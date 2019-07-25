Glacier Bancorp's Overvaluation Undermines Dividend Yield

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) is a bank holding company offering an attractive dividend yield of 3.55%. We believe that GBCI will be able to increase dividends in 2019 due to our expectation of an increase in earnings. Our expectation of earnings growth is, in turn, attributable to earnings asset growth. Our valuation analysis, however, shows that the stock is overvalued.

Loan Growth to Drive Earnings in 2019

GBCI has a history of strong earning asset growth. Its net loans have grown at a CAGR of 17% from 2014 to 2018. In 1H2019 too, its organic loan balances increased by 13%. Given the strong performance in first half of 2019, we believe that GBCI will be able to meet its 8% loan growth target for the year. The table below gives our projections for GBCI's assets and liabilities in 2019.

We expect the rise in net loans and, consequently, in earning assets to drive GBCI's earnings in 2019.

Despite the rise in loans, we are not expecting a rise in provisions charges for loan losses. The management also expects non-performing assets to remain stable at the current level, as discussed in the 2Q2019 conference call.

NIM to Get Squeezed by Fed Rate Cut

We expect GBCI's cost of deposit to decline by 10bps in 2019 due to an expected Fed rate cut of 50bps. Further, according to the management, second and third quarters are historically good for deposit growth, thereby reducing the need to borrow relatively expensive funds from Federal Home Loan Bank.

We expect yields on earning assets to decline by 15bps in 2019, which will cancel out the effect of the drop in the cost of funds. Overall, we expect GBCI's net interest margin to decline by 5bps in 2019. This drop will limit the positive impact of earning asset growth discussed above.

The management expects a cut in interest rates by 50bps to 75bps to have only a marginally negative impact on GCBI. In the 2Q2019 conference call, the management noted:

Going forward in 2019, we believe we'll continue to see a generally stable core margin operating in a tight band around the current levels with a slight downward bias of above the 5 basis points to 7 basis points. The impact on the margin in '20 will depend on the steepness in interest rate curve at that time."

The table below gives our estimates of GBCI's yield on earning assets, cost of funds, and net interest margin for 2019.

Earnings to Grow by 13% in 2019

Combining the effect of a rise in earning assets and a contraction in net interest margin, we expect earnings to grow by 13% in 2019 to $2.45 per share. We expect non-interest based expense to limit earnings growth. GBCI's non-interest based expense has been growing strongly due to acquisition-related expenses as well as an increase in employees following the acquisitions. For 2019, we expect the growth trend to continue, with non-interest expenses growing by 10% YoY.

The table below gives our projections for GBCI's income statement and ratios.

Expecting Dividend Growth of 4.6% in 2019

We expect dividend of $1.37 for 2019, 4.6% higher than that of 2018 (based on dividends declared for 2018, not paid, as mentioned in GBCI's SEC filing). Our expectation of growth is attributable to earnings growth of 13% YoY in 2019. Our dividend growth expectation is lower than our expectation of earnings growth because GBCI's payout ratio was too high in 2018 at 60.4%. We believe that GBCI will bring the payout ratio to a more sustainable level of 56%. Our dividend expectation implies a forward dividend yield of 3.55%.

Valuation Analysis Shows GBCI is Overvalued

GBCI has traded at the price to book value range of 1.6x to 2.2x in the past five years, as shown in the table below.

We believe that the five-year average multiple of 1.9x is appropriate for the company. Multiplying 1.9 with our projected book value per share of $19.2 for December 2019 gives us a target price of $36.4 for the stock. This target price implies a 5.6% downside from GBCI's July 22, 2019, market price.

Conclusion: Adopting Neutral Stance on GBCI

GBCI's attractive dividend yield is undermined by the stock's current overvaluation. Consequently, we are adopting a neutral stance on the stock. We advise investors to buy the stock if the price falls to $33.1, which is 10% below our target price of $36.4.

About the company

GBCI is a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services in 110 communities through 175 banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, and Arizona. It provides a wide range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits, commercial, consumer, and real estate loans, and mortgage origination services. GBCI acquired Heritage Bank and First National Bank of Layton in 2019, which, according to disclosures made in 2Q2019 conference call, will add over $1.1 billion in assets in 2019. The company has also received all regulatory approvals to acquire Heritage Bank of Reno. The acquisition is scheduled to be completed by the end of July 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.