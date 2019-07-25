RegeneRx And RGN-137 In Epidermolysis Bullosa: The Story

I provide an overview on the mechanism of RGN-137 and potential effects in Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Introduction

RegeneRx (OTCQB:RGRX) is a small cap ($21M) clinical-stage biopharma developing therapeutics for tissue protection, repair and regeneration. RegeneRx has a diverse clinical pipeline comprising RGN-259, RGN-352 and RGN-137.

The pharmacological target for RGN-137 and other drug assets, RGN-259 and RGN-352, is Thymosin Beta 4 (Tβ4). Thymosins α1 and β4 were initially identified in the thymus, but have since been found to be localised in varied cell types and tissues. Dr. Allan Goldstein, the Chairman of RegeneRx’s Scientific Advisory Board is a pioneer of thymosins biology and clinical potential.

Thymosins α1 based therapeutics have been approved for clinical use in many countries. Tβ4, the focus of RegeneRx, is a naturally occurring peptide with potent regenerative properties as demonstrated in pre-clinical and clinical studies. RGN-259, the lead investigative drug candidate is being evaluated in a Phase 3 study in patients with dry eye syndrome. This article focuses on the clinical development of RGN-137 for the orphan genetic skin disease, epidermolysis bullosa (EB.), that affects 6.5 per million newborns in the US.

Why RGN-137 In Epidermolysis Bullosa?

RGN-137 has a diverse mechanism of action with varied biological activities including increased stem cell recruitment, suppression of inflammation, pro-angiogenic responses, increased collagen deposition and reduce scar formation. RegeneRx reported that data from a 2011 Phase 2 blinded, placebo-controlled trial for RGN-137 in the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa showed clinically meaningful benefit of accelerated healing.

The Genetic Home Reference website described EB as:

a group of genetic conditions that cause the skin to be very fragile and to blister easily. Blisters and skin erosions form in response to minor injury or friction, such as rubbing or scratching. The signs and symptoms of this condition vary widely among affected individuals. In mild cases, blistering may primarily affect the hands, feet, knees, and elbows. Severe cases of this condition involve widespread blistering that can lead to vision loss, disfigurement, and other serious medical problems and fatality.

Four subtypes of EB have been identified namely (i.) dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; (ii.) epidermolysis bullosa simplex; (iii.) junctional epidermolysis bullosa and (iv.) Kindler syndrome. To understand the therapeutic need, take a look at the derma symptoms associated with all forms of EB. In the absence of FDA approved therapeutics, supportive care and pain management are recommended to alleviate symptoms.

In Q3/2018, RegeneRx entered into a license agreement with Gtreebnt for global development of RGN-137 for EB. In the press release RegeneRx:

announced that its licensee for RGN-137, GtreeBNT, has entered into a joint venture with YuYang DNU, a Korean company, to develop RGN-137 on a global basis for the orphan indication, epidermolysis bullosa (EB). The joint venture between the two companies is Lenus Therapeutics, LLC (Lenus), a GtreeBNT U.S. subsidiary. Gtree will contribute the intellectual property rights and all development results for RGN-137 and YuYang will invest about $17.8 million in cash into Lenus. According to GtreeBNT's press release, prior to a Phase 3 study planned for next year, Lenus is first planning to conduct an open study to attract big pharma, which has expressed ongoing interest in the product. The Phase 3 trial is then expected to enroll approximately 200 subjects around the world, including in the U.S. According to GtreeBNT, the industry estimates the potential market for EB to be between $1.5-2.0 billion world-wide. If RGN-137 receives marketing approval, it will obtain market exclusivity as an orphan drug in the U.S. and Europe.

In Q2/2019, a Phase 2 open study of RGN-137 in EB was initiated. Elaborating on the design of the study:

Until recently, the guidance from the FDA was not specific for EB and drug candidates required complete wound healing to be approved. This requirement made it very difficult to develop a treatment for EB. However, the FDA announced a separate guidance for the treatment of EB in June 2018 allowing partial wound healing to prove efficacy. This new guidance change has allowed more companies to consider developing treatments for EB. The protocol of the current phase 2 trial was designed based on the new guidance by FDA, and the Company plans to conduct the next phase 3 trial on the basis of the results from the current phase 2 trial. This trial is being conducted at five hospitals specializing in treating EB patients in the U.S. Each patient will receive both placebo and active study drug, respectively, on two different wounds of similar stages. This allows every patient to receive drug treatment and for each patient to serve as their own control. Specifically, the study was designed as an open study so that the data can be assessed and analyzed while conducting the clinical trial.

The addressable market for EB is estimated at US$1.4 billion in 2017 with a global patient population of 500,000 patients with 50,000 patients in both the U.S. and Europe. Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) is also developing therapeutics for EB. Aurinia (AUPH) is also developing voclosporin for dry eye syndrome.

Financials

RegeneRx acquired the rights to Tβ4 from the NIH in 1999. RGN-137 and RGN-259 both have orphan drug status. This company does not have the conventional organization structure typically associated with biopharma. Their business model is focused on licensing out/partnering with other biopharmas to clinically develop drug candidates.

Upcoming milestones in the next 12 months could increase stock value if clinical success is achieved. Data readout from Phase 3 study of RGN-259 in dry eye syndrome is expected in Q3/2020 to confirm data from previous trials. Likewise, Phase 3 data readout of RGN-259 in neurotrophic keratopathy is anticipated H2/2019. At the end of Q1/2019, cash and cash equivalents were $662,568. RegeneRx believes the cash balance should cover operating expenses up to Q1/2020.

Based on the 13F filings, RGRX has very low institutional ownership which is not surprising since it currently trades on OTC stock exchange. Williams, Jones & Associates LLC is the top institutional holder at 150,000 shares. Insider/Affiliate ownership is estimated at ~50%. Yahoo finance foresees a 12 month target of $1.50.

Market Outlook

RegeneRx has drug assets that could provide substantial value to the stock if ongoing clinical trials are successful. Drug candidates with orphan status have high pricing power, making RNG-137 and RGN-259 potential financial winners if their respective clinical trials are successful. Under the terms of the ReGenTree license agreement, RegeneRx will receive royalties ranging from high single digits to low double digits, depending on medical indications approved and if ReGenTree’s ophthalmic product candidates are commercialized internally or through a third party. RegeneRx is not required to provide any funding for the venture.

