Plethora Of Warning Signs Of The Looming Global Economic Meltdown

Otavio Costa, Global Macro Analyst at Crescat Capital, joins us on SBTV and shocked us with a plethora of warning signs he has found from his research that the bubble economy has peaked and the next economic meltdown is nearing.
Discussed in this interview:
- 04:19 Business cycle has peaked
- 10:09 Yield curve inversion, how much runway?
- 11:37 Precipice of crisis the likes of 2008?
- 19:10 Gold and silver: Extremely undervalued vs. US stocks
- 21:54 Bull market for gold?
- 27:13 Silver below $20/oz is absurd
- 28:41 Trade of the century: Buy gold, sell stocks
- 34:07 The de-dollarization trend
