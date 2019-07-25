EOG Resources: A Great Oil Stock To Consider

Oil prices remain volatile and its future is looking uncertain. That's all the more reason why investors should be focusing on buying EOG Resources (EOG) which is a high-quality oil stock with a low-cost asset base which can deliver decent returns, double-digit growth, earnings, and free cash flows, even in a low oil price environment.

Oil prices have been under pressure lately, with the price of the WTI crude recently settling at $56.78 which was the lowest close in the last two weeks. The prices have been bogged down by fears related to weak global demand. The ongoing trade war between the US and China has already weighed on the demand outlook and the latest 9.25 million barrels increase in gasoline and distillates inventories in the US for the previous week has heightened market's concerns. Additionally, the markets are also mulling over the possibility of a reduction in tensions with Iran since President Donald Trump has reportedly tapped the anti-war Sen. Rand Paul to hold secret talks with the Middle Eastern country, according to Politico. If this leads to a withdrawal of the US sanctions on Iran, then that could bring the Iranian oil back into the market which will push oil prices lower. In this backdrop, I believe investors should only consider high-quality oil stocks like EOG Resources which is one of the biggest independent shale oil drillers in terms of production and market cap.

What I like about EOG Resources is that it has an ambitious strategy. The company doesn't just want to become a high-quality oil producer. Instead, its goal is to be "one of the best companies across all sectors in the S&P 500." The company benefits from having thousands of drilling locations in its inventory which can generate solid returns even in a weak oil price environment and can power the company's production for approximately 13 years. Overall, EOG Resources owns around 9,500 of "premium locations" which are currently undrilled and can generate a minimum of 30% rate of return in a low commodity price environment of $40 oil and $2.50 natural gas. These locations are located mainly in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin.

What's great about EOG Resources is that the company continues to find ways to further reduce cost and improve well performance. The company has been successful in reducing the well costs at Eagle Ford, which is one of EOG's primary assets, from $4.6 million in the first half of last year to $4.4 million in Q1-2019. The company is expecting further reductions in the near future which will push the well costs down to $4.3 million for 2019. Similarly, EOG Resources is also working on bringing well costs lower in other major operating areas, such as the Permian Basin. It has also managed to reduce the finding and development costs and DD&A charges on a per boe basis for the premium inventory. At the same time, the cash operating costs, which includes G&A, transportation, and lease operating expenses, will also decline from $9.36 per boe in 2018 to $9.24 per boe in 2019. This reduction in costs will enable EOG Resources to grow the size of its premium drilling inventory. In addition to this, by cutting the cost of oil production, the company will get in a better position to deliver strong profits and free cash flows even in a weak oil price environment.

On top of this, EOG Resources sells its oil at a higher price than other operators. That's because the company has locked in takeaway capacity which gives it access to the export market where oil prices are linked with the international benchmark Brent crude. Brent typically trades at a premium over the US benchmark WTI. EOG Resources has a clear pricing advantage over its peers which was apparent in the first quarter when its realized oil price of $56.11 per barrel exceeded the peer average of $53.27 per barrel. I think EOG Resources has done a great job of further increasing its exposure to the international markets by signing agreements which increase its export capacity from 100,000 bpd in 2020 to 250,000 bpd in 2022. Therefore, I believe the company will continue selling nearly a large chunk of its oil at a lucrative price, even as it rapidly grows production.

This brings us to an important point. The above-mentioned factors have made EOG Resources a high-margin operator which can generate profits as well as free cash flows in a weak oil price environment. Its growth, however, will be driven largely by higher levels of production (assuming flat oil prices). The company posted a 21% increase in oil production from last year to 435,100 bpd in the first quarter. For the full year, it expects to grow oil production by 12% to 16% while living within cash flows. This double-digit growth in high-margin oil production should help EOG Resources in rapidly growing profits and free cash flows. The strong production growth can also help offset the negative impact of a dip in oil prices. If, however, oil prices improve, then that will enable EOG Resources to grow earnings and cash flows at an even faster pace.

In its most recent quarterly results, EOG Resources reported an adjusted profit of $1.19 per share which was roughly flat from a year earlier which was impressive considering the company operated in a tough environment with oil price realizations dropping from $64 a barrel last year to $56 a barrel. The double-digit production growth made up for the decline in oil prices. It also generated robust levels of free cash flows of $182.3 million as the company generated $1.91 billion of discretionary cash flows which were in excess of $1.73 billion of cash capital expenditure. Moving forward, I expect EOG Resources to continue delivering profits and free cash flows if oil stays in the $50s a barrel range. Its earnings could surge if prices improve to $60s or higher.

Shares of EOG Resources have fallen by approximately 16% in the last six months to $84.52 at the time of this writing which is near the 52-week lows of $80.41. The company's shares are trading just 15.6x forward earnings estimates, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. That's cheap for a high-quality oil stock which has been trading at a much higher forward earnings multiple of 17x to 23x earnings since the start of 2018. I believe the company's shares will likely recover in the short term as it continues to grow high-margin oil production and reports strong levels of earnings and free cash flows. I suggest investors consider buying EOG Resources stock as it hovers near 52-week lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. The performance of EOG Resources stock is heavily influenced by movements in oil prices and other factors. Weakness in oil prices may drag EOG Resources shares. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before buying the company's shares. Always perform your own research before making any investment decisions.