Risks Threatening Transocean

Thesis

Offshore drilling is a tricky business. A company that engages in the extraction and selling of deep sea oil faces enormous risks, while facing staggering costs. Rigs must be financed and built, the ocean floor must be explored to determine where drilling should occur, and wages must be paid long before the finished product can be sold. These costs are fixed, and may or may not even lead to a profit. Oil companies could make the necessary investments only to discover that the determined drilling location did not yield as much oil as they had originally thought. Even if the company is successfully able to extract oil, geopolitical events during the period between oil discovery and final extraction may have shifted the supply and demand of oil in such a way that the current price level makes a given oil rig unprofitable, whereas before it was built, the price of oil would have allowed it to generate positive returns for the company and its shareholders.

Apart from these general risks to the offshore drilling industry, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) faces its own risks that are unique to it as being a drilling contractor, and not an oil company proper. The risks particular to Transocean will be dissected and discussed, and it will shown why the categorical risks facing the company are simply too overwhelming for the company to have brighter days in the forecast. Transocean is currently experiencing a significant cash burn as it grasps at straws with its offshore drilling efforts in order to turn a profit, but I don't think the risks stacked against it can be overcome.In my opinion, investors should avoid Transocean based on these risks to its business, or initiate a short position with a long-term horizon.

Company Overview

Transocean Ltd. is a worldwide company with offices in many countries. Based in Switzerland, it is one of the world's largest offshore drilling contractors. The company constructs medium to large offshore drilling rigs, which it then leases to the world's leading oil companies, along with contracting its drilling crews for their expertise and services. The company's rigs are mobile, and they can be moved worldwide from one offshore drilling site to another based on ease of access and prevalent market conditions. Suitable for both exploration and development, Transocean's rigs are used for both, and can operate offshore away from ports for extended periods of time. Transocean Ltd. began as a small operation almost a hundred years ago, but after a series of mergers and business expansions, it is now situated as one of the world's leading producers of oil rigs. It is perhaps most well known by the 2010 oil spill incident in the Gulf of Mexico when one of its rigs operating under lease by BP (NYSE: BP) experienced an explosion, causing the deaths of 11 people and the U.S.'s worst environmental disaster to date.

External Company Risks

Transocean is subject to many risks, some of which are internal while others are external. Overall, the company's business depends on the level of activity in offshore oil exploration and extraction, which is prone to fluctuations. Oil prices and other factors cause shifts in the demand and market conditions relating to Transocean's ability to generate profit from its production and lease of oil rigs, despite the fixed costs associated with building them. Demand for oil, energy consumption trends, the activities of the OPEC countries, governmental policies, development of shale technology, development of alternative energy, weather events and accidents, and global civil unrest are all factors that threaten Transocean's business, though some threats are more likely to result in financial loss than others. If the price of oil falls by means of reduced demand or production increase by OPEC countries, Transocean's customers may delay or cancel further exploration and development activities which may no longer be profitable, resulting in a reduced demand for the company's services. Land-based energy markets may experience improved efficiency or a price reduction through other means, thereby further reducing demand for offshore drilling. Relative production costs for Transocean's rigs, however, would increase as offshore projects become less profitable due to a change of circumstances.

Offshore contracting for the oil drilling industry is very competitive, with contracts generally being awarded on a competitive bid system. The cyclical nature of the drilling industry complicates contract pricing. The price of oil can change after a contract has been awarded, and given that contracts are not generally on a float rate, contracts can be locked into a financial loss for long periods of time. High customer demand for drilling can follow periods of low customer demand, all of which can be affected by changing oil prices. There is a large opportunity cost for companies like Transocean when they invest billions of dollars into rigs, only to have them idle due to a lack of demand. In periods of low oil prices, rig construction has generally resulted in an oversupply, contributing to a reduction in contracting profitability. This can be difficult to manage from an operational perspective. If oil prices are high, it pays to build new rigs to meet the consumer demand. Once the capital investments have been made, oil prices could fall while the rig is still under construction.

Oil prices for WTI crude currently reside between $55-60, well below the highs of last year and five years ago. As the price of oil declines, Transocean will experience a higher rate of idle rigs, and the rigs currently under construction will prove less profitable. As oil prices increase, the reverse is true. Currently, lowered global demand for oil coupled with an increase in U.S. oil production have suppressed oil prices, but this has been offset by Middle East tensions with Iran. However, tensions could likely deescalate, causing a further decline in prices.

WTI Crude Price:

source: oilprice.com

source: eia.gov

Internal Risks

Drilling contracts drive Transocean's revenue, and the company's negotiating strength is derived from the price of oil. Under depressed market conditions, Transocean's contracts may be terminated by the customer with an early termination fee, and such payments may not compensate the company for its loss. Furthermore, under conditions of depressed oil prices, customers can negotiate better contract rates when Transocean is at a disadvantage. In an environment of declining oil prices, Transocean's customers themselves are at risk of not being able to fulfill their own obligations, as their profits will be hurt as well. This lopsided relationship between the company and its customers, both existing and potential, poses a significant threat to Transocean's business.

Transocean also faces another risk in the form of capital commitment. In order to maintain its rig fleet or to engage idle rigs, the company needs to consistently commit substantial amounts of capital and suffer tremendous expenditures due to operational activities. These commitments could increase as a result of changes in the cost of materials, labor, consumer demand, fleet size, and regular maintenance. Changes in drilling technology and/or customer demands for new or upgraded equipment would require Transocean to make additional capital expenditures to maintain its competitive edge and secure contracts. The company must also commit capital resources to adhere to changing laws and regulations pertaining to environmental and energy policy. Evolving safety and equipment standards will compound these costs, and remaining complaint with changing laws may burden Transocean with currently unforeseen costs. The long-term development of alternative energy is a threat as well. Such stress on the company's capital will force it to withdraw its less profitable rigs from service and abandon lower-paying contracts. Requiring additional funds from its customers in order to generate revenue will cause a loss in business from companies on the margin of profitability and loss. Future market conditions may not justify present capital investments or enable the company to operate its older and less profitable rigs without incurring a loss. Such a reduction in its cash flows would force the company to operate under debt, which poses yet another internal risk.

Transocean has a substantial amount of debt on its books, and interest expenses continue to gobble up a large part of its free cash flow. Between year-end 2017 and year-end 2018, the company's debt ballooned from $7.4 billion to $10 billion. Such debt levels will make difficult the company's ability to obtain financing in the future for other projects, and funds that would've been used for more productive purposes will now be earmarked for debt service. Adverse economic conditions and rising interest rates would be detrimental for the company, further worsening its situation. As creditors come knocking, Transocean may be forced to liquidate its assets to make them whole, triggering a general loss of business.

On top of the mountains of debt sits the company's below-investment grade debt rating, which both limits Transocean's access to capital and causes it to pay out higher interest rates. Multiple credit rating agencies have given negative ratings to the company's debt, which creates unfavorable borrowing terms for the company.

In spite of these risks, Transocean's operating, labor, and maintenance costs will not necessarily fluctuate proportionally to the changes in revenues. Costs for operating a drilling rig are largely fixed regardless of the contract rate. Additionally, idle rigs will not necessarily negate a reduction in staff on those rigs, as the crew will be needed to prepare the rig for another potential contract, even if there is not one forthcoming at a given point in time.

As detailed in the industry risks section of its most recent annual report, Transocean has explained further cost threats to its business via its shipyard construction, which is subject to delays and budget overruns. Rigs take a long time to build and a large capital input. As oil and material prices fluctuate daily, shipyard projects can lose their profitability before they are even completed. Each rig under construction is further exposed to risks in material delivery delays, engineering and design problems, weather or construction-related damages that exceed estimates, contract terminations, labor and supply disputes, permit and regulation difficulties, and geopolitical events. All of these factors could delay construction, thereby resulting in contract commencement and loss of revenue. Transocean's equipment needs may come from only a limited number of suppliers, further putting the company at risk in the event one of these suppliers falls through.

Outlook

Transocean has seen consistently declining revenues, with net income fluctuating wildly depending on a given year's oil prices.

source: TD Ameritrade

It further suffers from increasing debt levels and a steady reduction of its liquid assets:

source: TD Ameritrade

As Transocean loses flexibility due to rising debt, declining assets, and declining revenues, it will lose its competitiveness and will not be in a position to withstand the consequences if one of the many risk scenarios plays out. Given how many risks are stacked against it, betting on Transocean would not be prudent. Declining oil prices alone are enough to sink this ship, and there appears to be no silver lining to shield this company from the many risks to its business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.