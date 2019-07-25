AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues

(Adobe)

AT&T (T)'s last results show that the company continues to bleed when it comes to its subscriber base. Now some traders are making big bets that AT&T falls by over 10% by the middle of October.

The company reported earnings and revenue that came in line with consensus analysts estimates during the second quarter. But the big news is the number of subscriber losses for its Premium TV unit, aka DirecTV, fell by another 778,000 subscribers, even faster than last quarter's decline of 544,000. The Over-The-Top group, AKA DirecTV Now, saw its subscriber losses accelerate to 168,000 from 83,000 last quarter.

Negative Trends

The total number of premium TV video connections fell to 22.9 million, its lowest total since June 30, 2017, when it stood at almost 25.2 million, an overall net loss of 2.3 million. Even the over-the-top offering is seeing a mass exodus with the number of subscribers peaking at 1.858 million in September 2018 to 1.34 million now, a decline of more than 500,000

The media unit did show some improvement with HBO revenue rising to $1.7 billion from $1.66 billion a year ago. The surge in revenue in the second quarter was its highest total since June 2017. However, this was likely due to subscribers signing up to watch the final season of Game of Thrones. It's unclear if this trend is sustainable.

Revenue for the Turner unit also improved modestly in the quarter to $3.41 billion, which was better than the $3.34 billion a year ago. However, based on the historical trends, that revenue likely to fall sharply in the third quarter.

Positive Trends

Free cash flow is showing signs of improvement, rising in the latest quarter to $8.8 billion from $5.9 billion last quarter, and up from $5.2 billion a year ago.

Improving cash flow is likely to be a positive sign for the company overall. More importantly, for investors, it may be a sign that the dividend is likely to remain. The high yield is likely to buffer the stock from falling too sharply in the coming weeks.

The spread between the Dividend yield and the 10-Year Treasury rate is at its widest point in 10-years at nearly 4.25%. As long as interest rates remain low, there will be plenty of investors seeking the high yield of AT&T's stock has to offer.

Big Put Bet

However, options traders are making some very bearish bets that the stock will fall by the middle of October. The open interest for October 18 $30 puts rose by over 47,000 contracts on July 25 to a total of roughly 53,400. When digging deeper according to data from Trade Alert, the options were traded on the Ask, at $0.31. It would suggest they were bought, a bet that the stock fall by the middle of October. If holding the options until expiration the stock would need to fall to roughly $29.70, a decline of about 12.25% from the current stock price of $33.85 on July 25. I created a video tutorial on how to figure out this option information for my Marketplace service subscribers.

It's essential to remember that in options trading, unlike in equity trading, there's not technically a seller for every buyer. The sell of the options, in this case, was very likely a market-maker. That market-maker will hedge away the risk that comes with selling the put. Options trading far less liquid than the equity market.

Technical Resistance

The technical chart shows that stock is approaching resistance at $34.25, a price it failed to rise above at the beginning of July. Should the stock fail to break out, it is likely to decline back to technical support around $31.80.

However, should the stock break out and rise above $34.25 it could on to rise to around $36.20.

The last time I wrote on AT&T was on July 19, ahead of the earnings. I had noted at the time that stock was likely to fall to $31.80 from its then price of $32.90. The stock fell to as low as $31.52 on July 23. You can now track all of my AT&T and free Seeking Alpha articles on this Google spreadsheet I created.

Where to Next?

Overall the negative trends in DirecTV will continue to be a negative weight on AT&T. Meanwhile, improvement in HBO and Turner are positive, but the verdict is still open as to whether those trends are sustainable. The options and technical charts would suggest the stock post-earnings rally fails, with the stock seeing a pullback in the weeks ahead.



