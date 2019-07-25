Kinder Morgan: Despite The Q2 Miss, The Future Is Bullish For This Midstream Giant

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) reported Q2 earnings on 7/17/19 and missed on both earnings per share and revenue. The street was looking for $0.24 per share in earnings, and KMI missed by -$0.02, and on revenue, KMI missed by -$379.13 million. Over the past five days, KMI has traded down from $21.27 to as low as $20.125 after their Q2 miss but never breached the $20 level. KMI closed at $20.77 on 7/22/19, which should be taken as a positive. Q2 wasn't a blowout quarter for KMI, but the numbers were actually good, and their future projects should deliver substantial growth in the upcoming quarters. With two key projects coming online in September of 2019 and October 2020, combined with increased distributable cash flow and net income to shareholders, KMI is certainly an interesting investment, especially if you like dividends. I believe, by Q1 2021, KMI could increase by 30% in addition to collecting two dividends at the current payout and four dividends after the 25% increased slated for 2020.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The Gulf Coast Express and Permian Highway will add tremendous capacity and growth opportunities for Kinder Morgan

KMI has two major projects coming online over the next 15 months, which are greatly anticipated as they will focus on bringing gas out of the Permian. These projects are critical as much of the gas in the Permian is flared due to limited capacity and storage. The Gulf Coast Express is a mainland pipeline constructed of 448 miles of 42" pipeline with 50 miles of 36" lateral. The GC Express is designed to transport up to 2 Bcf/d of natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Agua Dulce Texas area. This pipeline is fully subscribed under long-term agreements with shipping commitments from DCP Midstream (DCP), Targa (TRGP), Apache Corporation (APA), Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and XTO Energy, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil (XOM). In addition to these commitments, KMI also has committed volumes that are backstopped by a long-term purchase agreement that locks in the equivalent transport fee on the pipeline. KMI has the largest ownership at 34% in this project, and the GC Express is ahead of schedule and should be online in the first half of September 2019.

KMI's 2nd major project which is projected to be in service by October 2020 is the Permian Highway Pipeline. This pipeline will consist of 430 miles of 42" pipe which will transport natural gas from the Waha Texas area to the US Gulf Coast and Mexico markets. KMI owns 40% of this project, which has a capacity of 2.1 Bcf/d. Even with the service date over 1 year away, shippers, including Eagle Claw, APA, and XTO Energy Inc., a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil, have already committed to utilizing the Permian Highway Pipeline. KMI has a 40% interest in the Permian Highway Pipeline, which should pay off in spades once it is brought online.

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation April 2019)

Additional pipelines are critical to the Permian Basin as flaring continues to increase

Currently, flaring is a major problem for drillers in the red-hot Permian Basin. Flaring is the controlled burning of natural gas which has recently reached record highs due to infrastructure challenges. Without adequate storage or transportation options, drillers have no choice but to flare their excess natural gas. In Q1 of 2019 flaring of natural gas in the Permian reached an all-time high as it averaged 661 MMcfd. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) operates the Mars-Ursa complex, which is the most productive gas facility in the U.S Gulf of Mexico region. To put the flaring number into perspective, the Mars-Ursa complex produces 260-270 MMcfd of gas. The amount of gas which is flared in the Permian more than doubles the amount produced at the most productive facility in the region. The Permian is expected to flare roughly 650 MMcfd until the second half of the year when KMI's Gulf Coast Express comes online and delivers much-needed capacity to ship out natural gas.

The Gulf Coast Express and Permian Highway are much-needed additions to the U.S.'s most popular basin. Earlier in the year, Exxon Mobil and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announced that they are targeting large increases in oil and natural gas production in the Permian. XOM aims to produce 1 million barrels a day from the Permian by 2024, while CVX is targeting 900,000 bpd over the next five years. This would represent an 80% increase for XOM as early as 2024 as CVX would more than double their output by the end of 2023. Between the amount of gas being flared and the increased production over the next five years in the Permian, KMI's Gulf Coast Express and Permian Highway should be a huge success.

KMI missed estimates, but the numbers weren't bad at all

Normally, when a company misses on both EPS and revenue, the stock goes down, and investors start to worry. I would be in that camp, except I read over all of the documentation and liked what I read. I personally believe the combination of liquified natural gas and renewables is the future of energy. When I see increases in the natural gas segments, it fits right into my thesis about the global energy landscape of the future. Almost 60% of KMI's segment earnings is derived from their natural gas segment, and 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S moves across their pipeline infrastructure. The revenue from KMI's natural gas segment increased by 7%. The transport volumes through KMI's pipes increased by 3.1 Bcf/d, which represented the 6th straight quarter with a +10% increase in volumes. On the exporting side, volumes increased by 670 MMcf/d due to liquefied natural gas exports. KMI's deliveries to export plants also increased by 1.4 Bcf/d.

While there were many things to like in the report, KMI did see their revenue decrease by 6% compared to Q2 of 2018. While this is the opposite direction investors would want to see, KMI recognized a decline in the cost of sales, which increased their gross margins and offset the decrease in revenue. KMI's adjusted earnings in DCF grew from Q2 2018, generating a DCF of $0.50 per share, which was $560 million in excess of the declared dividends. The net income available to common shareholders was $518 million, which was an increase of 388% than Q2 2018. The adjusted earnings per share also increased by 5% from the prior period. Even though KMI missed on revenue and earnings, the underlying business is strong, and the increase in net income and distributable cash flow should overshadow the minor miss. I believe that, as the backlog of projects come online for KMI, the numbers will continue to increase driving shareholder value.

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation April 2019)

KMI's 25% dividend increases are a good reason to take notice

KMI slashed their dividend by a painful amount at the end of 2015, and their first distribution in Q1 of 2016 was just over a 75% decrease from the previous quarter. KMI has started increasing their dividend again with a 25% raise from 2018 to 2019 and another 25% raise in 2020. As their backlog of projects come online, especially the Gulf Coast Express and Permian Highway, KMI should generate more than enough DCF to continue their dividend increases. This quarter, KMI generated a DCF of $560 million in excess of the declared dividends, which shows me that there is more than enough fuel running through the pipes for future increases.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation April 2019)

Conclusion

In today's political climate, the barriers of entry for midstream operators are so immense, the threat of new companies entering the space is limited. The global population is expected to reach 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. With a global population under 8 billion today, an increase of 1.7 billion people in the next 30 years is the equivalent of adding an additional China and USA on the map. As the population increases, so will the demand for energy, and I am willing to bet fossil fuels don't just disappear. I believe the likely scenario is a reduction in coal as oil becomes flat with natural gas and renewables increasing. KMI should be a dominant player in the transporting, storage, and exporting of fossil fuels for decades to come. I believe KMI is a value play for the long term which is paying a healthy dividend with the potential for sequential increases. In the short term, I believe shareholders could see 25-30% increases in share price by 2021 prior to collecting and compounding six dividends.

