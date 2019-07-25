A Long-Term Take On Gold And  Trust In The Monetary System

Gold is a hedge against rising risks of the monetary system and the prevailing paradigm.

The notion that gold competes against interest bearing assets due to opportunity costs, seems flawed.

Gold should not be seen as an alternative to equity or bond investments.

Why I own Gold

Source: proactiveinvestors.co.uk

Gold gets dug out of the ground in Africa, or someplace. Then we melt it down, dig another hole, bury it again and pay people to stand around guarding it. It has no utility.

Warren Buffett

It is true, I myself don't like holding it. The reason why people invest in equities or bonds is that the owning the former you become an owner of a productive business and the latter is used to finance various corporate projects and government expenses. Gold has no such trait.

The way I see gold is as an alternative to fiat money and a hedge against all the risks of the exiting monetary system. A global monetary system that has undergone some unprecedented changes and has become more fragile. The sole fact that there is more than $12tn of negative yielding debt out there just points out to the fact that something is not functioning right.

Negative interest rates, increasing populist movements around the world, trade wars, dysfunctional European Union, zombie companies and growing problems in the pension system are all results of the current monetary system.

In the following paragraphs I will explain my reasoning why I see gold as an attractive cash equivalent.

A misconception about Gold

There is one statement about gold that I keep on reading in respectable websites or hear from experts interviewing for some of the most renowned media channels:

Rising real yields, on the other hand, increase the opportunity cost of investing in non-interest bearing assets such as gold compared to other safe-haven investments such as Treasuries.

Although inverse relationship between gold prices and real interest rates does exist, I disagree with the statement that this because of the opportunity cost to hold a non-interest bearing asset such as gold.

Firstly, looking at the graph below one could easily conclude that there is a very strong relationship.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

However, one should always be careful with graphs showing relationship within a randomly picked period.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Daily correlation over 12 month periods between gold price change and change in real interest rates does change. Actually, it went to zero three times over the past 15 years. Exactly around the 2007-2009 period and during 2013. The former being a period we are all familiar with and the latter exactly around the taper tantrum.

Secondly, is it really the opportunity cost that defines the inverse relationship between gold prices and interest rates?

Whether it is jewelry demand, demand by central banks or institutional investors it seems highly unlikely that any of these agents would substitute their bond holdings for gold solely due to the opportunity cost of the interest bearing securities. I highly doubt it that any retail or institutional investor would hold 40%-60% of their portfolios in gold, however this is not the case for bonds.

Central banks care about the diversifying their foreign exchange reserves which is largely based on various economic and political reasons. Bank of China for example has been reducing its holdings of US government bonds and increasing its gold reserves, a move that has nothing to do with the opportunity cost of interest rates but rather a diversification away from the US dollar for various economic and political reasons.

Source: FT.com

Source: katusaresearch.com

Source: metalsdaily.com

Pension funds are also highly unlikely to switch to gold when interest rates go down and vice versa. Instead, as interest rates go down they have been moving towards riskier assets - equities.

Source: calpensions.com

Relationship between the price of gold and the Federal Funds Rate is also not clear, with both periods when they have been moving in unison and in reverse.

Relationship between equities and gold also does not seem to be constant.

Source: StackPath

In a nutshell, inverse relationship between gold and interest rates does exist, but it seems to change over time. I would argue that this is not due to the opportunity cost of holding a non-interest bearing asset, but rather due to the fact that interest rates are a measure of the monetary system's health.

What is history telling us

Similarly to a recent thought piece by Ray Dalio, I review the last 100 years of gold prices for each decade when the precious metal had a significant run against the US dollar. This helps reveal some long-term drivers of gold spot price.

Just a brief look at gold's historical price levels reveals that roughly there have been 3 prolonged periods when the precious metal went up significantly in price - 1930s, 1970s and 2000s.

Gold Prices - 100 Year Historical Chart (inflation adjusted, log scale)

Source: macrotrends.net

First period - the 1930s

During the 1930-1934 period, inflation adjusted gold prices increased significantly. The decade was marked with the Great Depression and the dropping of the gold standard which resulted in a significant loss of faith in the monetary system.

Second period - 1970s

In spite of the occasional recessions and bear markets, the period following up from the World War 2 has been market with a very low systematic risk, mainly due to the Bretton Woods system that was established in 1944.

Banking crises during the Bretton Woods system were almost non-existent.

Source: brettonwoodsproject.org

The strong post-war recovery also contributed to much lower risks to the monetary system. As a result US government debt as a percentage of GDP declined significantly, thus reducing the risks to the monetary system.

Source: theatlantic.com

Not surprisingly gold price had been falling consistently over the post-war period up to 1971, when President Nixon announced the "temporary" suspension of the dollar's convertibility into gold.

Since then an upward trend in gold spot prices begun.

The end of the gold standard and the ongoing stagflation in early 1970s significantly increased the risks to the monetary system and made gold a much more attractive option.

United States Inflation Rate

Source: tradingeconomics.com

During the second half of the decade, inflation accelerated again to above 10%, while the effective Federal Funds Rate increased to all-time highs.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The post Bretton Woods monetary system was quickly showing its inherent shortcomings - high inflation.

All that made gold a very attractive investment during the decade. The precious metal inflation adjusted price reached one of its highest points ever.

Third period - 2000s

The third period begun after the Federal Reserve made a surprising rate cut to fend off rising risks of recession. This came just shortly after a public statement the Chairman Alan Greenspan that:

...risks continue to be weighted mainly toward conditions that may generate heightened inflation

United States Fed Funds Rate

Source: tradingeconomics.com

The new all-time low in the Federal Funds Rate and the 10-year treasury rate signaled that the monetary system might face increased risks.

The bull market continued well after the Financial Crisis of 2007-2008 as the unprecedented measures in the form of quantitative easing were implemented and Federal Funds Rate fell to zero.

So where are we now?

Since the all-time high in 2011, gold prices started falling sharply in 2013. This coincides with what is commonly called the "taper tantrum" when the policymakers started talking about normalizing the Fed's balance sheet. This was a strong signal that the monetary system would likely start returning to normal.

Other central banks, however, kept their loose monetary policy and continued to pump liquidity.

As a result global negative yielding debt started to surface not long after. In 2016 global negative yielding debt, a significant red flag that current monetary system is not functioning as it should, skyrocketed.

Source: katusaresearch.com

The catalyst for the gold increase in the beginning of 2016 seems to be the disparity between policy normalization in the U.S. (FED first rate hike) and the sharp increase in global negative yielding debt.

In spite of the rising short-term rates the long end of the curve failed to catch up. Consequently, the yield curve started flattening and speculations begun that the FED might lose control over the economy.

Source: marketwatch.com

Nevertheless, the Federal Reserve kept its hawkish stance and continued to raise rates.

Speculations that the Fed is losing control resurfaced again in the end of 2018 when 10-year yields started falling and chances a reversal of the recent tightening cycle increased.

It is perhaps not a coincidence that the amount of negative yielding debt and gold spot prices follow a similar pattern.

Source: zerohedge.com

Another side of the same coin is the continuing growth in money supply, which the gold spot prices have failed to catch up with.

Gold prices would normally lag behind the M2 money supply during periods of calamity and asset price inflation.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

My take on gold

In my view, gold acts solely as a hedge against any risks to the financial system. Whether it's very high inflation or risks caused by the unprecedented level of indebtedness and low interest rates, historically gold has performed well when the current monetary system is being challenged.

So where do we go from here? The U.S. might strike a trade deal with China, the economy might also avoid recession, global populist movements might subside. No doubt that each of these developments would be positive for the world we live in and the price of gold would probably suffer over the short-term. Looking well into the future however, I would keep holding part of my portfolio in gold until the monetary system shows real signs of healing or until the prevailing paradigm shifts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.