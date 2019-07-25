Built For The Long-Term: First Eagle Overseas Fund

The fund is worth a look if you can purchase it without a sales load.

The fund performs well in down markets and has an absolute value focus.

Continuing an informal series that highlights mutual funds that hold up well in down markets (see, for example, my previous article in this series), I highlight below the First Eagle Overseas Fund (SGOVX); in particular, the Class A shares.

In a world of quantitative easing, negative interest rates and central bank interference in bond and equity markets, SGOVX offers investors an all-weather international investment equity option which should produce satisfactory long-term returns with significantly less volatility than its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index. SGOVX was previously partially closed but re-opened to new investors in January 2019.

Held in a retirement account, SGOVX is the largest holding in my portfolio by far at almost 20% of my investment assets. I like the fund for the following reasons, among others: 1) the fund is focused on absolute returns, 2) it is focused on downside protection and has been successful in this regard, 3) it is not an index hugger, 4) it has a healthy skepticism of government intervention and holds gold investments as a hedge, and 5) the investment management firm, First Eagle Investment Management, has a long storied history as value investors and good stewards of capital.

The Fund

SGOVX is a flexible international value fund built on certain key pillars.

Focus on Absolute Value

The fund buys investments that are deemed inexpensive with a margin of safety relatively to the manager's view of the investment's intrinsic worth. The fund does not buy stocks just because they are inexpensive relative to other investments.

Not an Index Hugger; Flexible Mandate

SGOVX can invest outside the U.S. across asset classes, regions, sectors/industries, market-capitalization ranges, and without regard to a benchmark. The fund manager believes that managers with a flexible mandate (i.e., ability to make independent investment decisions) are more likely to outperform over the long term.

Downside Protection

SGOVX seeks to avoid the permanent impairment of capital and generate long-term positive absolute returns across market cycles. This focus on the downside results in a portfolio that has exposure to equities purchased at the right price (i.e., with a margin of safety). Notably, in the downturn of 2008, the MSCI EAFE index was down more than 43% while SGOVX declined by a much more tolerable 20.97%.

Belief in Gold/Healthy Central Bank Skepticism

SGOVX owns gold because, in the manager's view, macroeconomic and geopolitical risks cannot be forecasted. In light of these uncertainties, the fund manager has adopted a general posture of humility.

Moreover, the fund manager team styles itself as all-weather investors who believe in preserving clients' purchasing power. With respect to gold, in the investment management team's 1st quarter commentary, they noted that:

As we have seen for some time, when the rise of populism and other geopolitical complexities are superimposed on over-indebted economies, central banks may respond with experimental policies (e.g., quantitative easing and negative interest rates). Since the global financial crisis, inflation has been largely below 2% and some academics have argued that this could cause people to expect a lower rate of inflation in the future. They have advanced the theory that the Fed should experiment with allowing the economy to run a little hot so that inflation is greater than 2% for a period of time. This may not be a wise course of action. The last time easy fiscal conditions coincided with the Fed falling behind the inflation curve was the late 1960s/early 1970s. The decade that followed was not a good time for financial assets in the United States, but it was generally a good time for gold." [Emphasis Added]

Legendary Investment Management Company

First Eagle Investment Management, the manager of SGOVX, is an independent firm that manages roughly $100 billion in assets for its clients. The firm has a heritage that dates back to 1864, and since that time has been committed to 1) providing prudent stewardship of its clients' assets and 2) earning their abiding trust. Having a focus on absolute returns and a dedication to downside protection has helped the firm weather the vicissitudes of history over a long period of time - more than 150 years.

In the recent past, the firm was led by investment legend, Jean Marie Eveillard. Matthew McLennan, a well-respected value investor, currently leads a team of three portfolio managers, including himself, responsible for construction of SGOVX's portfolio of investments.

Current Portfolio

Currently, the fund's asset allocation is as follows (as of June 30, 2019):

Asset Allocation (% of Net Assets)

First Eagle Overseas Fund

International Stocks 71.58 Gold Related Investments 14.43 International Currency Bonds 0.81 Cash & Cash Equivalents 13.18

Since inception in 1993, SGOVX's annualized return has been approximately 10%. Such return, on a cumulative basis, has dwarfed the return of its benchmark over the same period (1,089% vs. 249%), according to the funds' website.

Annualized returns over the recent 10, 5, 3- and 1- year periods have been more subdued, however, at 7.25% (10-yr.), 2.78% (5-yr.), 4.70% (3-yr.) and 3.75% (1-yr.), respectively (as of June 30, 2019, in each case). Given the dominance of growth over value in the last decade, however, this tepid performance is not surprising. Year to date, the fund is up more than 12%.

As of June 30, 2019, the Fund's top holdings were as follows.

Gold Bullion 9.32 Fanuc Corporation JPN 2.66 Danone SA FRA 2.51 Nestlé SA SWITZ 2.01 KDDI Corp. JPN 1.99 Sompo Holdings, Inc. JPN 1.90 Mitsubishi Estate Company, Ltd. JPN 1.87 Nutrien Ltd. CAN 1.83 British American Tobacco PLC UK 1.80 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. HK 1.67 Top Ten Holdings as a Percentage of Total Net Assets 27.57

Potential Concerns

1. If value continues to underperform, SGOVX will likely continue to underperform.

2. If the market continues in bull market mode (spurred on by expected Fed rate cuts), this conservative fund will likely underperform its benchmark.

4. The fund is unconventional in that it is willing to (1) hold high levels of cash if no investments meet its stringent value criteria, (2) hold gold, and (3) avoid managing to any particular benchmark. Of course, this is also a key strength as noted above (unless of course you believe value investing is dead!).

5. While I have a lot of money invested with First Eagle Investment Management and SGOVX, their product offerings are not inexpensive and come with a wide assortment of classes and fees, which make SGOVX relatively expensive given other available investment options. For this reason, I only own the Class A Shares in a retirement account where the sales loads have been waived and the expense ratio is 1.15% (which is not great but palatable relative to the firm's long-term record of successfully stewarding investor capital).

Concluding Thoughts

SGOVX is a solid mutual fund with experienced management and a long-term focus.

If you can find a no-load option (see 5. above), SGOVX is suitable as a core long-term international equity holding. In addition, for the reasons noted above, the fund is particularly appropriate for long-term investors who want extra downside protection in bear markets. Of course, as is always the case, investors should do their own due diligence to determine whether SGOVX is suitable for them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.