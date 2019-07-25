The Ams AG Roller Coaster Shoots Back Up

A possible deal for OSRAM seems based upon shaky logic, and it's hard to tell how serious management is about a deal.

ams has been on quite the roller coaster, with a solid second quarter and very strong 2H'19 guidance leading to a much brighter outlook for the shares.

Will the real ams AG (OTCPK:AMSSY) (AMS.S)please stand up? In just the past year ams has given shareholders a wild ride, with the shares losing 75% of their value from August of 2018 through the end of 2018 on a very disappointing adoption curve for new Apple (AAPL) phones and worries about overall adoption trends for 3D sensing technology and competition. Since cratering in late 2018, the shares have nearly tripled on signs of VCSEL share gains, wins on multiple Android platforms, a new under-OLED sensor, and a renewed focus on margins and efficiency.

For better or worse, I think the answer is “both”. I think both are the “real” ams, and this turbulence is par for the course when technologies come to market, and particularly when those technologies enter a market where consumer behaviors are changing (slower/longer phone replacement cycles). I do like the momentum in under-OLED sensors, though, and I think ams is on a much better track now. I’m less positive on this flirtation with OSRAM (OTC:OSAGY), as I worry ams may overpay and ultimately distract itself from its core opportunities.

Based upon where ams appears to be now, relying heavily upon management’s guidance for the second half of 2019, I believe the shares are still meaningfully undervalued. It is well worth remembering, though, just how quickly expectations can change and the magnitude of price moves that can drive.

A Strong Second Quarter

Analysts had been expecting a strong second quarter for ams, and the company delivered a little more than that, with revenue beating by 2%, gross margin beating by 100bp, and operating margin beating by 200bp.

Revenue rose 64% yoy, with Consumer revenue more than doubling on strong demand for sensors and wafer-level optics. Industrial/auto wasn’t up as much, but 22% yoy growth would still be a very strong result for most companies.

Higher volumes had a very positive effect on margins, with gross margin improving almost 23 full points from the year-ago level and more than 5 points on a sequential basis (on a 6% qoq sequential revenue improvement). With significantly improved fixed cost leverage, ams saw its adjusted operating margin double sequentially to 12%.

And Even Stronger Guidance

Good as the second quarter was, the guidance was even better. Management guided for third quarter revenue of $600 million to $640 million, over 20% higher than the prior sell-side expectation. Management guided for similar revenue in the fourth quarter, a roughly 5% improvement over prior expectations. With that revenue guidance being largely volume-driven, ams is also guiding to substantially higher profitability, including adjusted EBIT margin above 25% versus the mid-teens sell-side expectations prior to the release.

There appear to be several positive drivers for both the revenue number in Q2 and the strong second half guidance. It sounds like business with Apple has stabilized and that pricing may be better than previously feared. The bigger driver could be business gains with Android OEMs, as ams is now shipping in volume with its time-of-flight (or ToF) illumination product for two large Android OEMs, and is also shipping in volume (and with higher volumes than expected) with its behind-OLED sensor to multiple “leading Asian OEMs”. Improving sales of flicker-detection light sensors (which help improve picture quality) also seem to be playing some role.

Apple is going to be a major influence on ams’s business for the foreseeable future, but the growth of ams’s business with Android OEMs should reduce Apple from about 60% of the Consumer segment to closer to 50% - not a big change, I grant, but still a move in a more secure direction.

Changing Markets Don’t Seem To Be Quite As Big Of A Threat As Feared

One of the biggest concerns for and around ams has been the risk that 3D sensing will prove less popular with phone customers, particularly on the facial recognition side, and that customers would elect to go with cheaper solutions like ToF and active stereo 3D instead of structured light. Of course, there are also ample worries about competition, with a range of competitors at all levels (sensors, optics, VCSELs, etc.).

It looks as though the worries about vendors preferring ToF are proving true for the time being, but then that isn’t as much of a surprise now – given the cost difference between structured light and ToF and the difference between what Apple and almost everyone else can charge, expectations have been moving in that direction. Still, it looks like ams is in fact winning VCSEL share for ToF illumination. Time will tell if ams can pick up share in ToF sensors, as this is an area where STMicroelectronics (STM) is already quite strong.

As far as facial recognition goes, it was pretty clear from the MWC Shanghai meeting back in June that Asian OEMs were in fact punting on 3D facial recognition in favor of behind-OLED fingerprint sensing. The bad news is that, as far as I can calculate, ams generates about half as much from its behind-OLED sensor as it does from 3D facial recognition with Apple. The good news is that the starting point was zero anyway; the business ams is winning with its behind-OLED sensors isn’t as lucrative as the 3D business would have been, but it’s still meaningful incremental revenue. Were Apple to switch, particularly if it were to switch to Qualcomm’s (QCOM) ultrasonic sensor offering, that would be a far more serious development for ams, but that is unlikely for at least the next year.

M&Aybe?

In one of the more confusing developments (which is saying a lot for this company), ams can’t seem to make up its mind in regards to pursuing an acquisition of LED specialist OSRAM (OSAGY). OSRAM had agreed to a deal with Carlyle and Bain at EUR 35/share early in July, but then ams apparently approached OSRAM with a preliminary offer of EUR 38.50, only to quickly announce an end to the discussions. Now, as of the company’s report and call, management is once again evaluating a deal (and Credit Suisse’s analyst coverage went from Underperform to Restricted between July 22 and July 23).

OSRAM is already underway with a plan to transition away from its legacy lighting business and focus on more promising areas like opto-electronics, particularly in end-markets like auto. OSRAM would bring a VCSEL business of its own (it acquired Vixar and supplies Samsung for its Galaxy Note 10), as well as advanced LED and microLED technologies with applications in areas like LIDAR.

As OSRAM already has existing relationships on the auto side (LED lighting), I can kinda/sorta see why ams would view OSRAM as a means of accelerating its penetration of the growing auto ADAS market, but there are a lot of doubts as to whether LIDAR will be a long-term winner or just an intermediate technology (ahead of better optical options). Relative to the scale of the transformation that OSRAM that is trying to execute, and the extent to which a leveraged transaction would increase the operating risk for ams, I’m not sold on this deal at this point.

The Outlook

I’m always reluctant to make big changes to my model after just one quarter of better results/guidance, but revenue and volume leverage has such a significant impact on the ams model that it’s hard not to in this case. The net effect of ams’s guidance is that I’m basically pulling my modeling assumptions forward by a year … which has a certain symmetry given that I effectively pushed them out a year in the fall of 2018 when the Apple business disappointed.

The long-term net effect is to boost my long-term annualized revenue growth rate from 9% to 10%, while maintaining expectations for high teens adjusted FCF margins down the line (and mid-teen margins in the near term). I’ve also significantly raised my gross and operating margin assumptions, and that has a significant impact on the “fair” forward EV/revenue multiples produced by my model.

With high teens operating margins for 2019 and 20%-plus margins for 2020, my model gives me a fair forward multiple of about 3.25x now versus 2.5x before. Coupled with the significantly upgraded revenue outlook, that makes a big difference to the final per-share fair value estimate.

The Bottom Line

Like I said, I get really nervous about such large modeling changes, but if ams can hit those $600M quarterly revenue numbers in the second half and build upon that with mid-teens growth in 2020, the ADRs should trade in the low $30’s instead of the low-to-mid $20’s. This remains a very high-risk, volatile prospect with ample competition and a lot of uncertainty over adoption timelines in the coming years, but the risk-reward looks impressive even after a strong post-earnings reaction.

