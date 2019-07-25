Whirlpool Lowers FCF Guidance And We're Just Not Interested

Image Source: Whirlpool Corporation - IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Maker of home appliances, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) posted a beat on both the top and bottom lines during its second quarter report, sending shares sharply upwards in after-hours trading on July 22. However, come July 23 shares of Whirlpool plummeted lower before recovering to just a 4% drop. Some chalked up the decline to Whirlpool adjusting its free cash flow guidance lower for 2019 to $800 million (from $800 million to $900 million previously), offsetting the positive impact of management raising full-year EPS guidance to $14.75-15.50 (from $14.00 to $15.00 previously).

Image: Our enterprise valuation free cash flow model deconstruct of how we arrive at our fair value estimate of Whirlpool.

We see shares of Whirlpool as fairly valued at ~$143/share (see above) and aren't interested because we see better opportunities out there. Shares of WHR yield 3.4% as of this writing. Here we would like to highlight how free cash flows, specifically estimated future free cash flows to the firm discounted at the appropriate rate, are the sole determinant in intrinsic value. Earnings per share aren't a meaningless metric, but they aren't casual or predictive of stock price movements, in our view.

FCF Commentary

Using the conventional definition of free cash flow, net operating cash flow less capital expenditures, Whirlpool generated $639 million in free cash flow last year. Whirlpool's net operating cash flows have been very stable over the past three fiscal years, averaging $1.2 billion from 2016 to 2018, which we appreciate as its capital expenditures averaged $0.6 billion, allowing for $0.6 billion in annual free cash flow generation on average. Down below is a look at Whirlpool's "adjusted" free cash flows from 2018 as determined by management. We caution that we prefer the conventional definition of free cash flows, as that provides a better basis on which to gauge future free cash flows.

Image Shown: Whirlpool's adjusted free cash flow figures for 2018 and its estimated adjusted free cash flow figures for 2019. We caution that we prefer the conventional measure of free cash flows, defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. Image Source: Whirlpool - IR Presentation

In light of Whirlpool lowering its adjusted free cash flow guidance for 2019, it's conceivable that the market sold off shares of WHR to take into account expectations for declining free cash flows this year on an annual basis (on both an adjusted and conventional basis). Whirlpool paid out $0.3 billion in dividend payments last year, which was fully covered by free cash flow, while $1.2 billion in share buybacks was primarily funded by the balance sheet with free cash flow covering only a small portion of that cash outlay.

Capital Allocation Strategies

Whirlpool has steadily increased its dividend payout over the years, which we are appreciative of. From the end of 2013 to the middle of 2019, Whirlpool's per share dividend payout has almost doubled on an annualized basis. The latest increase came in April 2019, which saw Whirlpool's quarterly payout rise by 4% sequentially. While we see Whirlpool's dividend coverage as being quite good, we would like to caution that going forward, payout increases on a per share basis will likely be at a significantly lower rate short of a major change in capital allocation strategies. There isn't room for meaningful increases without free cash flow growth and a tamer share buyback strategy.

Payout increases will have to compete with share buybacks for future capital, along with Whirlpool's net debt load. The firm exited June 2019 with a net debt burden of $3.6 billion, which moves lower on a pro forma basis after taking into account the proceeds from its Embraco sale. That deal closed in early-July, and should net Whirlpool ~$1.0 billion, with those proceeds going towards paying off its term loan.

Banking on North America

Looking ahead, Whirlpool is banking a combination of improving North American performance to bolster its financial performance. Please keep in mind Whirlpool's North American segment was responsible for ~55% of its net sales during the second quarter and the vast majority of its operating income. During the quarterly conference call, management noted:

North America delivered solid top line growth with solid share gains in a stable industry environment. Additionally, our North America region delivered EBIT margin expansion of approximately 50 base points to 12.4%, as strong price mix and cost discipline more than offset continued cost inflation.

The North American segment saw net unit sales slip by 1% year-over-year during the second quarter, which was offset by higher selling prices, enabling its net revenue from the segment to climb up 3%. A combination of cost control measures and higher prices enabled meaningful margin expansion seen through its operating margin rising 50 basis points year-over-year, allowing for its operating income to grow by almost 7%. Note that the decline in unit sales is at least partially a product of higher prices, highlighting how some consumers shied away after Whirlpool's price increases went into effect during the first quarter of 2019. This was a must, as tariff and raw material cost inflation were eating away at Whirlpool's bottom line by putting downward pressure on its margins.

How We View Whirlpool

Down below is a concise summary of our thoughts on Whirlpool (from our 16-page stock report):

Whirlpool is the world's leading manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances and related products. Key brands include Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Jenn-Air, Amana, Bauknecht, Brastemp and Consul. We like its emerging market position, and a recent US ITC ruling should reduce the impact of low-cost foreign competition. It was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Michigan. Whirlpool will continue to be impacted by raw material inflation and tariff-related costs in the near term, and it expects these factors to add $300 million in costs in 2019. Price and mix are expected to have a positive impact on margins offsetting those headwinds, as they already have during the first half of 2019, but ongoing marketing and technology investments present another headwind. Whirlpool's global strategy consists of four parts: deliver product leadership, redefine what product is, win the digital customer journey, and reinvent its value chain. It expects to have 2+ million connected products by 2020, and is targeting $1+ billion in direct consumer sales by 2020. Its strong brand portfolio should help these goals, and it has six brands with $1+ billion in annual sales. Over the long haul, Whirlpool is targeting annual organic net sales growth of 3%-5%, an EBIT margin of 10%, and free cash flow at 5%-6% of net sales. In 2019, it expects net sales growth of ~3% as adjusted for divestitures and currency, an ongoing EBIT margin of 6.8%, and free cash flow of $800 million (~4% of net sales).

Concluding Thoughts

Image: Valuentum's fair value estimate range of Whirlpool. Note our $143 per share fair value estimate is at the height of the fair value distribution.

We value shares of Whirlpool at the midpoint of our fair value range at $143/share, derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis, roughly in line with where shares are trading at as of this writing. Due to exogenous events, namely foreign currency headwinds and tariff-related inflationary pressures, Whirlpool's attempt to grow free cash flow has been stymied as of late. We aren't interested in shares at current levels and think there are better opportunities out there, especially considering Whirlpool already appears fairly valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.