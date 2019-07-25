OrganiGram: Drama-Free

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

OrganiGram (OGI) became the major Canadian cannabis company to kick off the earnings season when it reported fiscal 2019 Q3 results. The numbers were disappointing as revenue declined from the prior quarter and cash costs of growing soared due to a failed cultivation experiment. However, we think OrganiGram remains one of the few drama-free large LPs and it is well-positioned to capture additional market share in Canada in light of recent troubles at CannTrust (CTST).

(All amounts in C$)

F2019 Q3 Review

OrganiGram reported fiscal 2019 Q3 results for the three months ended on May 31, 2019. Revenue declined from the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in recreational sales. Management attributed the decline to product shipment timing. Sales grew in Alberta and Atlantic Canada while British Columbia and Ontario saw lower demand. However, given that Ontario will issue another 50 new retail licenses for opening in October 2019 we see another leg of growth coming from Canada's largest province soon. Medical sales remain stable and small and we expect the medical segment to become almost negligible in the coming quarters. We have been telling readers for a long time that the Canadian medical market is tiny, has no growth, and will account for an increasingly small part of their business going forward.

(Source: Public Information)

EBITDA came in positive again at $7.7 million and the margin was an impressive 31%. We think OrganiGram has best-in-class cost structure in Canada and its success will create a path for others to follow as the industry matures. Profitability is a must for Canadian cannabis companies now that legalization has been well underway for more than half a year. After the second legalization of edibles and concentrates, we expect investors to start valuing Canadian cannabis companies based on traditional profitability metrics such as EBITDA and net income. At that point, companies that remain unprofitable will face a tough time justifying their sky-high valuation.

(Source: Public Information)

Volumes decreased during the quarter due to the reasons described above. However, the main driver behind the declining EBITDA margin was the significantly higher production costs. Cash cost per gram increased from $0.65 to $0.95, a 46% increase! The reason for the sudden jump in cultivation cost is that OrganiGram experimented with a new cultivation method that resulted in production disruption for a few weeks. The company said that production has since been restored to historical levels and production cost should also normalize next quarter. The quote below pretty much summarizes the mishap in this past quarter and why OrganiGram remains confident that this was a one-time event and won't affect its long-term cash cost profile.

Notwithstanding the achievements obtained to date progress is never linear and short-term setbacks sometimes rise in the quest for continuous improvements. (2019 Q1 MD&A)

(Source: Public Information)

Recent Development and Valuation

OrganiGram is unique among large LPs in Canada because it focuses on indoor growing versus the more commonly used large-scale greenhouses or hybrid facilities. The company has been able to achieve competitive cost profiles and maintain high product quality due to its cheap labor and power costs, in addition to its focus on continuous innovation and improvement in its technology and cultivation operations. We are impressed by the management's focus on operation and the lack of promotional stance that is prevalent among cannabis companies. OrganiGram seems to be doing most things right after it completed an NYSE listing. While not being the first to everything like others, OrganiGram's thoughtful approach has resulted in outstanding shareholder returns. The company is producing 61,000 kg of cannabis per year and plans to reach its design capacity of 113,000 kg per year by the end of 2019. Moreover, OrganiGram has taken steps to prepare itself for the upcoming legalization of edibles and concentrates in Canada. Besides various vape pen partners, it also invested in a chocolate manufacturing line to complement its edibles offerings.

(Source: TSX)

OrganiGram currently trades at 13x EV/Sales which is reasonable in our view. Its closest peers are HEXO (HEXO) which trades at 23x and CannTrust (CTST) which trades at 3x after it ran afoul of regulators in Canada. Aphria (APHA) is twice the size of OrganiGram and trades at 28x cannabis revenue which excludes its low-margin distribution revenue. Given the track record of profitability and drama-free corporate history, we think OrganiGram deserves its current multiple and we see further room for multiple expansion. Upcoming catalysts that could drive further multiple expansion for OrganiGram include partnerships with a beverage or other CPG companies and entrance into the U.S. cannabis market.

Looking Ahead

OrganiGram's latest quarter was hampered by its growing experiment but it has fixed the problem since then. Despite a lack of top-line growth, we think the company should find more growth as Alberta and Ontario allow for more physical retail store openings. The introduction of edibles and concentrates should also drive additional sales for the entire cannabis industry beginning at the end of 2019. The stock trades at a relatively cheap valuation and we see multiple potential catalysts driving multiple expansion. After the recent debacle at CannTrust, we think investors will increasingly reward companies with credible management and clean track record - both of which can be found at OrganiGram so far. We remain positive on the stock.

