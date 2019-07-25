FirstCash Keeping The Throttle Down On Strong Long-Term Opportunities In Latin America
About: FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS)
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
FirstCash came through with another healthy quarter, with loan acceleration in Latin America and improving core margins in the U.S.
Management continues to fine-tune the U.S. operations, including more direct purchases, and the Latin American store growth opportunity is very large outside of Mexico.
FirstCash shares already price in quite a bit of growth and I no longer find the risk/reward balance to be so compelling.
Up more than 40% on a year-to-date basis (and up about 16% over the past year), there’s not much to complain about with FirstCash (FCFS). The integration of Cash America is gradually producing