10 Dividend Growth Stocks For July 2019

The top 10 contains some attractive candidates and includes one of the stocks I own.

I rank a selection of the CCC stocks and present the ten top-ranked stocks for consideration.

The CCC list is an excellent resource for dividend growth investors. It contains nearly 900 stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that have paid higher dividends for at least five consecutive calendar years. An accompanying spreadsheet provides valuable data and is updated monthly, courtesy of Justin Law.

In this article, I rank a subset of the CCC stocks and present the 10 top-ranked stocks for consideration. I use a ranking system that assigns letter grades to stocks relative to their performance among sector peers. Using a sector-oriented ranking system avoids the problems associated with ranking dissimilar stocks.

This month I decided to rank CCC stocks in the Materials sector.

The CCC List: Materials

The latest CCC list (dated 06/28/19) contains 886 stocks. There are 136 Dividend Champions with increasing calendar year payouts for the past 25 years; 233 Dividend Contenders (past 10-24 years); and 517 Dividend Challengers (past 5-9 years).

The CCC spreadsheet contains only 45 Materials sector stocks. I ranked 37 of these stocks after excluding stocks trading over the counter, stocks with market caps below $1 billion, and stocks with yields below 1%.

Source: finbox.io

Collectively, the stocks have a fair value downside of about 4% and an average dividend yield of 2.3%. An equal-weighted portfolio would have lost about 1.8% in the past year. Over the last five years, the stocks have significantly trailed the performance of the S&P 500.

Overview of My Ranking System

I ranked the 37 Materials sector stocks using data available in the CCC spreadsheet and additional sources like Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, finbox.io, and Simply Safe Dividends.

My ranking system assigns letter grades to each stock relative to its performance among sector peers, in each of the following four categories:

Consistency and rate of past earnings growth Dividend Safety and sustainability of payments Financial Health of the company and quality of the stock Growth of dividends and earnings (history and outlook)

In each category, I assigned A and F grades to 4 stocks, B and D grades to 8 stocks, and C grades to the remaining 13 stocks.

The letter grades are assigned based on scores for different metrics in each category. Metrics are weighted relative to how important I consider them to be. For example, I have one metric in each category with a relative weight of 3, three metrics with weights of 2 each, and several additional metrics with weights of 1 each. The maximum score per category is 25, so the total score for each stock is out of 100.

Stocks are ranked from the highest to the lowest based on total score.

I don't consider valuation metrics in my ranking system. Instead, I try to identify top-quality dividend growth stocks regardless of valuation. However, I do provide fair value estimates of the top-ranked stocks to help readers identify potential candidates for further research.

Top 10 Materials Sector Stocks

Here are this month's top 10 stocks according to my ranking system:

The single stock I own in my DivGro portfolio is highlighted.

1 • Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

SHW develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. SHW was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 • Westlake Chemical (WLK)

WLK is an international manufacturer and supplier of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company's products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction. WLK was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

3 • PPG Industries (PPG)

PPG manufactures and distributes a variety of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company’s Performance Coatings segment provides light industrial and specialty coatings, protective and marine coatings and finishes, and sealants. The company also operates in two additional segments: Industrial Coatings and Glass. PPG was founded in 1883 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

4 • Celanese (CE)

Founded in 1918 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, CE is a technology and specialty materials company. The company manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products in North America, Europe, and Asia. CE’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates.

5 • Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

PKG manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in North America and Europe. The company provides various corrugated packaging products, honeycomb protective packaging, and packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. PKG was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

6 • LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LYB is a global chemical company with operations in 17 countries. The company manufactures chemicals and polymers, refines crude oil, produces gasoline blending components, and develops and licenses technologies for the production of polymers. LYB was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

7 • Eastman Chemical (EMN)

EMN is a specialty chemical company that manufactures and sells a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Additives & Functional Products, Adhesives & Plasticizers, Advanced Materials, Fibers, and Specialty Fluids & Intermediates. EMN was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

8 • Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, APD produces atmospheric gases (such as oxygen and nitrogen), process gases (such as hydrogen and helium), and specialty gases, as well as the equipment for the production and processing of gases. APD also provides semiconductor materials, refinery hydrogen, natural gas liquefaction, and advanced coatings and adhesives.

9 • Methanex (MEOH)

MEOH is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, and Trinidad and Tobago. MEOH was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

10 • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

RS provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. Its primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electropolishing. RS was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Please note that the top 10 ranked stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Below is a finbox.io analysis of the top 10 Materials sector stocks for July 2018:

According to finbox.io, four stocks are trading below fair value and, overall, the stocks have a fair value upside of about 3%. The average dividend yield of 2.2% is slightly below that of the sector.

These stocks have lost 3.7% in the past year but returned about 28% over the last five years, significantly underperforming the S&P 500.

Grades and Key Metrics

The table below presents letter grades, key metrics, and a fair value estimate for each stock. The letter grades are for Consistency (C), Safety (S), Health (H), and Growth (G) as described earlier. Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.

In the table, 5-Yr DGR is the compound dividend growth rate over a 5-year period and 10-Yr EGR is the adjusted operating earnings growth rate over a 10-year period. When available, I provide Standard & Poor's Credit Rating. I also provide the Dividend Safety Score (out of 100) from Simply Safe Dividends and my own estimate of Fair Value.

To estimate fair value, I use proprietary implementations of the multi-stage Dividend Discount Model and the Gordon Growth Model. I also reference fair value estimates and target prices from other sources, including finbox.io, Morningstar, and F.A.S.T. Graphs. With up to nine estimates available, my final fair value estimate ignores the lowest and highest, then averages the median and mean of the remaining estimates.

Commentary

Four stocks are trading at discounts of at least 10% to my fair value estimates.

None of these stocks look particularly interesting to me. WLK has a Very Safe dividend safety score but gets an F grade for financial health. LYB has an attractive yield of 4.88%, but the stock's dividend is deemed Borderline Safe. EMN's dividend yield also is attractive at 3.05%, but the stock's debt seems a bit high. And MEOH's BB+ credit rating is bothersome, as is its dividend safety score.

Of the remaining stocks, PPG looks interesting. With a streak of 47 years of higher dividend payments, the dividend is deemed Very Safe, while the earnings payout ratio leaves ample room for future dividend increases. The only drawback is that PPG's dividend yield is on the low side, though the company is growing the dividend at a good rate.

Quality Scores

In the past month or so, I've published several articles in which I ranked dividend growth stocks using a quality scoring system presented by Seeking Alpha author David Van Knapp:

The quality scoring system employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator, for a maximum of 25 points. Please see any of the linked articles for more details.

I love the simplicity of the system, which does a remarkable job of identifying high-quality stocks. I thought it would be interesting to consider the quality scores of this month's top 10 stocks.

Here is the color-coding scheme used for quality scores:

Only five of the top 10 stocks are High-Quality or Highest Quality stocks.

I'm happy to note that I own the Materials sector stock with the highest quality score. On the other hand, my ranking includes several Medium-Quality stocks in the top 10.

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked 37 stocks in the Materials sector. Four of the ten top-ranked stocks are trading at discounts of at least 10% to fair value, but only PPG looks interesting to me. The other stocks do not have fundamentals that are attractive enough for consideration, in my view.

So far, I've used my new ranking system to rank the following sectors:

I've now ranked eight of eleven sectors with my sector-oriented ranking system. The system appears to favor growth over income. Several Medium-Quality stocks made the top 10, and these happen to be stocks with high dividend growth rates.

I'm planning on completing one round of sector-based ranking before making adjustments to my ranking system.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long APD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.