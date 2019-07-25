The Line In The Sand Has Been Breached

As absolute evidence of our having plunged down the rabbit hole I point you to the yield on America's 10 year Treasury as compared with the yield on Greece's 10 year sovereign.

Be what you would seem to be - or, if you'd like it put more simply - never imagine yourself not to be otherwise than what it might appear to others that what you were or might have been was not otherwise than what you had been would have appeared to them to be otherwise. - Wonderland

We are living in Wonderland. It is a distorted landscape painted by the world's central banks. It is a place resembling some painting by Salvador Dali. As absolute evidence of our having plunged down the rabbit hole I point you to the yield on America's 10 year Treasury as compared with the yield on Greece's 10 year sovereign. We have now breached the "Line in the Sand."

Here we are, this morning, with a 2.05% yield on the 10 year Treasury. The yield on the Greek 10 year is now 1.98%. Both are according to Bloomberg data. This "Wonderland" scenario is all the result of central bank intervention. There is no other reason for it, I assure you. The yield differential is being caused by the troubled nations in Europe, who are directing the ECB, and these nations, it should be noted, absolutely control the actions of their central bank. There is no "Independence," as is the case with the Fed.

As sovereign debt in the EU is allowed to be carried "Risk Free," the banks, and money managers in Europe, have been scrambling for any bonds, any bonds, that have a positive yield as almost all of the nations in Europe have negative yields. The purchase of these less than Zero yields is NOT a flight to safety, but a flight to "Fantasy." Wonderland has been recreated.

Most of the countries in the European Union are virtually broke, it seems to me, and so the European Central Bank has created money from nothing, other than a blink, and bought both sovereign and corporate debt out of Mr. Draghi's "free cash flow." Quite remarkable, when you think about it. Most nations in Europe cannot afford their budgets, or their social programs, and have lost their ability to raise taxes, without having their politicians thrown into the streets, and so they manufactured money in their computer rooms, and lowered the yield on their bonds, to less than Zero, in most cases.

The truth is, which no one ever mentions, or wants to talk about, is that the nations in Europe are, in fact, virtually insolvent. Don't tell the Red Queen in Germany that I said this though. I don't want to hear any echoes of "Off with his Head," thank you.

Thursday is the next meeting of the ECB. I expect the ECB to cut rates even further, expand its bond buying program, and perhaps institute a new round of Quantitative Easing. This will expand their balance sheet once again, while demonstrating just how much trouble they are actually in. They may even wander off with Tweedledee and Tweedledum and announce the initiation of an equity buying program. I think some radical moves are coming, as the economies in Europe are worsening rapidly.

Bloomberg reports that,

Germany's industrial crisis is worsening, the economy is at risk of recession and a raft of mounting troubles mean the chance of a near-term turnaround are fading. Trade tensions, weaker demand abroad and the travails of the car industry have built up over the past year to take a toll on the engine of Europe's economy. They've dragged manufacturing into its deepest slump in seven years, and some of the nation's biggest corporate names from BASF SE to Daimler AG and Continental AG have had to come to terms with a new reality for business.

Mad Hatter: "Have I gone mad?"

Alice: "I'm afraid so. You're entirely bonkers.

- Wonderland

You see, there is a kind of Madness, in all of this. Interest rates at less than Zero, and going to a new level where they are going to be "More" less than Zero. European economies that are sinking, where new taxes cannot be raised, and so the way out is a new "grand scheme" to be announced tomorrow by the European Central Bank. Further, there is no end in sight, as tomorrow's "grand scheme" will lead to the next "grand scheme" and all because they have finally achieved the Alchemist's dream of making money from nothing and spending it as they see fit.

I repeat again what I wrote yesterday, "This is just not a case of 'It's Different this Time.' That is not going far enough, at all. Negative Yields have never been seen in the history of the world before, not in the thousands of years of recorded history, and so we have entered into a fairy tale, long dreamt of by national governments, where money can be borrowed at less than nothing, but never before realized."

Wonderland has been achieved!

In another moment down went Alice after it, never once considering how in the world she was to get out again. - Wonderland

Yes, well, in my estimation, we are not going to get out of here for years, if not decades. Find what yield you may now, because you will not find it later. We are in uncharted waters!

