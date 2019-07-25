Gold & Precious Metals | Market Outlook

Plethora Of Warning Signs Of The Looming Global Economic Meltdown

by: Gregor Gregersen
Summary

Data is showing that the longest business cycle in history has peaked.

Degree to which the yield curve has inverted is signalling a recession is nearing.

Trade of the century: Buy gold, sell stocks.

Otavio Costa, Global Macro Analyst at Crescat Capital, joins us on SBTV and shocked us with a plethora of warning signs he has found from his research that the bubble economy has peaked and the next economic meltdown is nearing.

Discussed in this interview:

  • 04:19 Business cycle has peaked
  • 10:09 Yield curve inversion, how much runway?
  • 11:37 Precipice of crisis the likes of 2008?
  • 19:10 Gold and silver: Extremely undervalued vs. US stocks
  • 21:54 Bull market for gold?
  • 27:13 Silver below $20/oz is absurd
  • 28:41 Trade of the century: Buy gold, sell stocks
  • 34:07 The de-dollarization trend

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.