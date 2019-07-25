It's Not Hopeless For GameStop

There will still be a market for physical game discs for the next several years.

By Ivan Y.

My interest in writing about GameStop (GME) is due to the fact that I am a gamer myself and thus have some insight into the gaming industry. This article is intended to be more forward-looking rather than looking at the company's past failures. Thus, there's no need to review how bad of a stock GME has been the last several years. The company's viability, however, does not seem to be as bad as what the market currently thinks. There are at least four reasons why GME has my attention as a potential long trade or long options trade.

Purchasing games will not be entirely digital

The ability for consumers to skip a trip to their local GameStop store and directly purchase and download games from Sony (NYSE:SNE), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), and Steam is the main reason why the market has thrown GME into the dumpster. According to Statista, only 17% of video game sales in the U.S. are physical purchases, which is down from 80% almost a decade ago.

Although the trend is looking bad for physical game sales, I do not, however, believe video game discs will become extinct. There are reasons and advantages to opt for a physical game disc over a digital download:

A physical game disc can be resold. A digitally downloaded game cannot really be sold to another user. A consumer can buy a game disc like Spider-Man, spend about 20 hours to finish the game, and then resell it on eBay or elsewhere. The net amount spent on buying a game would thus be a fraction of the cost of buying a digital download that the buyer is stuck with. The only way to sell a downloaded game is to sell the entire user account which has all the games that were purchased with it. A game disc can also be swapped with a friend. You can't do that with a digital download. The purchase of one game disc can result in the ability to play several games if you have enough friends that want to trade with you. Some people actually like to collect games and their original cases. An internet connection is not needed. Downloading a large game like NBA 2k19 can take hours, even with a high-speed connection. A reliable high-speed connection is not even available in some parts of the U.S. It can be faster to just drive to the nearest GameStop or Best Buy and purchase the physical disc. On a Reddit message board that I visited, people have posted download times of anywhere from 15 minutes to "about 100 hours" for Red Dead Redemption 2. I would assume that as 5G is implemented and becomes mainstream, this will be significantly less of an issue going forward.

I buy both physical discs and digital downloads. Whichever is cheaper! I imagine most gamers are like me and buy from both sources. There are disadvantages to digital downloads in terms of not being able to resell it and needing to wait for the download to complete.

Neither Sony nor Microsoft is abandoning physical game discs in their next generation of consoles. Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will have a disc drive. Microsoft has also confirmed that the new Xbox, "Project Scarlett", will have a disc drive.

Scarlett will have an optical disc drive. I still have films at home on physical media - not many, but a few of my favourites. We know people have an attachment to buying games on disc, to building a collection. (Matt Booty, Head of Xbox Game Studios)"

The current generation of consoles, the PS4 and Xbox One, were both released in 2013 and are in their 6th year of life and counting. Prior to these current consoles, the PS3 was released in 2006 and the Xbox 360 in 2005. So based on history, we can expect the next generation of consoles with their optical disc drives will be on the market for the next seven years or so after they are released in 2020-2021. This would suggest that GameStop will still have a chance at least to be a viable business for several more years, even if it's at a smaller size, given that consumers will still have a reason to purchase physical game discs.

In addition, Sony also confirmed that the PS5 will be backward-compatible with current PS4 games. Microsoft is also aiming to make Project Scarlett backward-compatible with every Xbox One game. The backward-compatibility feature is probably a net positive for GameStop considering that about 26% of its revenue is from the sale of pre-owned games.

Even if I am wrong and the digital download trend overwhelms physical disc sales, GameStop is not completely dead in the water because it does have a digital store that sells digital downloads. These downloadable games for the PS4 appear to be very limited at the time, but a significantly wider selection of games for the Xbox One, Switch, and PC appear to be available.

Game Informer could be worth hundreds of millions

Game Informer is a paper and digital magazine owned by GME. It has a paid and verified circulation of 6.875 million, ranks as the 5th most popular magazine in the U.S. in terms of paid and verified circulation and is the largest digital magazine in the world with at least 3 million digital-only subscribers. Only AARP The Magazine, AARP Bulletin, American MainStreet, and Better Homes & Garden have more paying subscribers than Game Informer according to the Alliance for Audited Media. Here is their full list.

Last year, Marc Benioff, founder of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), bought Time Magazine for $190 million. Time has a circulation of 2.07 million. That's about $92 per subscriber. Sports Illustrated was recently sold for $110 million. SI has a circulation of 2.76 million. That's about $40 per subscriber. Using these two recent transactions as a comparison, Game Informer with its 6.875 million subscribers could be worth $275 million to $632 million.

These are not flawless comparisons because both Time and SI own intellectual property such as photo archives that were included in the sale. I imagine Game Informer probably doesn't have IP assets. However, these transactions do give us an idea of how much Game Informer could be worth.

Another transaction worth mentioning was the sale of Fortune magazine to a foreign purchaser. Fortune has a paid & verified circulation of only 850k and was sold last year for $150 million. That's about $176 per subscriber. This may be misleading though because 850k appears to be for only North America. I don't have the data about the global total. However, at $176 per subscriber, Game Informer would be worth an obscene and likely unrealistic $1.2 billion.

Another factor that should be mentioned is that the paper version of Game Informer is included for GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro members, so the total paid circulation is inflated by some unknown amount by subscribers who don't really want the magazine but want the other Pro benefits. As far as I can tell, GME has not disclosed how many paying PowerUp Pro subscribers they have.

Barnes & Noble sold for twice the valuation of GameStop

Barnes & Noble (BKS) is another struggling retailer suffering from the digitization of retail sales. Much like GME, BKS has fallen by roughly 90% or more in the past 10-15 years. Last month, BKS accepted a buyout from Elliott Advisers for $683 million, which is $6.50 per share. Based on the average analyst sales estimate for 2020, that would value BKS at a price/sales ratio of .13. At $4.50 per share, GME's price/sales for 2020 is .06. GME would need to rise to $9.50 in order for the stock to match the same valuation that Elliott paid for BKS.

The valuation difference is even greater if we compare the P/E ratios. Elliott's buyout values BKS at a P/E of 19 while GME's P/E is about 3. These are based on 2020 analyst estimates.

If we compare the price/TBV, the gap gets even wider. GME's market cap is roughly half of its TBV, whereas BKS' market cap is almost 7 times its TBV.

As a counterpoint, BKS has less than half the debt of GME.

GME looks significantly undervalued relative to what Elliott Advisers is willing to pay for BKS.

Price Market Cap P/E P/S TBV P/TBV Total Debt Debt/Equity GME $4.5 $460 M 2.9 .06 $928 M 0.50 $469 M 0.51 BKS $6.5 $473 M 19.1 .13 $71 M 6.69 $204 M 2.88

Management could repurchase most of the outstanding shares of GME

GameStop began a $300 million share repurchase program in March and recently completed a Dutch auction in which they will buy back 12 million shares at $5.20. After this is completed, GME's share count will be about 90 million and GME would still have $238 million available for buybacks. At $4.25 per share, 56 of the remaining 90 million shares could theoretically be bought back. 48 million shares of GME were being shorted as of June 27, 2019. That's a recipe for a major short squeeze if management actually decided to aggressively repurchase the shares starting this Thursday, July 25th.

While GameStop suspended open market repurchase activity under its existing share repurchase program initiated in March 2019, the completion of the tender offer removes that suspension. However, under applicable securities laws, GameStop may not repurchase any shares until July 25, 2019. (GME press release)

Conclusion

In this article, I attempted to shed light on some positive aspects related to GME. That does not mean that I am bullish on this stock. I certainly would not feel comfortable buying this stock, putting it in a closet, and taking it out after five years to see how it's doing. It's a stock that instead should probably be opportunistically traded and perhaps managed with options.

The current selling in GME appears to be overdone. I don't think anyone, including me, knows where the bottom is. On the upside, the picture is a bit clearer. The 200 DMA and the 50 WMA have been strong resistance for at least the last five years. They are currently $10.49 and $10.96, respectively, and dropping. These moving averages look like good exit points, in my opinion, on any rallies.

I am neutral on GME.

