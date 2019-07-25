3M 'So Bad It's Good' Beats +9. Picking Opportunities Among The Wreckage

So Bad It's Good (SBIG) Update: MMM delivered better results, but to me, it looks like market participants are looking to 2020. I bet the rate cut improves the price.

SBIG Update

3M (NYSE:MMM) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share, beating consensus estimates of $2.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.59 per share a year ago, representing an earnings surprise of 7.84%. A quarter ago, it disappointed by -10.80%. I suggest that MMM could be a trade here, as well as a long-term investment.

My Take: Looks like the market is reading through to 2020. With the new interest-lowering action in the EU and here in the US, the hope is that global growth will reignite, with MMM's dividend safe and a better outlook in Asia as well for 2020. I continue to maintain that MMM will move back above 200. That makes it not only a good, long-term investment, but it also makes it a good trade as portfolio managers looking for large caps with good performance and dividend come back into the name.

Boeing will Shrug Off this Dip

Boeing (NYSE:BA) did not give any further clarity on the 737 Max, and it was punished. BA held at 360 yesterday, but is now falling to 350, its previous support (350 to 340). The Boeing CEO broached the topic of shutting down the 737 Max, which has a tremendous impact on our trade figures and GDP. This hammered the name.

My Take: I believe that Muilenburg was talking to the politicians who depend on American economic growth to get re-elected. He's talking to Trump and all the senators and representatives who have plants of Boeing and subcontractors not to let the FAA screw them over. Very simple. Delay the process, we shut our plants and all those workers vote for your competition. I suspect that the FAA partnering with global civil aviation regulators has left BA vulnerable to national mercantilism. Perhaps the German and French aviation authorities will want to drag this out another month or three to give Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) a further leg-up. Muilenburg is telling FAA, "hey, we jumped through all the hoops, let's get flying". BA will shake this off and move higher going forward. The further we get into the year, the greater the likelihood 737 Max will be flying in Q4

Gary Kelly, CEO of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV):

"The Media response is an over-reaction... they aren't saying that they will discontinue the Max. The Max is a great airplane, we want our airplanes as soon as we can get them and we want Boeing to keep that production line open"

Netflix Wasn't on the SBIG List, But It Could Be

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) looks like it has bottomed out. I was waiting for it to break 300 to start nibbling on it. The market has spoken, and it looks like 300ish is the base. Let's initiate a 1/10 position today. The chart looking like 275 was the base, so if the market takes an unexpected sell-off because Powell only cut by 25 bps, we could pick up more at lower prices. Just FYI, the SBIG list was for long-term, dividend-paying stocks only.

Speaking of Names, I was Hoping Would Go Lower... Illumina

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) looks like it bounced off of that 290ish level. I was hoping it would get closer to 270, but that didn't happen. Let's start picking up some more ILMN here, if you haven't already. Again, I hope that we get an overall sell-off so we can really go shopping.

Facebook Gets the "Kid Gloves" Treatment from the Feds

On the surface, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) got a draconian oversight requirement on privacy, but it was getting draconian on its own. The overall business model is still great, and it is giving the company clemency on anything that happened before 2019, so the C-suite is safe - sweet. FB is up a few points right now. If you followed me and reduced/hedged high beta names like FB, you didn't lose much. I would hold on to your hedge/cash a bit longer. I am wondering if some profit taking might just assert itself on this name. I would, of course, be a buyer on any significant pullback.

Bristol-Myers Belongs on the SBIG List

I did have Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) as a long-term investment, and as long-term investors, your eyes should be on the dividend. Is it safe? Can it grow? It beat on earnings and revenue. Profit for the latest quarter rose to $1.432 billion, or 87 cents a share, from $373 million, or 23 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted EPS was $1.18 a share, topping consensus of $1.06 a share. Revenue rose to $6.273 billion from $5.704 billion, beating consensus of $6.115 billion. BMY is now giving a dividend of 3.81%. The rise in profits means that the dividend is safe, and it can easily pay off the Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) acquisition. The upside is the pipeline of CELG, which once the acquisition is complete, will help pay for the acquisition itself through the cash flow of Revlimid. Continue to add to your BMY position. BMY is a long-term investment only.

PayPal is Warning on Revenue

PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ:PYPL) earnings topped estimates, but second-quarter revenue missed Wall Street targets. The earnings news sent shares down in pre-market trading on Thursday as the company lowered its full-year revenue outlook.

Adjusted earnings were 86 cents a share, up 47% from a year earlier, with revenue rising 12% to $4.31 billion. Earnings included a 14-cent investment gain. A year earlier, PayPal's earnings were 58 cents on sales of $3.86 billion. Analysts expected earnings of 74 cents on sales of $4.33 billion for the period ended June 30. For the September quarter, PayPal projected revenue in a range of $4.33 billion to $4.38 billion, falling short of analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. For full-year 2019, PayPal said it expects revenue growth in a range of 14% to 15% versus earlier guidance of 16% to 17%.

My Take: PYPL misses by $20 million on revenue and is being conservative going forward on revenue. These types of companies ALWAYS "sandbag" forward guidance. Some of that revenue mix was due to eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) rolling off the use of PayPal. I say let's put PYPL on the list to be picked up once we see that it's found support. This is a mispricing in the making by the market. Cooler heads will eventually come back and so will upward momentum

Tesla Disappoints

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was a trade. The trade went bad going into earnings. I asked you to hedge going in or trim the position. I was expecting better financial performance than it has. Musk is talking up future quarters. Musk has limited reliability when it comes to forward projections. I expect further downside for TSLA. I am not sure the prior base of 180-190 holds. I expect that most of you got in at 180-190, the rest at 220-230, with a small amount at 250 which hopefully you hedged and trimmed. I would close out the position and move on to other opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.