Earnings Analysis | Financial

FirstCash Keeping The Throttle Down On Strong Long-Term Opportunities In Latin America

|
About: FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS)
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Stephen Simpson, CFA
Long only, growth at reasonable price, value, research analyst
Kratisto Investing
Summary

FirstCash came through with another healthy quarter, with loan acceleration in Latin America and improving core margins in the U.S.

Management continues to fine-tune the U.S. operations, including more direct purchases, and the Latin American store growth opportunity is very large outside of Mexico.

FirstCash shares already price in quite a bit of growth and I no longer find the risk/reward balance to be so compelling.

Up more than 40% on a year-to-date basis (and up about 16% over the past year), there’s not much to complain about with FirstCash (FCFS). The integration of Cash America is gradually producing