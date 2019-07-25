UMH Properties Pays A 5.9%-Yielding Dividend And Its Shares Are Trading At A Significant Discount

The REIT has 1,689 acres of vacant land to develop and is expected to grow its portfolio by 13.1% by building 2,806 sites in the next 5 years.

Investment Thesis

UMH Properties (UMH) delivered a good Q1 2019. Looking forward, the REIT has a good growth potential thanks to its rich development pipeline. UMH currently pays an attractive 5.9%-yielding dividend and its shares are significantly undervalued on a relative basis. Given its high payout ratio, and inferior balance sheet, we think the road ahead may be bumpy. Therefore, UMH is best suited for investors willing to take on some risk and have a long-term investment horizon.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

UMH delivered a solid Q1 2019 with rental revenue growth. Its rental revenue increased to $30.6 million in Q1 2019 from $27.3 million in Q1 2018. Its adjusted EBITDA also grew to $15.9 million from $15.0 million in Q1 2018. Unfortunately, its core FFO per share declined to $0.16 per share from $0.18 per share in Q1 2018. The decline was primarily due to share dilution.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

A portfolio of communities in the Northeastern U.S.

UMH has a diversified portfolio of 118 manufacturing housing communities in 8 states. There are about 21.5 thousand sites in its portfolio. As can be seen from the map, these properties are mostly located in the northeastern part of the United States.

While the concentration helps it to operate more efficiently, most of its states have low population growth rates than the national average. As can be seen from the table below, most of UMH's properties except Tennessee have population growth rates below the national average of 0.6% ~ 0.7%.

State 2019 Projected Growth New Jersey 0.16% New York -0.26% Ohio 0.25% Pennsylvania 0.05% Tennessee 0.94% Indiana 0.40% Michigan 0.25% Maryland 0.33%

Lots of room to improve its occupancy rate

It is generally difficult for residents to move out of manufactured home sites as it is a big hassle to move these manufacturing housings to other locations unless there is a good reason to do so. Even with this favorable trend, the company's portfolio occupancy is still only 82.8%. One reason of its lower occupancy is the fact that UMH has involved in acquiring lower occupancy communities and improve its rental revenue and occupancy through value-creation initiatives in the past. For example, in UMH's Countryside Village community in Tennessee, management has successfully improved its occupancy rate from 55% in 2011 to 95% today. The good thing about UMH's low 80% occupancy rate is that there is still a lot of room to improve. If management can successfully execute its strategy to improve the occupancy rate, its revenue can grow significantly.

Opportunities to grow through vacant land expansion

UMH has 1,689 acres of land for development. If the company can create 4 sites per vacant acre, the total development pipeline would be 6,756 sites. At the moment, management has a total of 2,806 sites to develop through 2024. Once developed, these sites should increase its portfolio of sites by 13.1%. We believe these development projects will be one of its main growth drivers of its revenue in the next 5 years.

A balance sheet that is still in need of improvement

UMH has gradually improved its balance sheet. As can be seen from the table below, there is no significant debt maturing in the next few years.

Although we still think its leverage is high, its net debt to adjusted EBITDA has improved significantly from 9.2x in 2015 to 6.9x in Q1 2019. Its fixed charge coverage of 1.6x has not changed much in the past few years.

Valuation Analysis

UMH generated core funds from operations of $0.72 per share in 2018. We think UMH's core FFO will stay the same in 2019 due to equity dilution. Therefore, its price to 2019 FFO ratio is about 16.9x. This is significantly below its manufactured home peers Sun Communities' (SUI) 26.5x and Equity Lifestyle's (ELS) 29.2x. We understand why UMH should be trading at a lower valuation due to its inferior portfolio mix. However, this gap is too wide. We think UMH should be a few multiples higher due to its rich development pipeline.

An attractive 5.9%-yielding dividend

UMH currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.9%. The company has not increased its dividend in the past decade. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 5.9% is towards the high end of its 3-year yield range. The company's dividend payout ratio is 100% in 2018. Therefore, we do not anticipate any dividend increase in 2019.

Risks and Challenges

UMH faces several risks. First, rental rates can be impacted negatively if there are more supplies that comes to the market. Second, rising interest rate may result in higher interest expenses when the company renews its debts.

Investor Takeaway

We like UMH's growth potential thanks to its rich development pipeline. We do think its valuation will gradually expand if it can execute its strategy to grow its portfolio. However, given its inferior portfolio mix than its peers, we think investors may need to be patient owning this name. UMH is suitable for investors willing to take on some risk with a long-term investment horizon.

