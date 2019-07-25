SATS: A Quarter To Forget, But Long-Term Growth Prospects Intact

SATS's long-term growth outlook remains strong and it plans to invest S$1 billion in the next three years to drive future growth.

SATS delivered a disappointing set of results for 1QFY2019, due to cargo traffic weakness, the suspension of flights for India's Jet Airways and the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.

Singapore-listed SATS Ltd. (OTCPK:SPASF) (OTC:SPASY) [SATS:SP] saw its share price decline by 9% from S$5.40 on July 17, 2019 to a five-month low of S$4.91 on July 23, 2019 after it reported 1QFY2019 (YE March) results on July 18, 2019. SATS' 1QFY2020 net profit declined 14.4% to S$54.7 million, respectively.

The weaker-than-expected quarterly results was due to a combination of factors, including cargo traffic weakness, the suspension of flights for India's Jet Airways and the grounding of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX. The Jet Airways and Boeing 737 issues are temporary in nature, but there is less certainty over the recovery in cargo traffic.

Nevertheless, SATS' long term growth prospects remain intact. With its leading market positions in in-flight catering and cargo, it is in a good position to capitalize on the long-term secular growth in air traffic within Asia. Also, the company has set an ambitious target of investing S$1 billion in either mergers & acquisitions or greenfield/brownfield capital expenditures in the next three years. Acquisition targets are not hard to find, one example is the fragmented Asian airline catering services market.

I suggest an entry price of S$4.39 for SATS pegged to its historical 10-year mean forward P/E of 19 times. If economic conditions continue to worsen and cargo volumes keep declining, there could be an opportunity to initiate a position in SATS at the suggested entry price.

Company Description

Listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange since May 2020, SATS Ltd. is a leading provider of food solutions and gateway services with a presence in 13 countries across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

The company's food solutions business provides airline catering, institutional catering and food distribution & logistics services; while its gateway services business includes a whole range of services such as airfreight handling, baggage handling, aviation security services, passenger services & lounge management, aircraft interior and exterior cleaning and cruise center management. SATS' food solutions business and gateway services business contributed 54% and 46% of its FY2019 revenue respectively.

In terms of industry exposure, the aviation industry accounted for 86% of SATS' FY2019 top line. With respect to geographic exposure, Singapore, Japan, Greater China, Southeast Asia (excluding Singapore) and India represented 63%, 10%, 11%, 7% and 6% (other markets had a 3% contribution) of the company's FY2019 aggregated revenue (an adjusted revenue figure including proportionate share of revenue from associates and joint ventures) respectively.

Cargo Weakness Further Exacerbated By Operating Leverage

As mentioned above, SATS' net profit declined 14.4% to S$54.7 million in 1QFY2020. Cargo weakness was highlighted as the most significant factor contributing to the quarter's revenue and earning decline by SATS management at the 1QFY2020 earnings call.

Cyclicality and operating leverage tend to be the worst combination when things are not going well. Unfortunately, the air cargo business has both characteristics.

SATS' Singapore cargo handling volumes for 1QFY2020 was 452,160 tonnes, representing a -1.6% YoY decline from 459,590 tonnes in 1QFY2019. Its associates, which do cargo handling, also experienced a decrease in cargo volumes. One example is 41%-owned Indonesian associate PT Cardig Aero Services, which provides cargo handling and ground handling services to 13 airports in Indonesia. The exact quantum of the decline in cargo handling volumes for PT Cardig Aero Services was not disclosed. But SATS' share of results of associates/JVs was also down 4.6% YoY to S$14.4 million for 1QFY2020.

Similar to a lot of other capital intensive businesses, SATS' air cargo business has a higher proportion of fixed cost relative to variable costs. This means that a 1% decline in revenue results in more than 1% decline in profit, when cargo volumes are dropping. This is evidenced by the fact that SATS' 1QFY2020 operating profit declined 12.5% to S$56.8 million, despite a 5.8% growth in revenue. SATS' operating margin decreased from 14.8% in 1QFY2019 to 12.2% in 1QFY2020.

SATS elaborated on the effects of the operating leverage inherent in the air cargo business at the 1QFY2020 results briefing:

However, as you all know, the cargo business is one that has relatively good margins and has a particularly strong operating leverage. So it's a business that benefits margin when cargo volumes grow and then tends to impact margin disproportionately when cargo volumes shrink. That's because we have large warehouses that are more and more mechanized. And so although we can reduce employment expense by cutting down on subcontractors in the quarter, we still have certain fixed costs and depreciation, which means that -- that's how the operating leverage works. So that's why you see, although the revenue on Gateway held up quite well, the margin was impacted overall because of that operating margin -- operating leverage impact that we see on cargo.

Another negative factor is U.S.-China trade tensions. A year ago at the company's 1QFY2019 results earnings call, SATS management spoke about the potential impact of U.S.-China trade tensions and tariffs on its cargo business:

We don't know going forward whether the new tariffs that are being implemented, primarily between China and the U.S., will drive a change in the air cargo volumes. We do know that our direct cargo volume exposure to the U.S. and to China is relatively low. In terms of the consolidated cargo operations here in Singapore, it's relatively low. But of course, there are other JVs and associates, like AAT in Hong Kong, that have very high exposure to the China volumes. But the volumes between China and America is something that we don't have particularly high exposure to. So we'll have to see what happens with the tariffs and the various counter-tariffs, et cetera, and see whether it has a knock-on impact. It's very hard for us to predict that.

The weakness in air cargo volumes is an industry-wide issue that affects all cargo handling businesses, including SATS and its associates. Data from the International Air Transport Association suggests that global air cargo volumes measured in freight tonne kilometers continue to decrease by 3.4% YoY in May 2019, following a 5.6% decline in April 2019.

Jet Airways Flight Suspension And The Boeing 737 MAX Grounding

Another issue hurting SATS' 1QFY2019 results was India's Jet Airways, which lenders have commenced bankruptcy proceedings against since June 2019. Jet Airways already suspended all its flights in April 2019.

SATS' top line was hit by the loss of revenue contribution associated with servicing nine Jet Airways flights per day, or around 500 flights in 1QFY2020 starting in mid-April when the suspension of flights started. SATS also recorded credit losses of S$3.3 million relating to receivables from Jet Airways, this is the full provision considering that Jet Airways is unlikely to be able to repay its vendors.

SATS has estimated that it could take approximately another two quarters for the slots vacated by Jet Airways in Singapore and India to be filled up by other airlines. The good news is that some of the inbound slots in Singapore have already been allocated to Indian airlines, Vistara and IndiGo, while the remaining slots are likely to be similarly re-allocated, once negotiations between Changi Airport and other airlines are concluded.

To sum up things up, the Jet Airways issue is more likely to be a short-term problem than a prolonged drag, with lost revenue gradually being recovered in half a year's time.

The Boeing 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019, following a fatal crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane. This resulted in certain airlines reducing their frequency of flights in the past quarter, as they have fewer planes to operate with. While it is unknown if and when the Boeing 737 MAX will start flying again, there are ways that airlines can work around this. These include flying longer with older aircraft which were planned to be retired, and working with OEMs and aircraft lessors to bring forward delivery of aircraft.

Similar to Jet Airways, the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX is likely to have a temporary negative impact. In other words, the real concern for SATS is still the cargo business, and how it could be negatively affected by global economic weakness and U.S.-China trade tensions.

Long-Term Growth Prospects Intact

SATS' Asian food solutions and gateway services businesses are leveraged to several key secular growth trends in the mid-to-long term.

Firstly, air traffic within Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a 6.3% CAGR till 2033, according to Boeing research; while The International Air Transport Association expects an additional 1.8 billion passengers for Asia Pacific by 2024. Notably, North America's air travel penetration rate is 14 times higher than Asia, based on research by Changi Airport Group.

SATS handled 126 million passengers, 682,000 flights, 5.4 million tonnes of cargo and served 167 million meals in FY2019. The company also has a 9% share of the Asian air cargo handling market in term of tonnage.

Secondly, the Asian in-flight catering services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from $8 billion in 2017 to $12 billion in 2023, according to industry statistics quoted by SATS at its Capital Markets Day in May 2019.

SATS and its associates have leading market shares in the respective local in-flight catering services markets in Asia. For example, 25%-owned associate Evergreen Sky Catering has a 37% market share in Taipei; 28%-owned associate Beijing Airport Inflight Kitchen has a 39% market share at Beijing Capital International Airport; 49% owned associate TajSATS Air Catering has market shares ranging from 35% to 80% in various cities in India. SATS' Japanese subsidiary, TFK Corporation (which SATS owns a 59.4% stake), has a combined 30% market share in in-flight catering at the Narita and Haneda airports in Japan.

Thirdly, the non-aviation food services market also represents significant growth opportunities for SATS. The company cited industry data at its investor roadshow in May 2019 that indicated Asian food demand in Asia will more than double to close to $3 trillion annually by 2020.

SATS has set a goal of becoming the leading central kitchen supplier to the food service industry in Asia starting with China. Quality standards for central kitchens are high, and SATS can leverage its experience operating central kitchens for its in-flight catering business to expand into the non-aviation central kitchen industry.

In 2017, SATS started its first non-aviation central kitchen in Kunshan as part of a joint venture with Wilmar International (OTCPK:WLMIF). The current client base for the Kunshan central kitchen includes Yum China (YUMC), Haidilao (OTC:HDALF), Aldi and Luckin Coffee (LK) among others. In November 2018, SATS announced that it is building another central kitchen in Tianjin, which it highlighted is "in line with SATS' vision to build a network of central kitchens in China to serve our customers in the fast casual restaurant and aviation industries."

S$1 Billion Investment Target For Next Three Years To Drive Growth

At the company's Capital Markets Day in May 2019, SATS disclosed its target of investing S$1 billion in either mergers & acquisitions or greenfield/brownfield capital expenditures in the next three years. In comparison, the company has invested almost S$300 million in M&A and close to S$200 million in capital expenditures in the past five years. Assuming a high single-digit return on investments, the S$1 billion invested could generate incremental profits amounting to a quarter of SATS' FY2019 net profit of S$248 million.

SATS is currently in a net cash financial position, with S$401.7 million of cash and S$291.1 million of debt on its books as of end-June 2019. The company is willingly to increase its gearing to 30%, which implies approximately S$500 million in new borrowings. In addition, it generated approximately S$200 million in free cash flow for FY2019. This suggests that SATS has no issues financing its S$1 billion investment target.

SATS has no lack of acquisition targets in the Asian airline catering and gateway space. Using the in-flight catering services market as an illustration (chart below), the Asia Pacific market is fragmented with no other player except for SATS having more than 10% market share. In contrast, the market leaders in North American and European in-flight catering services markets have a combined market share in excess of 50%. The consolidation of in-flight catering services companies in Asia Pacific is a matter of when, not if. SATS, as the market leader with scale and a strong balance sheets, is well-positioned to play the role of the consolidator.

Global In-flight Catering Services Market Structure

Source: SATS May 2019 Capital Markets Day Presentation

Valuation

SATS currently trades at 21.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 20.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, based on its share price of S$4.91 on July 23, 2019. It also offers a trailing 3.6% dividend yield.

Given that economic conditions could possibly get worse in the coming quarters and affect cargo volumes, I suggest an entry price of S$4.39 for SATS pegged to its historical 10-year mean forward P/E of 19 times.

Variant View

The key risk factors for SATS include weaker-than-expected cargo volumes in the short-term, and value-destructive acquisitions in the mid-term either due to a high acquisition price or misjudgment of the target's prospects.

