Why Investors Have Severely Underestimated ANI Pharmaceuticals' And Its Cortrophin SNDA

Company Thesis

ANI Pharmaceuticals' (ANIP) cortrophin will likely be the sole generic competitor to Mallinckrodt's (MNK) blockbuster H.P. Acthar Gel, besting Assertio Therapeutics' (ASRT) investigative cosyntrophin by a wide margin. The company's 5 key branded launches in the past fiscal year have the potential to add $50-200 million in peak sales. Consistent organic growth led by ANIP's management is likely to offset sector headwinds and steer the company clear of implied opioid liabilities. All combined with one of the lowest leverage ratios in the specialty-generic sector, this makes ANIP a solid strong buy for investors looking for exposure in the specialty-generic sector.

Table of Contents

Recent Catalysts:

Branded Drugs Launch

ANI's branded portfolio largely consists of acquired off-patent legacy products suffering a 90% price erosion after generic competitors have launched. While this strategy is by no means organic, there are still residual revenues left after branded protection expires on such products, and the company is only spending a modest 8 figures per year on M&A. Net revenues for branded pharmaceutical products were $60.6 million during FY 2018, an increase of 18.9% compared to the $50.9 million for the same period in FY 2017. Revenues increases from recent launches of Arimidex and Casodex, Atacand, Inderal, and Innogran covers a variety of indications, and are on track to best their record last year and are heading towards peak sales of $50 to $200 million by FY 2022.

Key Research:

Cortrophin sNDA

H.P. Acthar gel is a corticosterioid extracted from pigs' pituitary glands used as the first line of treatment for infantile spasms, a rare but devastating life condition affecting nearly 1,000 patients in the U.S. The drug was approved by the FDA in 1953 for other indications and only received its IS label expansion in 2010. Shortly afterwards, its owners Questcor and MNK together raised the price of the drug by over 642,000% from $7 to $45,000 per vial as of FY 2019, causing massive havoc on families who could ill afford 6 figures per year in medical expenses just to fight for their babies' survival (as the drug is not covered by Medicare).

Although patents for Acthar have long expired, the drug remains a trade secret for MNK. Since 2016, however, both ASRT and ANI are currently developing generics to help bring down the price of this drug and make it accessible for patients. Out of the two, ANI remains primed to capture at least over 50% of this market share with its cortrophin sNDA, this is because the generic is composed of peptides directly extracted from pituitary glands of pigs just like Acthar itself, and hence is only required by the FDA to mimic safety and efficacy profiles similar to that of H.P. Acthar Gel for approval. On the other hand, ASRT's cosyntrophin is not a generic but synthetic composition of corticosteroids. Hence, the drug will be required to conduct multiple phase 3/4 clinical trials to demonstrate improvements in primary and secondary vs. placebo endpoints to be approved by the FDA for the IS indication. While ANI's management has guided for cortrophin approval in Q12020, it may take at least a couple of years and more for ASRT's cosyntrophin to be successful in its clinical trials and be approved for IS, if at all.

Furthermore, comparing the profiles of the 3 companies, ANI simply has the best financial standing to capture the IS market on all aspects. For starters, MNK is enduring patent expiry on of 4 of its 6 key branded products with multiple generics waiting to launch, and will likely see a -66% impairment to revenues and a -80% impairment to FCFF margins. Combined, these material adverse events will likely bankrupt a company with a staggering $6 billion in debt and generating only $500 million in FCFF. For ASRT, the outlook is grim as well, as this company currently has a dangerous level of leverage at 1.82x EBITDA/Interest, and can ill afford R&D expenses in multiple clinical trials to demonstrate the efficacy of its synthetic Acthar. To see where these numbers are coming from in-depth, please refer to the author's MNK and ASRT research for more details.

Hence, the author estimates ANI will be the sole competitor in the IS market post MNK bankruptcy and before ASRT's synthetic launch for IS 2-5 years down the line (and that is if trials are successful), and will capture 33-50% of the $1 billion market after factoring in discounts. This results in implied forward annual sales of $330 million to $500 million per year, which is not bad for a company with an enterprise value in the $1 billion range. Plus, the generic discount will create ample value for patients in terms of affordability. Next, let us review a key risk factor affecting the company.

Generic Drug Price Erosion

Medicare reform is likely to result in at least 15-20% erosion to generic drug prices post U.S. 2020 Presidential Elections. With both Democrats and Republicans reaching a consensus regarding the implementation of government mandated halts of drug price hikes, any chance of a respite for specialty-generic pharma should the Democrats achieve victory have been negated. Currently, there would be material adverse events affecting the sector no matter which side wins.

Stellar Revenue Growth

For ANIP, however, the company's stellar track record of achieving +15% revenue growth Y/Y during a time where sector players are seeing sales decline due to drug price index pitfalls certainly boosts confidence in management's ability to combat the crisis. Shareholders who think for the long term and willing to weather through short woes on drug pricing should be amply rewarded once the dust settles post FY2020-2021 after healthcare changes are executed.

Top Notch Financial Health

The net debt leverage of the specialty-generic pharmaceuticals sector range from none for Taro Pharmaceuticals (TARO) to over 8x Net Debt/EBITDA for Bausch Health Companies (BHC). Fortunately, ANI lies to the right on this spectrum with net debt of roughly $30 million and a healthy EBITDA of $80 million, culminating in a leverage ratio of just 0.38x. This makes the company simply top notch among its peers in terms of financial health.

No Opioid Liabilities

While ANI does sell generic opiates, keep in mind the company has zero exposure to branded equivalents of these drugs. In opioid litigation, it is branded drug marketers like Insys (OTCPK:INSYQ) who are accused of aggressive off-label marketing of its fentanyl spray that are at risk. Furthermore, API manufacturers such as MNK which have no risk-control on where the opiates are going to en masse are named in such class of lawsuits as well. ANI performed none of such actions and hence should steer clear of being named in State-level litigation in the future.

Summary

Based on implied peak sales of $50 million to $200 million for 5 of its recent launches; generic price erosion offsetting organic revenue growth, and peak annual revenues of $330 to $500 million for cortrophin, the author estimates peak forward sales of $380 million to $700 million added on top of its run rate of $211 million in revenues for FY2019. Using an industry average EBITDA margin of 30%, this results in $114 to $210 million in new EBITDA. In all, for a company with an enterprise value of $1 billion, these numbers imply the stock is trading at forward EV/Sales of just 1.1x to 1.7x and EV/EBITDA of 3.4x to 5x. Considering the sector is in steep decline due to various price fixing lawsuits and drug price erosion, ANI stands out as a spectacular gem buried beneath the rubble with an enticing risk-reward profile designed to enrich long term shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANIP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.