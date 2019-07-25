iRobot: The Time To Buy Is Now

It is still, a tad overvalued but close enough to the fair price to get it.

iRobot Corp (IRBT) is expected to perform modestly in 2019, but the market estimates it will be performing great in the following years. Investing in the company presents a sheltered risk-reward proposition with minor downside and vigorous upside potential, and as for its price, it is kind of overvalued. iRobot is a mid-cap company with a market cap of about $2.1 Billion with strong financials

In the past article, I suggested waiting for a dip to buy. Now is the time.

The Q2 Results

After iRobot announced its second-quarter numbers the stock plummeted almost 20%. Last quarter the stock went down 15% after the results were announced.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Can iRobot break the spell? Is this a temporary turmoil or a long term concern? iRobot quoted that direct and indirect impact on the US-China trade war impacted their earnings.

Although we achieved our U.S. revenue target in the second quarter, we believe that the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and the recently implemented 25% tariffs are likely to constrain U.S. market segment growth in the second half of the year below our expectations at the start of 2019. - Colin Angle - Chairman & CEO Q2 Press Release

But current earnings the most significant indicator on the progress that iRobot is making. What we should be the focus is revenue growth and R&D progress. The more market penetration iRobot has now the more likely it is that they can perform on a higher end of the valuation in the future. Similarly, if R&D is still on track, which it is, iRobot's moat will keep growing.

Valuation

Assuming revenue growth is in the range of 9.5% and 17%, projecting that gross margin has a minimum and maximum of 50.5% and 51.6%, assuming R&D as a percentage of revenue is in the range of 12.8% and 12.1%, with G&A as a percentage of revenue is between 28.2% and 25.2% we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for iRobot in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Updated with the new guidance for 2019

Source: IRBT

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the assessment is the average yearly growth of the next years.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 59% and at best undervalued by 43%. So the stock is likely overvalued

Source: Author's Charts

Building an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the current fair price of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for purchasing the stock now.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 68.57% probability that iRobot will trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of -10.2%

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is an 11.93% probability that iRobot will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of 11.9%

Let's explain in greater detail the statistical value of the opportunity to invest in a company. The statistical value is the sum of all the possibilities of an event or a proposition, multiplied by their respective output.

Betting heads on a coin flip, where if you win, you will get 100% return, but if you lose, you will lose 100%, has a statistical value of 0%. If someone were to bet an infinite number of coin flips, they would end up with the same money they began.

On the other hand, if the odds of the coin flip were heads, you win 200%, and tails, you lose 100%, the statistical value of the bet would be 50%.

So, the current price is a bit high, but the long term prospects that the stock has is lovely and is worth getting the stock at a slightly higher price.

Conclusions

The recent dip in price could deliver a significant result for the stock in the short term. The core business of iRobot is sturdy, and while the current price is kind of overvalued, the long term prospects are worth the additional price.

The company has a lot of things going its way, the level of risk is safe, the level of debt is acceptable, the potential upside is substantial, and the downside potential is low. Not everything is perfect, the company's expected performance for the year is not ideal, and the price is slightly overvalued.

Given the quite favorable growth in revenue that the company has shown in the past, the sturdy financials and the quite low level of debt that the company has, the company could provide a great way to reduce risk in the portfolio without significantly compromising potential upside. The risk-reward is lovely, and the long term prospects are solid.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IRBT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.