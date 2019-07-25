The Medicines Company: Limited Upside And A Tough Market Battle For Inclisiran

Summary

The Medicines Company is about to report phase 3 results of inclisiran.

Inclisiran's efficacy should not be questioned but safety is still a risk.

The company faces a tough commercial battle with two established players and inclisiran won't have cardiovascular outcomes data until 2024.

The company's financial position not great.

I see more risk than reward at current levels, and a buyout may be the only way out for MDCO shareholders.