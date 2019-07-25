Podcast Firm Libsyn Trades At Half The Valuation Of SaaS Peers

There are two main risks (1) legal issues related to the 2016 business separation (2) concerns about management compensation leading to an activist campaign from Carmac partners.

Podcasting is a fast-growing area of media consumption. Over half the U.S. population now listens to podcasts monthly. Double the level from 8 years ago.

For a SaaS company it's notably cheap with an estimated 7.5% FCF yield and revenue is growing 25% as of Q1 2019.

Libsyn (OTCQB:LSYN) provides the tech for individuals and business to host their podcasts across all major platforms. The business offers website hosting too, after the acquisition of Pair Networks.

Many names and brands from Dave Ramsey to Trader Joe's trust Libsyn to host their podcasts.

Source: Libsyn investor presentation

The model is relatively simple. Customers typically pay a monthly fee from $5 to $75+ depending on the features they need for Libsyn to host their podcast.

Source: Libsyn website

The Growth Market For Podcasts

Libsyn is in a growth segment. Edison Research's Infinite Dial Report is a useful source here. Over half the U.S. population have listened to a podcast as of 2019, double the level of 2011. This is supported by the general growth of online audio as listeners can now easily control what they listen to in their car or on their smartphone and listen to a podcast that meets their personal interests.

Note that the metric that matters to Libsyn, broadly speaking, is the number of podcasts being produced and entrepreneurs, hobbyists and big businesses continues to grow. There are now 700,000 active podcasts. Libsyn hosts about 35,000 podcasts of 5% of the total.

As such Libsyn can ride this growth wave and is nicely positioned.

Attractive Economics

Libsyn's economics are attractive. The business grew revenue 25% year-on-year in its most recent quarter. That's great, but even better is that total costs grew at just 7% over the same period. The result is that the operating margin expanded from 12% to 25% over the same period. The makes sense, the bulk of the costs in building and rolling out a platform to host podcasts are fixed. As such, incremental revenue converts disproportionately into profits.

Normally, looking at a single quarter of growth would be risky given season patterns, but there isn't obvious seasonality in Libsyn's business and given the fast growth the most recent quarter is generally the most informative for investors.

Source: Libsyn SEC filing

Attractive Relative Valuation

Crunchbase had the median SaaS company growing at 30% and trading at 8.3x EV/revenue as of last November. Libsyn has an EV of $95M and LTM revenue of $23.2M for an EV/revenue of 4.1x. Well below average, though of course this is a relatively small and less liquid firm.

Furthermore, looking at absolute metrics Libsyn is attractive. Annualizing the most recent quarter gets to a P/E of 21.3x. Price to FCF based on the most recent 10K is 13.1x. This is because the positive impact of deferred revenue and capex running well under deprecation means that Libsyn's free cashflow is running above reported net income.

Now, these numbers are not screaming cheap to a deep value investor. Nonetheless, remember that the market is very happy to pay high multiples for SaaS growth companies today and Libsyn is in that segment with double digit growth and operating leverage.

Risks

FAB Universal Spin-Out

In 2016 the business was spun-out of FAB Universal. FAB Universal oversaw a lot of value destruction for shareholders, there perhaps some risk of clawback of the value via Libsyn. Here's how the company discusses the risk in their most recent 10-K. The main positive is we're now 3 years after the event with no legal action noted.

"The Company may be responsible for certain obligations retained by FAB. Although the Company does not expect to be liable for any obligations not expressly assumed by the Company in connection with its spin-off from its former parent company FAB Universal Corp. ("FAB") in 2016, it is possible that the Company could be required to assume responsibility for certain obligations retained by FAB should FAB fail to pay or perform its retained obligations. FAB may have obligations that at the present time are unknown or unforeseen. As the nature of such obligations are unknown, we are unable to provide an estimate of the potential obligation. However, should FAB incur such obligations, the Company may be financially obligated to pay any losses incurred."

Management

Carmac Partners is a significant holder of Libsyn and unhappy with management's actions and compensation as such they are looking to call a special meeting. They argue that Libsyn management are overpaid and that share issuance to management is potentially heavily dilutive. Management salary does seem high for a small firm, and the potential share issuance is a concern. The activism could be a source of upside if successful, though also is currently a potential distraction for management. The one positive is that the potential share grants though dilutive, do create potential shareholder alignment and include incentives for an uplisting to the NASDAQ which would help liquidity. The CEO and CFO own approximately 17% of the company's stock as of the last 10-K filing.

Pair Acquisition

Libsyn acquired Pair Networks to help scale the business and offer domain hosting and other services to customers. Arguably domain hosting is a less attractive business given greater competition and slower growth. This isn't so much a risk, but in my mind it does dilutes the attractiveness of the business.

Summary

Libsyn's valuation is compelling both compared to peers and in absolute terms. Sustained growth could be a source of further upside given operational leverage. Furthermore, if Carmac's activist campaign is successful then reducing equity issuance to management may be a source of further upside. It seems rare to find a company entrenched in such an attractive growth market at such a relatively compelling valuation. The recent run-up in the shares suggest investors are starting to take note, but it appears valuation runway remains when you look at the lofty valuations of SaaS peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LSYN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.