-designated representative; and, 2) a sales legend from OCC's immediate industry, with massive experience in OEM sales or distributor sales (e.g., the large distributor Accu-Tech).

A cozy existing relationship with OCC is not required; rather, I would consider it a negative.

For OCC, I would like to see potential board candidates who had extensive experience in one of a number of different categories, including: sales and marketing; manufacturing; engineering; bank lending; and, mergers and acquisitions. Presumably David Goode, owner of 1.4% of OCC stock, termed a “strategic financial investor”, would be a good board member as well, although specific details of his accomplishments at OCC have not been made public. Accounting is expertly covered by both Neil Wilkin and Tracy Smith, both CPAs. Law is expertly covered by Neil Wilkin. But, collaborative oversight and guidance at the board level might be positive, even in areas where management is strong. Again, sales is critical.

To attract solid additions to the board, it would probably be helpful to separate Neil Wilkin's roles, which now include Chairman of the Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer. Recruit new additions to OCC by offering selected roles to prospects.

Most long time observers of OCC think that Wilkin is in charge and nothing will change.

I am not so sure.

Violation of the total liabilities to tangible net worth covenant in the Pinnacle Bank revolver agreement

The violation of the total liabilities to tangible net worth covenant in Pinnacle Banks's revolver was resolved by a one-time waiver for April 30, 2019; the covenant is calculated at the end of each quarter. As of April 30, 2019, Pinnacle Bank's Virginia Reals Estate Loan and its North Carolina Real Estate Loan totaled $6.3MM, with a stated maturity of May 1, 2024. Separately, Pinnacle Bank's revolver had $5.2MM of borrowings as of April 30, 2019. Pinnacle Bank is OCC's sole bank lender.

The noncompliance with a bank covenant was neither disclosed in a dedicated 8-K nor in the quarterly conference call press release. CFO Tracy Smith revealed the violation during the conference call; FY2019 Q2 transcript:

“The terms of our credit facilities with our bank requires us to comply on a quarterly basis with specific financial covenants including a total liabilities to tangible net worth ratio. We were not in compliance with the total liabilities to tangible net worth ratio as of April 30, 2019. However, subsequent to our quarter end, our bank provided a waiver of noncompliance of the total liabilities to tangible net worth ratio covenant for the quarter ended April 30, 2019.”

OCC has not released the language of the waiver.

In its General Instructions for the Form 8-K, the SEC writes: “Item 8.01 Other Events. The registrant may, at its option, disclose under this Item 8.01 any events, with respect to which information is not otherwise called for by this form, that the registrant deems of importance to security holders. (bold italics added)”

All investors look at the same things, and also different things. To me, violating a bank covenant and not getting a waiver until after the close of the quarter is “important”. But, OCC must have considered the violation to be not important and not material, and there is certainly an argument for that point of view. After all, the violation was waived. QED.

If I was Pinnacle Bank, I would extend the expiration date of the revolver.

I have questions:

Did OCC run the covenant calculations sufficiently before quarter close that OCC could have requested the temporary modification of terms in the Sixth Loan Modification Agreement in advance of the violation -- rather than a waiver after the violation -- particularly since OCC and Pinnacle Bank signed the Sixth Loan Modification Agreement on April 30, 2019, the end of the quarter and the day upon whose close the covenant was violated? Was Pinnacle Bank notified of the possibility of a violation before both parties signed the Sixth Loan Modification Agreement on April 30, 2019? Following the waiver for the total liabilities to tangible net worth covenant for FY2019 Q2, what actions will OCC take to assure it will be in compliance with that covenant and all other covenants at the end of FY2019 Q3 and FY2019 Q4? Does OCC expect violations of any covenants at the end of FY2019 Q3 and FY2019 Q4? What are the calculations of all covenants as of April 30, 2019? Projections for the future? Will OCC and Pinnacle Bank renegotiate any covenants to provide more breathing room for the end of FY2019 Q3 and FY2019 Q4? What is the exact language of Pinnacle Bank's total liabilities to tangible net worth covenant waiver for April 30, 2019, which has not yet been filed with the SEC? Has Pinnacle Bank provided written notifice that it will extend the expiration date of the revolver beyond June 30, 2020? Does OCC have contingent plans in the unlikely event that Pinnacle Bank decides not to extend the revolver's expiration date?

The Sixth Loan Modification Agreement, made as of April 30, 2019, by and between OCC and Pinnacle Bank, has language that describes a deadline: “For example, assuming an effective Revolving Credit Expiration Date of June 30, 2020, if the Lender elects to extend the Revolving Credit Expiration Date from June 30, 2020, to June 30, 2021, the Lender will give written notice of such extension to the Borrower no later than June 30, 2019.” (bold added)

But note that the deadline (“last day” in table below) is for Pinnacle Bank's written notice to OCC, not a Loan Modification Agreement and not an SEC filing. Indeed, Pinnacle Bank may have given written notice to OCC on or before June 30, 2019.

So far, there has been no 8-K filing announcing a new Seventh Loan Modification Agreement. (That could change any day.) Previous Loan Modification Agreements have been filed on the last day for notification two times and up to 15 days after the deadline of notification on two other occasions. 15 days ended July 15, 2019.

Note that, while violating a covenant is not good, it does suggest that management is honest. That's good! Dishonest management might have used accounting gimmicks to avoid a violation, such as aggressively changing assumptions that would have affected the carrying value of liabilities.

To have been in compliance with the 0.95 threshold of the total liabilities to tangible net worth covenant on April 30, 2019, OCC would have needed liabilities lower by $308,083 or equity (e.g., net income) higher by $324,298. For example, if the FY2019 Q2 net loss of $-617,425 was instead $-293,127 or less, the total liabilities to tangible net worth covenant would not have been violated.

The reader can see in the chart below that since FY2017 Q1 there was an erratic increase in DPO – Days Payables Outstanding, which indicates the average time in days a company takes to pay its bills. In contrast, DSO – Days Sales Outstanding, which indicates the average time in days a company takes to collect after sales, has been steady.

Judged by DSO, cash was coming in at the same rate. Judged by DPO, cash was going out slower. That can indicate good cash management.

Catalysts

Perhaps the worst thing for OCC shareholders is the status quo, which could lead to Weschler selling and the stock being depressed for years. If status quo is bad, potential catalysts might be good.

Anita Zucker's 13Ds could have been meaningful catalysts. They were not.

Ted Weschler's 13Gs could have been meaningful catalysts. They were not.

Pinnacle Bank – could it be a catalyst? My base case is that the revolver will be extended and the relationship with Pinnacle Bank continues to be fine. If I were Pinnacle Bank, I would extend the revolver's expiration date.

But an investor might wonder if Pinnacle Bank is telegraphing to OCC it does not want to extend the revolver's June 30, 2020 expiration date. Or does Pinnacle Bank want to bargain for new terms? Or was it as simple as someone was on vacation? Or has Pinnacle Bank already provided notice of an extension?

In a happy coincidence, a go-to entity for obtaining funds when a company is in a difficult situation is Berkshire Hathaway, the employer of the 9.99% shareholder Ted Weschler. Weschler knows lending. Weschler knows OCC. Unlike a bank that typically wants security, Weschler wants upside. He could put together a package that had terms that were favorable to whatever he wants from OCC – board membership, convertibility, etc. This unlikely scenario could be good or bad for OCC shareholders.

If an 8-K is filed disclosing Seventh Loan Modification Agreement with an extension of the expiration date of the revolver, as I expect, the revolver issue becomes mute.

Risks to investment thesis

The most important factor in predicting OCC's stock price continues to be Ted Weschler's position.

If Ted decides he made a mistake and sells:

it adds his supply to the market and the supply of those that followed him in; it calls into question the investment thesis; and, it removes a powerful voice in favor of the shareholder point of view.

However, Weschler typically invests for the long term, as shown in SEC filings.

In my November, 2018 Seeking Alpha piece, I estimated Weschler accumulated his initial position around $3.75 per share. It could have been meaningfully lower if one assumes that Weschler would have been opportunistic purchasing at the lows going back farther in time. Weschler doubled his OCC position later in 2018. His average cost of the total position might be around $3.50 (who knows?). In any case, OCC is trading above Weschler's cost, I imagine. But not yet at Weschler's target, one might guess.

But notwithstanding a credible argument that OCC stock should double from here on its own with effective management, OCC's stock price is currently low. A low stock price now means takeover bid can be low as well. An investment risk is that a potential acquirer attempts to acquire OCC for something around OCC's 52-week highs, such as $6.50. Then, the question is: does another bidder come in? Because of an increased likelihood of an acquisition at a lower than previously anticipated takeover price, I have lowered my probability weighted target price.

Will Pinnacle Bank, whose revolver covenants were violated, play nice. Or would they put on indirect pressure for a quick, cheap sale if the bidder was to their liking. I think not, but it is a risk. My base case for the Pinnacle Bank banking relationship with OCC is no meaningful change. But the so-far undisclosed language of Pinnacle Bank's April 30, 2019 covenant violation waiver might shed light.

Projecting a Stock Price for OCC

Following a great year for OCC in FY2018 (ended 10/31), FY2019 has started in the red. FY2018's large order was filled during FY2018. FY2019 started with expensive problems in the Roanoke plant. FY2019 is projected to be a loss.

FY2020 could show EPS of $0.13. Longer term, assuming $100MM of revenue and normalized margins, EPS could jump to $0.70, but this assumes a robust sales capability that wins profitable orders. I think that would require a change in OCC's culture to one that aggressively embraces sales. So far, I am not seeing signs that OCC has ramped up the sales effort under its new 9.99% owner.

OCC's closest comparables in the stock market are RF Industries (RFIL) and Belden (BDC). With a FY2019 H1 net loss, OCC's metrics do not look favorable, with the exception of Enterprise Value to Revenue, which looks very cheap, suggesting OCC might be worth twice or more its current price. (Enterprise value is calculated by adding equity market capitalization and debt.) Enterprise Value to Revenue underscores OCC's decent sales but low profitability. The simple, but not easy, way to boost Enterprise Value to Revenue is to boost profits. That would require fewer issues like the expensive FY2019 Q1 Roanoke plant problems. That would require higher margin sales. And, that would require more sales, to capture operating leverage.

Predicting OCC's stock price is complicated because there a many competing scenarios, each of which comes with a different stock price.

If Weschler exits his OCC position, I expect the overhang of supply of OCC stock will depress the price; over 10% of OCC's stock would eventually be sold; and, OCC shareholders would lose a strong voice in their interest.

The most bullish long-term scenario would be a dynamic sales team running the company. But I don't see an obvious path to that outcome, so I put the probability at 10%. But you never know. Wilkin is very smart and he may choose this path. More likely would be a dynamic sales team taking over OCC through an acquisition. And, in that case, the acquiring company would likely reduce headcount at headquarters, further boosting profitability beyond my stand-alone projection. I think the most likely case is a sale of OCC at a price between $7.00 and $8.50 or more. My probability weighted price is $6.95.

NOTE: This report reviews a long-term investment thesis that OCC stock is anticipated to, perhaps erroneously, likely be higher in the future. THERE ARE ANY NUMBER OF REASONS THE INVESTMENT THESIS COULD BE WRONG. AND CERTAINLY THIS REPORT WILL BE AT LEAST PARTIALLY WRONG.

FURTHERMORE, JUST AS OCC STOCK SKYROCKETED IN SEPTEMBER, 2018 AND IN FEBRUARY, 2019 FOLLOWING THE FILING OF TED WESCHLER'S 13Gs, AND THEN FELL 50%, THE SAME SICKENING FALL COULD HAPPEN AGAIN FROM SOME LEVEL. 50%! THIS REPORT COVERS A LONG TERM INVESTMENT (POTENTIALLY FLAWED) THESIS. OCC'S SHORT-TERM STOCK MOVEMENTS WILL LIKELY BE VOLATILE, AND RISKY! THE STOCK'S MARKET CAPITALIZATION IS TINY -- A MICROCAP! UNDERSTAND THE RISKS OF LOSING MONEY! DO YOUR OWN WORK!

Appendices:

Appendix 1: OCC's Nobel Beginnings

Video below of Charles Kao, in February 1966, experimenting with the world's first single-mode optical communication fiber, made of glass, at Standard Telecommunication Laboratories (STL), Harlow, England. In 1974, Kao moved from ITT's STL subsidiary in England to ITT's Electro-Optical Products Division in Roanoke, Virginia, where he remained until 1982. Kao won the 2009 Nobel Prize in Physics for "for groundbreaking achievements concerning the transmission of light in fibers for optical communication".

While Kao worked at ITT's Electro-Optical Products Division in Roanoke, Virginia, a number of future employees of yet-to-be-founded Optical Cable Corporation also worked at ITT's Electro-Optical Products Division, including, from the 1997 proxy, President and CEO Kopstein, SVP Sales Huybrechts, VP Sales Leonard, VP Sales Oh, and Director Holland.

OCC celebrates their shared heritage with Charles Kao on the Optical Cable Corporation home page.

Appendix 2: OCC Shareholders

