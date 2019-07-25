Long-Term Bond Yields Pushed Far Too Low

Since October of last year the ten year treasury yield has fallen by over a full percentage point in a near constant slide lower. This has been excellent for bond investors with long-term treasury bonds (TLT) rising 18% and medium-term bonds (IEF) 10%. It appears bond yields have fallen far below their fair value due to excessive economic fear. So much that it may be an excellent time to short long-dated bonds as the yield curve continues to steepen.

Treasury yields initially fell as the stock market saw a large 20% correction late last year, but, even though the market has since fully recovered, U.S treasury bond yields have fallen even lower. This is likely due to a multitude of factors that will be covered in this article. Most notably, excessive money flows into the "risk parity" strategy, forced short covering/over-speculation, and a misguided narrative surrounding the Federal Reserve that has pushed long-term yields 90 basis points below our estimated fair value.

Risk Parity Buying Spree Worrisome

If you are invested in a "Risk Parity" strategy, which we measure with portfolio allocations of 45% (TLT), 40% (SPY) and 15% (GLD), you are most likely at an all-time high as all three of those assets have seen considerable performance lately. Take a look at the massive rise of estimated money flow into the strategy compared to its performance over the last few years.

Data source: Google Finance

Note, units are arbitrary. Also, daily volume using the index from main ETFs: SPY, IVV, TLT, IEF, GLD, and IAU.

Over the given time frame the most rapid increase of money in the strategy has been since the beginning of this year. Money flows tend to mean revert after large increases simply because large asset allocators have a limited supply of cash. As you can see, there is about the same amount in the strategy as just before the large volatility crash last February. This "allocation binge" is coincident with hedge fund assets under management recently hitting an all-time high of 3.245 Trillion USD.

As funds take a break from flowing into the strategy, it is likely assets will decline in reverse order to their initial rise. This would imply bonds will fall first with a potential slowdown in equity prices thereafter. In order to look more closely at this speculation, we analyze CFTC net speculative positioning figures.

Commitment Of Traders Indicates Speculation

It is functionally impossible to find all net longs and shorts for treasury bonds as there are many ways to have a position on them. One way many including myself find useful is through CFTC commitment of traders reports. They tell us the weekly net long and net short positioning for the given future and a breakdown of "who's doing what." First, we will look at the COT report for the 10-year treasury yield regarding asset managers and institutions:

Source: CME Group

As you can see, since the end of October, when equity markets sold off, the number of net long positions has fallen. Short sellers entered from January to March of this year, but most of them have taken profits and are currently closing positions as the 10-year yield has fallen roughly 60 basis points since March.

A similar pattern can be seen in "other reportable" (the other major speculative group) positioning:

Source: CME Group

We see the same collapse in net longs (which were far too high) that fell into the beginning of this year. Longs stabilized until April and have now fallen below a reasonable value. Net "other reportables" is lower than it ever was from 2014 through 2018. As short sellers take profits and the rate of decline in longs halt, it is likely the 10-year will reverse course and rise possibly 30 basis points back above 2.3.

Long-Dated Is Best Short Opportunity

While I expect 2-year+ treasury bond yields to rise a bit across the board, it seems the best opportunities lie in the far end of the curve. As the market has more than fully priced in, the Fed will likely cut interest rates in their July meeting. The market expects them to cut again in September, however, with the stock market at an all-time high and with inflation expectations beginning to rise, I think the market is in for a shock.

The reality is that the global economy isn't roaring but leading indicators are actually relatively strong. My personal favorite the Citigroup Economic Surprise Index has likely bottomed out while new home and vehicle sales are not falling but remain stagnated at cyclically high levels. This is not to say I'm a major bull. Valuations are a bit too stretched for my style at this level, but it seems shorting long-term bonds may be a great way to play the current "lack of downside and upside" upside in the economy. This is particularly true because bond yields are currently pricing in a major economic slowdown and inflation expectations will continue to rise in the case of further short-end rate cuts.

I use a rate forecasting model that illustrates this well. "How it works" is slightly out of the scope of this article (but if give us a follow you will soon see). Put simply, it uses inflation, GDP growth, and risk premiums that are currently priced into bonds to estimate what shape the yield curve will move toward next. It is currently expecting the steepening cycle to pick up steam. Here is the 20-year rate vs. the predicted future value (or "current fair value").

Last time the difference between the two was at its current level (90 basis points), March 5th 2013, the long-term treasury bond ETF (TLT) fell 10% over the following year as illustrated below:

We have ample reason to believe events may occur in a similar fashion as to 2013. The situation is much different, but was true when bond yields were pushed far too low.

As a final chart take a look at the 10 year - 2 year yield curve below

In the past, when the yield curve is this low and is pointing upward it usually continued. Not every time (1998), but we expect it to continue in the upward direction due to a final spurt of economic strength.

The Bottom Line And The Trade War Risk

In my opinion shorting long-dated treasury bonds like TLT and ZROZ, which contains even longer dated bonds, may be a profitable position over the next one to six months. Over the short run (next month or two), technical levels suggest TLT may fall back to $126 (almost 5%) and ZROZ $120 (just over 6%). The maximum drop I expect on TLT is 13% back to the $118 level as positioning before the crash last year (when TLT was below that figure) was far too bearish.

The primary risk with this trade is a major escalation in the U.S-China trade war or another hard-to-calculate qualitative risk that could cause a recession. Personally, I expect it to continue but concede that there is little data to show it currently is a major negative impact on the U.S economy as a whole. That said, there is no saying how far the respective political leaders will take it and economic impacts may yank yields even lower.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events?

We will soon be launching our first marketplace service "The Country Club." This will be a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We keep track on global bond yields and use forecasts such as this to properly navigate international markets. Please give us a "Follow" if you would like to be notified upon our launch!

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.