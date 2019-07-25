Why The Current Soybeans Rally Could Be Short-Lived

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Stella Mwende as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

The price of soybeans has been a bit volatile in the past one year. After reaching a one-year high of $9.15 a bushel in February this year, the price slid to a low of $7.80 in May. This was the lowest level since May 2007. Since then, the price has been on an upward trend and has been finding resistance near the YTD high of $9.15. There are four reasons for this volatility; the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, the poor weather conditions in the U.S., increasing U.S. stockpiles, and the African Swine Fever disease spreading in China and southern Asia region. A good way to invest in soybeans is to invest in the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB).

Source: TradingView

Investment Thesis

With soybeans trading near the 10-year low, agricultural investors are wondering whether there is more downside to the price of soybeans or whether the recent upward trend can be sustained. There are some reasons to be optimistic. First, China appears to be addressing the ongoing African Swine Fever disease. Second, there is a likelihood that China and U.S. will make a trade deal before the 2020 general election. Third, production in this year's season is expected to be 15% lower than that of the previous year. These three, coupled with the relatively bullish WASDE report released in the previous week have pushed the soybean's price close to the YTD high of $11. They have also attracted a number of bullish calls from a number of analysts, like Andrew Hecht.

However, this article presents two reasons as to why the price of soybeans could continue moving lower. First, I will explain why the hopes of a U.S. and China trade deal are inadequate to support the price of the beans. Second, I will explain why the African Swine Fever issue is a far bigger one than most investors understand.

U.S. and China Trade Deal

In the recent G20 summit in Japan, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to go back to the negotiating table. This was a good thing for the market at a time when the U.S. was threatening tariffs on goods worth more than $300 billion. There is also a likelihood that the two countries will make a solid trade deal ahead of the 2020 election. On his part, Trump - the self-declared deal-maker - will find it difficult to face the electorate without a deal. On the other hand, XI is under pressure as the economy weakens and as manufacturers flee.

If a deal between the two countries is made, there is a likelihood that China will agree to make more purchases of American soybeans. While this is a positive move for the soybeans market, the eventuality is likely to be that it will not be enough. This is because of three main reasons:

First, there are reports that China has ordered its farmers to plant more soybeans. This year, the country will produce more than 17.27 million tons of soybeans, which is 8% higher from the year before, and the highest level since 2004. Obviously, this is a tiny figure compared to the annual imports of more than 84 million tons. However, because China now understands the importance of soybeans to the U.S. economy, the country will continue adding pressure to its farmers to increase production. This could affect the annual demand from the U.S.

Second, as China continues battling the U.S., other countries are taking advantage of this to increase their production. This growth has been more clearer in South American countries like Brazil and Argentina, where production is expected to rebound by almost 10%. Other countries where China has influence are also expected to increase their soybean production with the goal of reaching the Chinese market.

Third, while China will likely pledge to increase the purchases of American soybeans, they will obviously buy according to the demand. They won't buy in large quantities that they don't need. At the moment, this demand will be slightly weaker because of the swine fever disease that will be addressed in the next point.

Finally, even if China and U.S. make a deal, the U.S. seems headed into a trade conflict with the European Union. Just last week, the USTR announced that it will start investigating the new French tax on internet companies. In addition, Trump has never been a fan of the European Union. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the U.S. and the European Union will get into a conflict before the next election. The U.S. is the main producer of soybeans to the European Union. It is responsible for 75% (or 10.5 million tons) of all soybean's exports to the region. In case of a trade war with the EU, the region will likely add more tariffs to the U.S. soybeans, which will depress the prices further.

The African Swine Fever

Recent information from China shows that the country is moving too quickly to handle the African swine fever disease. This month, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that the cases of the disease were slowing while pig output was rising. The Vice Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said that the country had seen only 44 new cases of the disease in the first 6 months of the year. This brought the number of total cases since the first one in August 2018 to 143. More than 1.6 million pigs have been culled to alt the disease. More than 200M pigs could be killed by the disease.

However, investors should always be cautious about the official figures from the Chinese government. In fact, many analysts believe that many new cases are not being reported. According to Reuters, as many as half of the China's breeding pigs have died from the ASF or have been slaughtered. Just last week, it was announced that the disease had spread to the massive Hubei province. One farmer told South China Morning Post the following:

A majority of pig farms in Hebei have found cases of swine fever, and the situation is similar in neighboring Henan provinces. Most cases are not being reported. Many small farms and some medium and large-scale farms are still selling the pigs even though they have found swine fever.

Sadly, the disease is spreading in other countries. Last week, meat infected with the disease were found in the United Kingdom. It has also spread to other South Asian countries like in Vietnam and in other countries like in Cambodia, Russia, and Mongolia. Therefore, with the disease spreading, there is a likelihood, that the demand of soybeans will continue to weaken.

Final Thoughts

In the past few days, the price of soybeans has risen from the 10-year low of $7.90 as investors hope that a trade deal between the U.S. and China is on the horizon. While the deal will be a good thing for the market, investors should not ignore the damage that has already been done during the trade war. China is increasing its soybeans production and countries like Brazil and Argentina are ramping up production. Further, a trade war between U.S. and EU appears certain following the recent tax bill that passed the French parliament. Finally, demand for the commodity around the world will be affected by the African swine fever disease that is spreading. Therefore, while soybeans are cheap and oversold, I believe that investors should remain being bearish on the commodity in the near and medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.