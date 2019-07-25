Eye On The Financial And Semiconductor Stocks

Investors are cautiously eyeing the earnings landscape, looking for anything that might possibly trip up the bull market. So far there has been no sign of anything that might derail the bull market. There have, however, been a few cracks appearing below the surface. In today’s report we’ll discuss these areas of weakness which could pave the way for another pullback in the major indices by early August. We’ll also take a look at a couple of critical industry groups, namely the financials and semiconductors, which show that the bulls remain firmly in control of the broad market’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend.

There has been a major focus this summer on defense among investors. With many participants on high alert over the many dangers facing the U.S. and global economic outlook, the tendency has been for investors to watch for signs of weakness in the market. And right now there are definitely a few such signs.

One of the biggest signs of possible weakness in the equity market is the increasing number of Nasdaq-listed stocks making new 52-week lows. As previously stated, most of these new lows are in what I consider to be non-critical industries. Nevertheless, the fact that there have been well above 40 new Nasdaq lows on a daily basis for much of July is a concern for the broad market outlook heading into August.

Yet despite the internal weakness evident in some areas of the tech sector, most major industries are still showing signs of strength in the immediate term. This includes even some important components of the tech sector, as we’ll discuss later in this report. Before we look at this, let’s briefly review how the earnings season is progressing.

As the latest reporting season continues, the bleak earnings outlook which many analysts had predicted has so far failed to materialize. And while the earnings growth rate to date is less than stellar, positive surprises have outpaced negative surprises. With just under 20% of S&P 500 companies having already reported Q2 results, 79% of those companies have reported a positive earnings per share (EPS) surprise, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, 62% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive revenue surprise.

It’s also noteworthy that companies are beating EPS and sales estimates at an above-average rate. According to FactSet:

In aggregate, companies are reporting earnings that are 7.0% above the estimates, which is also above the 5-year average. In terms of sales, the percentage of companies (62%) reporting actual sales above estimates is above the 5-year average. In aggregate, companies are reporting sales that are 0.9% above estimates, which is also above the 5-year average.”

Not surprisingly, information tech is reporting the biggest positive difference between actual and estimated earnings, according to FactSet. FactSet reports that Micron Technology (MU), Red Hat (RHT), and Microsoft (MSFT) have reported the largest positive EPS surprises to date.

This is a perfect segue to discuss the outperformance of the semiconductor stocks. As I’ve been discussing here since June, the chip makers are still benefiting from positive internal momentum as measured by the number of semiconductor stocks making new highs versus new lows. After the big sell-off which many chip stocks suffered in May, the semiconductors found themselves in a significantly “oversold” condition. Many individual chip stocks also sported attracted multiples after the May decline. This set the stage for the steady recovery in the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) we’ve seen this month.

Source: BigCharts

As you can see in the above graph, the SOX index has established a decisively rising path in recent weeks above its rising 15-day moving average. In fact, the SOX trend in relation to its important 15-day MA is textbook perfect, which suggests that there is a rather strong measure of underlying strength and momentum in the overall Nasdaq market despite the recent increase in Nasdaq new 52-week lows. Typically, the semiconductor stocks will be among the first ones to signal a reversal of the short-term trend for the overall tech sector as well as the NYSE broad market. So until SOX breaks under its 15-day moving average, it would be a mistake to turn bearish.

Shown below is the 4-week rate of change (momentum) for the new highs and lows among the 35 most actively traded U.S.-listed chip makers. As you can see, this indicator also continues to make higher highs in reflection of the increasing demand for semiconductor stocks. It’s not small retail investors who typically buy stocks after a decline like the one the semis experienced in May, so we can reasonably infer that informed investors have been the ones doing most of the buying this summer. However, as the semiconductor stocks continue rallying it will no doubt increase the attention of small retail investors. Eventually, as more and more small participants chase the rising momentum of the semiconductor stocks the rally will become vulnerable to a major pullback. For now, though, as long as the 4-week rate of change indicator is trending higher, the near-term path of least resistance for the semiconductor stocks is still up.

Source: Nasdaq

Along with the semiconductors, I consider the broker/dealer stocks to be among the most important bellwethers for gauging the near-term condition of the general equity market. To that end, the NYSE Arca Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) is one of my favorite leading and confirming indicators for the technical health of the S&P 500 Index (SPX). The XBD chart is shown below and it shows a fairly constructive rising trend for the broker/dealer stocks in recent weeks. Again, as long as XBD remains above its rising 15-day moving average, I regard the immediate-term trend to be up, both for the broker/dealer stocks as well as for the broad market. So while there is some selling pressure below the market’s surface right now, it hasn’t yet grown to dangerous proportions and shouldn’t pose a major problem.

Source: BigCharts

Although the broad market has become somewhat vulnerable to earnings-related volatility in the immediate term due to the increased number of 52-week lows, the dominant intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend for equities remains up and the bull market is still intact, however. From a technical standpoint this is illustrated by the following graph which shows the rising trend in the 120-day rate of change (momentum) in the new 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE. I use this indicator to gauge the path of least resistance for equities on an interim basis. The new highs and lows are an excellent way to measure the incremental demand for equities at any given time.

Source: BarChart

The bull market’s interim strength can also be ascertained from a fundamental perspective by the continued rising trend in S&P 500 forward EPS (see chart below), as well as high levels of liquidity and narrow credit spreads. For this reason, investors shouldn’t panic and can maintain their core investment positions in stocks and ETF during this latest earnings season in spite of any earnings-related choppiness which may lie ahead.

Source: FactSet

While there are a few pockets of weakness on an immediate-term basis in the Nasdaq, the solid strength evident in the semiconductor stocks is a mitigating factor. As long as the internal strength and momentum for the chip makers as discussed in this report continues, the overall tech sector should be able to remain buoyant through the latest earnings season despite some periodic news-related choppiness. Financial sector stocks are also in good shape and in support of the bull market continuing as we wade through the volatile reporting season. We should, however, see the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on both exchanges decline to below 40 once again before we can safely begin initiating new long positions in individual stocks and ETFs. For now, though, existing long positions can be held.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I’m using a level slightly under the $55.50 level as my stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I’m currently using a stop-loss slightly under the $45.25 level (intraday basis) for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR, PSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.