Buy PayPal On Unwarranted Sell-Off Following Earnings

Investment Thesis

We view Paypal (PYPL) as strategically positioned to win from very long-term growth trends of digitization of commerce and digitization of payments. We like the Management’s track record regarding strategic investments, capital allocation, and execution performance. Unlike the street, we view the Q2 results as a positive and that the sell-off presents an opportunity. We think that buyers of Paypal at current levels will be rewarded both in the short and long-term.

Paypal Reported a Solid Quarter, the Post-Market Price-Action is Unjustified

Although Paypal reported a quarter which looked good to our eyes, the shares sold off +4% in after-hours trading. The quarter was marked by a slight revenue miss and a top-line guidance cut. Paypal reported $4.31 bn in Q2 revenue, just missing consensus of $4.33 bn by 0.5%, but showing 12% YoY FX-neutral (NYSEARCA:FXN) growth. FY 2019 revenue growth guidance was cut to 14-15% from the previous 16-17%. Management gave the sale of its credit receivables portfolio to Synchrony as the reason for the miss. They said that the sale caused a 7% headwind for the quarter, and 3.5% for the FY19 guidance. After adjusting for this, we see a solid growth profile in the report, and think that market gave too much weight to this one-off cost.

Usual suspects of Paypal’s growth driving metrics were impressive as well. FXN total payments value (TPV) growth accelerated to 26% YoY from 25% in Q1. This was thanks to merchant services growth accelerating. eBay TPV was a drag on the quarter with a 3.5% YoY decline. P2P volume grew 40% to $46 bn and now represents 27% of all TPV while Venmo also had a stellar quarter, again, with 70% TPV growth reaching $24 bn. The underlying metrics of the quarter are exciting, especially considering the large base off of which Paypal is achieving the growth.

Bottom-line performance was much more easy to judge with a strong beat and raise. Paypal reported $998 mn in operating income, beating the $964 mn consensus which raised the adj. operating margin by 210 bps YoY. The Company reported $0.86 for Q2 EPS, clearing consensus of $0.83, and Q2 2018’s EPS of $0.53. Paypal also raised its full year EPS guidance to $3.12-$3.17 from the prior range of $2.94-$3.01, consensus is at $3.12. The solid beat and raise wasn’t enough to help the shares.

Paypal is a Long-Term Secular Growth Name

Paypal has key exposure to two very strong secular growth trends: digitization of commerce and digitization of payments. Despite all the news around transformation of retail, US Census Bureau data states that US e-commerce sales still make up just ~10% of total retail sales. The growth to 10% has been fueling the growth of Paypal to today, and will continue to do so for a long time. As this number keeps climbing, so will the digital payments space. This benefits Paypal both nominally, as its main commerce use is online, and relatively, as it has a higher e-commerce revenue exposure than its peers. Paypal is bound to grow due to higher portion of sales going online.

Paypal is the leading provider of P2P payments services. P2P is the most convenient way to use money. The digital transactions don’t have the inconveniences of cash such as: lack of flexibility in splitting total sums, physical burden of carrying and not losing, physical and monetary burden of finding / using ATM’s, limitations of only being able to spend what you physically have on you, not being able to transact over distance, etc. As it is cheaper and more convenient, use of P2P payments is bound to grow. According to Forbes, Paypal is the single largest provider of P2P transaction volume (when assessing banks individually and not as a group), Paypal owned Venmo is high on the list as well. Paypal will see massive TPV growth from its P2P payments operations.

The Company Has Stellar Financials

Paypal has managed to combine its strong mid-teens growth rate (18.7% top-line CAGR for the past 3 years) with financials of an industry stalwart. Paypal’s operations are defined by high margins, excellent returns and cash generation. With 46% gross, 18% EBITDA, and 14% net margins, the Company is very good at carrying revenue down its income statement. With ROE of 15% and ROIC of 22%, Paypal earns good returns with its shareholders’ capital. It is also highly cash flow generative with management expecting $3 bn in free cash flow for FY19. The cash flow generation is supporting the fortress of a balance sheet which has a $5.85 bn net cash position.

The Robust Cash Generation and the Solid Balance Sheet is Well Utilized with a Balance Between Shareholder Friendliness and Strategic Investments

The Company has altered its capital allocation strategy to the benefit of its shareholders in May of last year and is executing on it. On the Q2 call, the Management reminded again of the 40-50% of free cash flow going to shareholders and $1-$3 bn going to acquisitions and strategic investments. Many investors criticize Paypal for buying stock too early in its growth cycle, and that they should invest in their future instead. We disagree. We think that Paypal has found a good balance between returning capital to shareholders and growing its business. We view Braintree and Venmo acquisitions as proof of management vision, and think that more capital allocated to investments than what management thinks is appropriate could be value destructive.

Take Advantage of the Dip for a Long-Term Buy

The long term value proposition of Paypal is clear, and to our eyes, so is its near term performance. We think that the street was short sighted with the post-market sell-off and that investors should take advantage of the situation. We think that the price will recover in the short term and continue its business as usual of reaching new highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.