In terms of moats, how do you not love ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)? Not only is the company almost the only game in town in deep ultraviolet lithography (or DUV) with around 85% share, they are the only game in town in next-gen extreme ultraviolet lithography (or EUV), a new product category that will start to contribute much more meaningfully to revenue in the second half of 2019 and into 2020 and beyond. As lithography is a critical step in chipmaking, that puts ASML in a commanding position in a critical part of the foodchain, particularly as EUV tools are effectively essential for chip nodes below 7nm (and useful at 7nm).

There are some points of controversy around the stock, particularly with respect to the ramp timeline for EUV tools, how deeply EUV tools will penetrate the memory segment over the next few years, and the sort of gross margins that the company can really generate. The bigger issue for me, as an investor, is valuation. A virtual monopoly supplier in a growing industry certainly deserves a premium, but I’m not entirely comfortable with what looks like a prospective annual return on the low end of the high single-digits.

Q2 Results Were Fine, But Guidance Had A Little Noise

Even amid a big decline in memory-driven orders, ASML managed a solid second quarter. Revenue was inline with expectations, but gross margin was more than a point better than the Street expected, operating income was about 5% better, and operating margin was close to a point ahead of expectations. Orders, too, were exceptionally strong, with a 58% beat and progress with EUV in memory customers.

Revenue declined about 6% yoy in the quarter, but rebounded 15% from the prior quarter, as unit shipments were flat, but ASPs rose more than 10% on a richer mix of EUV tools (of the tools shipped in Q2, EUV tool ASPs were more than 85% more expensive than the next-most expensive tools from ASML). While overall system revenue rose about 10% from the prior quarter, service revenue grew even faster at 33%.

Gross margin declined slightly from the year-ago period (down 30bp) and rose sequentially (140bp) as the company saw more field upgrade sales and improved EUV tool manufacturing efficiency. Operating income declined 28% yoy, but rose 48% qoq with operating margin up 420bp. If Q1’19 proves to be the low point of the cycle for ASML (entirely possible in my view), ASML will have bottomed out at 15% operating margin.

Guidance was a little messy, with management guiding down for revenue in the third quarter (by about 7%), but maintaining full-year guidance, including an expectation of shipping 30 EUV tools for the year (suggesting 19 more shipments).

Orders rose 45% yoy and over 100% qoq, with logic orders more than doubling from the year-ago period and memory falling about 13% (though more than doubling sequentially). ASML booked 10 EUV orders in the period, including 4 intended for DRAM production.

Waiting For The EUV Ramp

ASML management has gone to some length to emphasize that DUV tools will be an important part of the business for many years to come, but the reality is that EUV tools could catch DUV tools as soon as next year and exceed them thereafter.

With that, the questions about the ultimate profitability of the tools is important. Management is targeting 40% gross margins in 2020 for EUV tools and 50% gross margins in 2025, and while those targets are attainable, I don’t consider them in the bag. ASML has upgraded its manufacturing capacity (and will continue to do so), but lenses/optics remain a gating issue and the ability to profitably produce at volume hasn’t been tested yet.

There are also some product development challenges yet to be resolved. Uptime on the NXE:3400B EUV tool has improved to over 70%, and the NXE:3400C (coming out in the second half of 2019) has shown a roughly one-third performance improvement, enough to make it a more compelling option for memory fabs. The lack of high-quality pellicles (which protect the mask from contamination) is an issue, as ASML’s own pellicles have shown a 20% loss of power among other issues. ASML recently signed a licensing agreement with Mitsui Chemicals to produce pellicles (and Shin-Etsu (OTCPK:SHECY) could conceivably enter the market at some point), but this issue is a good reminder that not all of the kinks in EUV tools have been worked out yet.

The ultimate market size is also still in debate. Management’s revenue guidance for 2025 was so broad (EUR 18 billion to EUR 24 billion) that it hardly qualifies as a “target”, and while EUV tools will be critical in sub-7nm logic chip production, cracking the memory market will be contingent on improving throughput, availability, and overall cost of ownership.

I’ve also seen some speculation that ASML could encounter more pushback on pricing, with fabs pushing back on the $140M+ price tags for current EUV tools (the 3400C) and the nearly $300M potential price tags for the next generation EUV High NA tools. It’s an interesting argument; ASML is the only game in town for EUV tools … but those tools aren’t good for anything else, and an increasingly small number of buyers (Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Samsung, and Intel (INTC) most prominently) account for an increasingly large percentage of tool spending. As far as competition or alternatives go, though, I see virtually no chance - not only are there challenges in designing “the box”, but access to light sources and lenses/optics has proven to be such a significant gating issue that ASML felt it had to buy Cymer (its light source supplier) and take a 25% stake in Carl Zeiss (its optics supplier).

The Outlook

With some applications like IoT only getting underway and a significant increase in the chip content of autos and factory automation products, I think a long-term outlook for chip volume growth in the mid-single-digits is reasonable, and that should support an even healthier demand outlook for ASML’s tools, as steps per node will continue to increase, increasing the need for tools. Outside of lithography, ASML also has growth opportunities in metrology, particularly its e-beam inspection portfolio, where it hopes to drive major throughput improvements in the coming years (e-beam is more precise but time-consuming).

I believe ASML can generate high single-digit to low double-digit long-term revenue growth with very strong adjusted FCF margins. Unfortunately, the company pretty much has to do that to live up to the present valuation. A margin-driven EV/revenue approach likewise doesn’t work well here, with ASML trading well above what would otherwise seem to be a “fair” multiple – ASML’s near-monopoly position certainly argues for a valuation premium, but at a certain point you fall into a trap of just choosing the multiple that drives the outcome you want/need.

The Bottom Line

Working backwards, my discounted cash flow model suggest a prospective annualized return around 8% today on the assumption of high single-digit long-term revenue growth and low double-digit FCF growth. That’s not a bad return for a company that looks to have a very secure position in an essential technology, but whether that’s enough of a return is up to readers to decide for themselves.