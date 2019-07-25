New Competition Will Lower Netflix Stock

Netflix projects negative cash flow $3.5 billion in 2019. When the competitors arrive in 2020, they will not be able to price or to develop content.Netflix is a sell.

Major new competitors are entering the market in the next 12 months, which will take share from Netflix.

Netflix Stock

Finbox.io

After Netflix (NFLX) stock dropped by 13%, its price earnings ratio dropped to 125. This elevated P/E can be justified only if a company has strong prospects for high growth. With the new powerful competitive entries into this market, and Netflix's weak financial position, Netflix is overvalued. It is a sell.

The Analysts' Position

By dropping 13% in two days, Netflix demonstrated that it is not for the faint of heart. Despite this decline, it is still 36% above the low and 19% below the high. However, the analysts are saying that this is not as bad as it appears. But these are the same analysts that recommended the stock in the first place.

The following table demonstrates why the analysts like Netflix. Its growth is amazing. The analysts point out that Netflix has missed forecasts regularly and that the second quarter is weak seasonally. They feel that this should not change the value of the stock. They also say that subscriber growth in the next two quarters is critical, but they expect good performance.

Even if Netflix makes their forecast for new subscribers in the next two quarters, that will not solve the problems with new strong competition coming. They do not have the financial resources to counter.

The analysts may be right about 2019. Their revenue consensus is $20 billion. However, it is highly unlikely that the consensus revenue forecast for 2020 of $25 Billion will be achieved.

Pricing vs. Membership

Netflix growth model is to bring out hot shows which will increase subscriber growth. To do that it needs money for content. Its first original series, "House of Cards 'cost $4.5 million per episode. That looked like a very risky bet, but it paid off with increased subscribers. Netflix continues to spend large amounts on content to grow the subscriber base. To fund this growth in content, it has increased prices in each of last three years.

If it cannot fund original content, it cannot grow. In the second quarter of 2019 U.S .subscriber growth was negative, after the latest price increase. If Netflix cannot raise prices, it cannot afford the money to fund spectacular content so the growth will fall.

Negative Cashflow

The following graph demonstrates that Netflix is increasing its content by increasing the long term debt. 2019 projects a negative cash flow of $3.5 billion, as it struggles with slowing growth in maturing U.S. and major international markets. Fitch rating agency has lowered its rating on Netflix debt to B, which means it is highly speculative. This will increase their interest costs.

Competitors

Netflix likes to say it's in a very competitive market, but companies in a very competitive market do not grow by more than twenty percent a year in revenue. Its principle competitors, Amazon (AMZN) and Hulu do not compete directly with them. They are now facing the entry, in the next 12 months, of well financed companies that intend to compete with them head on. These new competitors have very strong media production companies. They are planning to spend $8 to $15 million an episode or $150 million dollars a season to produce spectacular shows and gain a position in the streaming market. They will likely price their offerings well below Netflix. These competitors are listed below

Walt Disney (DIS)

AT&T Inc.'s Warner Media (NYSE:T)

Apple (AAPL)

Comcast's NBC Universal (CMSCA)

The Netflix problem is that streaming is the wave of the future and these companies cannot allow Netflix or any other company to control their access to the consumer. They are willing to invest large amounts to gain share from Netflix. For example, Disney plans to launch "Disney +" in November in the U.S. and then expand worldwide. It will be attractively priced which will take users away from Netflix. If they do no more than provide an additional streaming service, Netflix's ability to raise prices will be severely restricted. The first quarters of 2020 should see competitor impact grow strongly and Netflix growth drop off.

Valuation

At $315 per share, Netflix has a PE ratio of 125. It is a ratio that is appropriate for a dominant company with a proprietary technology. Netflix does not have proprietary technology. It is not worth a price earnings ratio over a 100. If the competition is effective, it isn't worth a price earnings ratio of 25. It is possible the competitors won't be as effective as I'm projecting, but there is nothing but downside.

Conclusions

Netflix management has been brilliant. They launched online streaming in 2007 and have taken large risks to grow the business rapidly. Now, for the first time, the business faces a maturing market and intense competition. Valuation based on limited competition is not appropriate for 2020. Netflix is sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.