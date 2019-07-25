Earnings Roundup: Will F.A.N.G. Ad Revenue Continue To Grow?

Originally published on July 24, 2019

By David Aurelio

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shows that it's not enough to beat earnings. The media giant beat 19Q2 earnings with an EPS of $0.60 vs. the $0.56 per share estimate; however, failed to deliver on a key performance indicator. Net subscriber additions for the quarter of 2,699 million missed expectations by 47.2%. As a result, Netflix shares have fallen 16%. Now that the stage has been set, investors eagerly await the fate of the remaining members of F.A.N.G., Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which start to report this afternoon with Facebook.

Exhibit 1: F.A.N.G. YoY Growth Rates

Analysts expect F.A.N.G. to see 19Q2 ad revenue, a key performance indicator, to increase 18.7% YoY. Facebook is expected to see the largest increase in ad revenue, gaining 25.1% to $16,315 million. Monthly average users for the social media company are expected to increase 8.1% from the prior year to 2,411 million. YoY earnings for the group are expected to increase 48.3%. However, it is worth noting that this is heavily driven by Alphabet's easy comps, due to a $5 billion EU fine in 18Q2. As a result, Google's parent company is expected to see YoY earnings increase 149.3%. If Alphabet is excluded, YoY earnings for F.A.N.G. become 6.5%. The impact is large enough that it impacts the entire S&P 500. The growth rate for the index changes from 1.1% to a decline of 0.2% when Alphabet is excluded.

Exhibit 2: Ad Revenue to Total Revenue

Looking outward analysts expect to see ad revenue become a smaller portion of total revenue for Alphabet and to make up a larger portions of Amazon's sales.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.