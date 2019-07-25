Steris: Management Is Confident, But It's An Expensive Stock

The company's earnings have been volatile in the past, but growth has resumed in recent years.

STERIS has produced solid growth over the last decade with its revenue increasing 9% per year.

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) provides sterilization and disinfection services and equipment. STERIS is a profitable company with plenty of growth potential, but at current prices, it's expensive, so for now, I'm on the sidelines.

Financials

STE operates profitably with reasonable margins. Over the last decade, the company's profit margins have averaged around 7% with a return on equity averaging around 10%.

STERIS operates with moderately low debt, with its total liabilities representing 37% of its total asset value. The working capital ratio is 2.3, meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) easily cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer generous working capital ratios so that the company's bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances. STE's working capital ratio of 2.3 is the same as its industry average of 2.3 (determined from csimarket.com for the Medical Equipment and Supplies industry).

STERIS' 2020 forward PE multiple is 33.1x with a stock price of $55 and its trailing PE multiple is 40.9x (based on diluted earnings). The company's book value multiple is 3.9x. The average trailing PE for its industry is 25.2 (based on csimarket.com data for the Medical Equipment and Supplies industry), which means that STE's trailing PE is more than its industry average.

The chart below visually shows STERIS' revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

STERIS data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, revenue has increased over the last decade, and analysts are expecting this trend to continue into the 2021/03 fiscal year. Earnings have been volatile, but they have generally trended higher. While the company's earnings declined from 2013/03 until 2017/03, they have recovered, and analysts are expecting earnings to continue increasing through to the 2021/03 fiscal year.

Over the last decade, STERIS' revenue has increased at an average rate of 9% per year, and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 6% per year.

Business Model

STERIS is based in Ireland and provides sterilization and disinfection solutions worldwide. The company generates revenue from four business segments:

Healthcare Products (48%), which includes infection prevention products and medical equipment. Healthcare Specialty Services (18%), which includes hospital sterilization services and medical instrument repair. Applied Sterilization Technologies (20%), which includes sterilization and laboratory services for medical device customers. Life Sciences (14%), which includes maintenance and installation of sterilizing equipment.

The company provides sterilization and disinfection services. It also provides sterilization and disinfection equipment along with the maintenance and servicing. I like how STERIS includes equipment sales as this broadens its potential client base. While some clients simply want to outsource these services, others prefer to purchase the equipment and do it themselves. Also, by providing maintenance and servicing for their equipment sales, STERIS effectively ensures it will receive a recurring income stream. Including equipment sales along with the maintenance and servicing provides some diversity to its revenue.

STERIS has produced a solid decade of revenue growth, but its earnings have been volatile during this period. Earnings have only really regained strength over the last couple of years. While I think that revenue will continue to increase, it's the company's future earnings that concern me.

STERIS President and CEO Walt Rosebrough commented on the company's latest earnings call:

We are confident in our ability to sustain revenue growth in line with our long-term targets and continue our path in increasing earnings in 2020 and beyond.

The CEO is confident that the company will produce earnings growth along with its revenue growth. This supports analysts' view for future earnings growth.

In the past, STERIS largely produced its growth with seven acquisitions during the period 2010 to 2016. Since then, the company has produced its growth organically, with solid earnings over the last couple of years. While the poor earnings growth during the 2010 to 2016 period broadly corresponded with its acquisitions, I think it's a mistake to blame this on its acquisitions (it can take some time to fully integrate acquisitions).

While management did not mention any future acquisition plans in the earnings call, I think that it could pursue more acquisitions to further strengthen its product offerings and boost growth. STERIS is fairly conservatively financed with its total liabilities representing only 37% of its total asset value (which is less than most companies).

Stock Valuation

STERIS has a history of growth with its revenue increasing 9% per year. While earnings have been volatile, they still averaged a 6% per year growth rate. Earnings are expected to increase 10% heading into the 2021/03 fiscal year. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 10% gives a forward PEG of 3.3 with a 2021/03 PE multiple of 33.1x.

It's commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that STERIS is overvalued with a stock price of $147. Its fair value would be around $45.

A forward PEG of 3.3 is quite expensive for a growth stock which often has forward PEGs in the 1.5 to 2.5 range.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

STERIS chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, STERIS' stock price has trended higher. The stock's advance did pause through 2015 and 2016 which corresponded with the extended earnings declines seen during those years. The earnings then surged higher and the stock price has trended higher since. The market decline experienced during the late 2018 had little effect on the stock price, and since the start of this year, the stock is up nearly 50%.

While the stock could continue trading higher in the short term, I think it's overbought and vulnerable to a pullback if future quarterly earnings disappoint the market. This makes the stock a higher risk investment. However, it would be appealing to short-term traders looking for a stock with a strong uptrend. These traders use daily charts and technical analysis techniques to manage their positions. Personally, I think its traders that are driving STERIS' stock price rather than investors as the stock is quite expensive - even for a growth stock.

Over the longer term, I think that STERIS will continue trading higher in line with its growth potential. However, the stock is at risk of a significant pullback if future growth disappoints.

Conclusion

The company has produced solid revenue growth over the last decade, but its earnings have been volatile in the past. Earnings have recovered in recent years, and management is confident that its earnings will continue to increase. After an acquisitions spree during the 2010 to 2016 period, STERIS has since produced its growth organically.

STERIS is a profitable company, but its stock is quite expensive at current prices. The stock has rallied nearly 50% this year and is vulnerable to a correction if future growth disappoints the market.

The stock could suit active investors, but at current prices, I think it is too expensive for buy-and-hold investors. The stock could make a good investment at lower prices, but for now, I'm on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.