Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors
About: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)
by: Freedom in Retirement
Summary
EDP offers a $0.44 quarterly distribution.
The next ex/div date is on July 30th.
EPD is in a very solid position to continue covering its distribution.
Investors look after MLPs because they offer attractive distributions. Distributions are somewhat different from dividends because they could be considered a kind of tax-deferred dividend. You can think of dividends as double taxation. In the