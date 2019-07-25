Plethora Of Warning Signs Of The Looming Global Economic Meltdown

Otavio Costa, Global Macro Analyst at Crescat Capital, joins us on SBTV and shocked us with a plethora of warning signs he has found from his research that the bubble economy has peaked and the next economic meltdown is nearing.

Discussed in this interview:

04:19 Business cycle has peaked

10:09 Yield curve inversion, how much runway?

11:37 Precipice of crisis the likes of 2008?

19:10 Gold and silver: Extremely undervalued vs. US stocks

21:54 Bull market for gold?

27:13 Silver below $20/oz is absurd

28:41 Trade of the century: Buy gold, sell stocks

34:07 The de-dollarization trend

