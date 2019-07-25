Cannabis Sector Outlook 2H 2019

Welcome to our Cannabis Industry Analysis where we analyze the latest and hottest topics in the industry to help you stay ahead of the curve.

Introduction

The cannabis industry finished the first half of 2019 on a mixed note. The sector had a spectacular start to the year before gains started to reverse in March and cannabis stocks have been in slow decline for the entire second quarter. We are sharing our outlook for the rest of 2019 and discuss key events and potential catalysts to watch for as investors evaluate their cannabis portfolios.

Watchlist #1: Canadian Legalization

On October 17, 2018, Canada officially legalized recreational cannabis nationally making it the first major developed country to adopt universal legalization. However, the legalization was off to a rough start as limited stores have been opened and consumers were met with product shortages, shipping delays, and sometimes quality issues when they turn to the legal channels for the first time. Canadian cannabis companies have been the biggest victim of the legalization as initial sales figures disappointed investors. With all that said, we think the legalization in Canada was still one of the most defining moments for the global cannabis industry and we expect that the current imperfection will be gradually improved during the rest of 2019.

Heading into 2019, we think the biggest catalyst for the cannabis sector, especially the Canadian cannabis sector, would be the ramp up in Canadian recreational sales. The April data released by Statistics Canada showed that sales improved 23% from March and annualized sales are C$900 million now. Although still way below initial estimates, we think the fundamentals are supportive. Ontario just announced that it will issue an additional 50 retail licenses now that 22 of the 25 initial licenses have converted into open stores. Alberta also resumed new licenses issuances after supply improved. More and more LPs are ramping up their production and we believe the 2H of 2019 will see nationwide sales continue to improve. The upcoming legalization of edibles and concentrates will also improve overall sales and margins for Canadian firms. We are hopeful that the legal market will show material improvement during the rest of 2019 thus providing a potential catalyst for cannabis stocks in Canada and abroad (as both are closely associated in trading).

Watchlist #2: U.S. CBD Market

On December 20, 2018, President Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill which included the Hemp Farming Act. The historic moment marks the lift of a century-old ban on hemp in the U.S. The hemp industry is expected to reach $1 billion in sales in 2019, and the legalization of industrial hemp cultivation will become the most important catalyst for this sector in the years to come. We expect companies to begin large-scale cultivation and develop efficient CBD extraction and production processes. There will also be increasing acceptance of CBD products in national outlets such as Kroger, Walmart, Target, and CVS starting with CBD-infused topical products.

Going into the rest of 2019, we think the biggest potential catalyst for the sector is the beginning of CBD products reaching national retailers. We have seen a number of national drug chains and grocers signing up CBD suppliers including Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), and CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI), etc. However, based on the 2019 Q1 results so far, most companies didn't start shipping to these national chains until after the quarter. What that means is that we are likely going to see a step function growth in revenue for many U.S. cannabis companies in the coming quarters. Growth will depend on the initial order size from these retailers which we believe will only continue to grow during the rest of 2019. For us, the entry of CBD products into national outlets constitute another big catalyst for the cannabis sector especially those with a big presence in the CBD product segment in the U.S.

Watchlist #3: M&A and Equity Investments

The single event that kicked off one of the biggest rallies in the cannabis sector was when Constellation (STZ) invested $4 billion into Canopy (CGC). We covered the story in our weekly report "Christmas Came Early", but little did we know back then that the event would light a fire under the cannabis stocks. Canopy's two investments from Constellation marked the beginning of two bull markets in the cannabis sector. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Bruce Linton was abruptly fired from Canopy over reportedly disagreeing with Constellation over the direction of the company.

Besides the Canopy/Constellation deal, we have seen other similar joining forces between beverage, tobacco and cannabis companies. Molson (TAP) has beverage joint venture with HEXO (HEXO), AB InBev (BUD) announced a joint research project with Tilray (TLRY), and Altria (MO) invested $1.8 billion for a 45% stake of Cronos (CRON).

Looking into the rest of 2019, we expect more cross-industry investments and the most likely recipient of such investments are Aurora (ACB), CannTrust (CTST), and OrganiGram (OTC:OGI). The most likely investors include Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Diageo (DEO), and other pharmaceutical and tobacco companies. Another likely trend we are going to see in 2019 is that more Canadian companies could be looking to acquire or combine with U.S. cannabis companies. Canopy pioneered a deal structure where it conditionally acquired Acreage Holdings contingent upon federal permission of cannabis. While recognizing that many U.S. cannabis companies have outgrown their Canadian counterparts, there remain opportunities for companies to enter the U.S. market through innovative deal structures. If more deals were to happen, that will further blur the lines between Canada and the U.S. in the cannabis world as many Canadian companies are already controlled by U.S. owners anyways. Investors will need to heed any new developments on the M&A front as it could have a dramatic effect on the overall cannabis sector.

Summary

We discussed three major themes for cannabis investors to watch in the second half of 2019. While the sector has cooled off after a hot start to the year, we believe many catalysts remain on the horizon developments. An improving Canadian market and the acceptance of CBD products by mainstream U.S. national retailers will provide a much-needed boost to company earnings. A potential investment by a tobacco or beverage company might jumpstart another round of bull market and more M&A could be coming to further integrate the North American cannabis industry. We remain optimistic about the cannabis sector for 2H 2019.

