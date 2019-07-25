What Scynexis' Trial Protocol News Says About Its Market Estimate

The lack of a head-to-head comparison between fluonazole and ibrexafugerp in phase 3 study makes it unclear how meaningful it is to describe ibrexafugerp as the 'first' approved RVVC treatment.

Furthermore, fluonazole is shown to be safe and effective in preventing RVVC. Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends weekly fluonazole as the first line maintenance treatment to prevent RVVC.

However, no approved therapies for recurrent VVC (RVVC) is only technically true as other OTC treatments and fluonazole, the only approved oral prescription treatment are being used to treat RVVC.

If efficacy objectives are met in this study, the company thinks that the data would support their filing for 'the prevention of recurrent VVC, an indication with no FDA-approved therapies.'

SCYNEXIS announced a special protocol assessment agreement with the FDA for a phase 3 study evaluating ibrexafungerp for the prevention of Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) on July 24.

SCYNEXIS' Announcement

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) is a micro cap biotech company that develops novel anti-fungal treatments.

On Tuesday, July 24, the company announced that

it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) on the design, trial population, endpoints and statistical analysis of the CANDLE study, its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of oral ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent VVC. This SPA provides agreement with the FDA that the Phase 3 protocol design adequately addresses efficacy objectives that, if met, would form the primary basis of a regulatory submission for approval of oral ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent VVC, an indication with no FDA-approved therapies." (Emphasis added)

Ibrexafungerp (or Ibrexa for short) is SCYNEXIS' lead (and only) drug candidate. It is being developed to target at least four indications, including acute and recurrent VVC, more commonly known as "vaginal yeast infection".

For acute VVC, there are several over-the-counter topical anti-fungal treatments available, as well as one oral, prescription treatment, fluconazole.

In this 2018 meta-analysis of 41 randomized trials, the authors concluded:

Antifungal drugs are effective in the treatment of VVC. Fluconazole appeared to be the best drug for the treatment of VVC according to our analysis."

More on fluconazole from wikipedia:

Fluconazole was patented in 1981 and came into commercial use in 1988. It is on the World Health Organization's List of Essential Medicines, the most effective and safe medicines needed in a health system. Fluconazole is available as a generic medication. The wholesale cost in the developing world is about US$0.05–0.10 per day. In the United States the wholesale price is about US$1.14–1.75 per day as of 2016. In 2016 it was the 173rd most prescribed medication in the United States with more than 3 million prescriptions." (emphasis added)

From the above statements, it would seem that fluconazole, is not only a safe and effective in treating VVC; but is also inexpensive, thanks to the availability of generic versions.

Recurrent VVC--an indication that has no FDA-approved treatment?

It is usually a cause for excitement for biotech investors when a drug developer claims that their drug candidate is targeting an indication that has 'no approved treatment.'

However, in the case of the prevention of recurrent VVC, it would seem that this statement is only technically true.

The reason why it is only technically true is because other OTC anti-fungal treatments, as well as the prescription treatment fluconazole, though approved for acute VCC, can and are been used to treat recurrent VVC (or RVVC)

On the CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) website, they list treatments for RVVC: (emphasis added)

Each individual episode of RVVC caused by C. albicans responds well to short duration oral or topical azole therapy. However, to maintain clinical and mycologic control, some specialists recommend a longer duration of initial therapy (e.g., 7–14 days of topical therapy or a 100-mg, 150-mg, or 200-mg oral dose of fluconazole every third day for a total of 3 doses [day 1, 4, and 7]) to attempt mycologic remission before initiating a maintenance antifungal regimen. Oral fluconazole (i.e., 100-mg, 150-mg, or 200-mg dose) weekly for 6 months is the first line maintenance regimen. If this regimen is not feasible, topical treatments used intermittently can also be considered."

In other words, although it's true technically that the FDA has not approved any treatment specifically for RVVC, available treatments, approved for acute VVC, especially fluconazole, are in fact being used to effectively treat RVVC.

In this 2004 NEJM article (or a briefer article on the same data) reporting a randomized study of 387 patients, fluconazole has been shown to be safe and effective in preventing RVVC.

At 6 months, the same as SCYX's time point to evaluate the efficacy, weekly treatment with fluconazole was effective in preventing RVVC:

90.8% in the fluconazole group remained disease-free vs 35.9% in the placebo group (p<0.001).

Market Potential in RVVC

There is one part of the announcement that I find especially significant in assessing ibrexa's potential competitiveness: that SCYX will study ibrexa's efficacy in patients who do not respond to fluconazole treatment in acute VVC.

However, these patients will only be studied in a 'nested open-label sub study' alongside the phase 3 trial, with no placebo control.

As for the main trial, there will be no head-to-head comparison between SCYX's ibrexa and fluconazole to show their relative efficacy in preventing RVVC. Instead, ibrexa will only be assessed against placebo.

Thus, even if the study generates positive data (i.e. showing a statistically significant treatment effect comparing to the placebo), there will be no data on ibrexa's efficacy compared with fluconazole (the inexpensive first-line treatment) in RVVC.

In company's presentation (slide 15), SCYX estimates ibrexa's market potential in VVC and RVVC.

(Source: Corporate Presentation; Black highlight mine, Red highlight original).

While the company's conservative estimates in VVC is ~5% of overall fluconazole sales, it has estimated six times (~30%) this market share in RVVC, with a pricing of $2,100 to $2,700 (for a total of $410 to 520M).

As I detailed earlier, no approved treatment for RVVC is only technically true and does not necessarily describe the market reality.

I'm not sure how SCYX derived their six times market 'penetration rates' estimate (30%) for RVVC over VVC (5%), with no trial data to date, or planned in the future trial, to indicate any superior efficacy over fluconazole in RVVC.

It is also difficult to understand their $2,100 to $2,700 pricing per course in RVVC, considering the much lower price tag of the effective generic fluconazole treatment (e.g. $196.16 for 30 x 200mg tablets--enough for once weekly for 24 weeks).

Final thoughts

Drug developers usually claim that they are developing novel treatments for un-met medical needs. And indeed, having more safe and effective treatment options is always a good thing for the patients.

However, in my opinion, biotech investors need to independently estimate whether or not there is really an un-met medical need; and if so, how competitive a potential drug candidate will be in the market place, if successfully developed.

In the case of Ibrexa for RVVC, there is no head-to-head comparison in the upcoming phase 3 study, with the current cheap, established, safe, effective fluconazole treatment.

Therefore, even if the trial meets its end points and Ibrexa is approved for RVVC in the future, I remain unconvinced of the estimate of 30% market penetration rate, or of the $2,100 to $2,700 per course price tag estimated by the company.

Market potential is an important factor in any investor's due diligence. Therefore, as SCYX's estimation of RVVC potential sale seems to constitute the largest part of their VVC sale estimate, I would voice caution in accepting the company's estimate uncritically.

