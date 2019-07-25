Northwest Bancshares Offering High Dividend Yield But Little Price Upside

Our valuation analysis shows that NWBI is almost fairly valued with very little potential for upside in the next six months.

The expected dividend of $0.72 takes payout ratio to 67.7%, which is inline with NWBI's history, but the high level makes dividends less secure in case earnings decline in future.

We expect Northwest Bancshares (NWBI), the holding company of Northwest bank, to payout $0.72 in 2019, which is 5.9% higher than that paid in 2019. Our dividend expectation implies a forward dividend yield of 4.22%. We expect the dividend growth to be driven by a slight increase in earnings for 2019; however, we caution that the company's payout ratio is high at 67.7%, which increases its riskiness. Our valuation analysis shows that the stock is somewhat fairly valued.

Net Interest Income to Support Earnings Growth

We expect NWBI's net interest income to rise slightly by 2% in 2019 compared to 2018. This growth is expected to be driven by increase in earning assets of around 3%. In first half of 2019 the loan portfolio grew by 3.5%. The table below gives our projection for NWBI's statement of financial position items.

We expect the effect of earning assets growth to be countered by a contraction in NWBI's net interest margin for 2019. We expect the dip in margin to be driven by a fall in yield on earning assets that will be only partially compensated by a decline in cost of funds. We expect yields and costs to decline as a result of Fed's expected rate cut of around 50bps in the remainder of 2019.

The table below shows our expectations for NWBI's yields on earning assets, cost of funds, and net interest margin in 2019.

Provisions Charge Likely to Decline

We expect lower provisions charge in 2019 compared to 2018 to also support NWBI's earnings. We expect NWBI to book provisions charge of $15 million in 2019 compared to $20 million in 2018. According to NWBI's 2Q2018 earnings release, provision for loan losses was elevated in the previous year mostly due to the closure of NWBI's consumer finance subsidiary and the runoff of the legacy portfolio. In 2Q2019, net charge-offs were high due to an additional write down of around $4 million on a residential land development loan in Western New York region. This write down was previously fully reserved. As we believe these charges are non-recurring, we expect provisions charge booked to decline in the remainder of 2019, thereby taking the full year number to below that reported for 2018.

Earnings Likely to Increase Only Slightly by 4%

We expect a higher net interest income and lower provisions charge to drive earnings growth in 2019. On the other hand, higher non-interest based expenses are likely to limit increase in earnings. Overall, we expect NWBI's net income in 2019 to increase by only 4% compared to 2018. The table below gives our projections for NWBI's income statement and key ratios.

NWBI Offering Attractive Forward Dividend Yield of 4.22%

NWBI has announced dividend per share of $0.18 for the first two quarters of the year, and we believe that it will declare the same amount for the third and fourth quarters too. This payout will bring NWBI's full year payout to $0.72, thereby providing a forward dividend yield of 4.22%.

The expected full year dividend payment of $0.72 will put NWBI's payout ratio at 67.7%. While this payout ratio is not high compared to NWBI's historical ratio, it is high enough to threaten dividends in the future if in case earnings decline. The high payout ratio makes NWBI's dividends risky.

Valuation Analysis Shows NWBI is Currently Fairly Valued

NWBI price to book ratio has been in the range of 0.9 to 1.4 in the past five years, as shown in the table below.

We believe that its justified price to book multiple should be around 1.4 because in 2019 NWBI's return on equity (ROE) is expected to be around 8.6%, which is the same level of ROE recorded in 2018. As NWBI's price to book multiple was 1.4 in 2018 when ROE was 8.6%, its justified price to book multiple for 2019 should also be 1.4.

Using a justified price to book multiple of 1.4 and December 2019 projected book value per share of $12.5 gives us a target price of $17.5. Our target price implies that the stock is currently almost fairly valued. See table below for our target price calculations.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance

NWBI offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.22%, with little to no potential for price upside in the next six months. As our expected total return is less than 7% we are adopting a neutral stance on the stock. We advise investors to buy NWBI if its price falls below $15.9, which is 10% below our target price.

About the Company

NWBI is a savings and loan holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, Northwest Bank. Northwest Bank is a financial institution that provides personal and business banking solutions, investment management, trust services, and insurance products. Northwest Bank operates 172 full-service community banking offices and ten free standing drive-through facilities in Pennsylvania, New York and Ohio. NWBI is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.