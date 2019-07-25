Boston Properties: Office Space

Boston Properties has an A- credit rating from Standard & Poor’s and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 7.40%.

The company leases premier office space to strong tenants in the robust markets of five gateway cities: Boston, New York, San Francisco, Washington, and Los Angeles.

Boston Properties is the largest U.S. real estate investment trust in the office sub-sector, with an impressive portfolio that includes some of the world's iconic office properties.

Boston Properties: a gateway REIT

Real estate investment trust Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) is one of the largest developers, owners, and managers of Class A office properties, concentrated in five gateway cities: Boston, New York, San Francisco, Washington, and Los Angeles. The company entered the Los Angeles market in 2016.

BXP manages 197 properties with 51.6 million square feet, including eleven properties under construction or redevelopment: 177 office properties, thirteen retail properties, six residential properties, and one hotel.

Boston Properties was founded in 1970 by Mortimer Zuckerman and Edward Linde and became a public company in 1997. BXP is known for its building management expertise and responsiveness to tenants. The Company has an impressive track record in developing premium CBD (central business district) office buildings, suburban office centers, and build-to-suit projects for the U.S. government and many creditworthy tenants.

The company's strategy is condensed in its Q1 2019 Investor Materials as:

"Develop Premier Properties in Robust Markets with Sustained Growth."

With an equity market capitalization of $19.933 billion, BXP is the largest REIT of the 21 REITs in the office sub-sector of the FTSE NAREIT All REITs Index. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) is second at $15.934 billion. BXP accounts for 20.5% of the 21 office REITs' total $97.348 billion.

Boston Properties has a Standard & Poor's credit rating of A- and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 7.40%.

The Boston Properties portfolio

Boston Properties has very high quality holdings, including the Prudential Center in Boston, the Embarcadero Center in San Francisco, "The Hancock" in Boston, the former Citigroup building in New York and the 95% owned Salesforce Tower in San Francisco (2018 10-K, pp. 33-38). Boston and New York represent 60.58% of 2019 Q1 income (2019 Q1 10-Q, p. 39). The relatively new Los Angeles investment is still a very small part of the REIT's operation.

Management has led the company through daunting, multi-year development projects that require vision, financial strength, consistency of execution, and the ability to navigate strict entitlement regulations. BXP's team is experienced in securing critical pre-leasing contracts several years prior to occupancy.

BXP leases office space to some premier U.S. companies. The REIT's future growth depends in large part on a growing U.S. economy. The company is confident that its properties are in the right locations and serve companies that will continue to lead the current economic growth cycle.

Although Boston Properties operates in highly-regulated jurisdictions, the company is an environmental leader and its proactive approach to sustainability has kept the company ahead of escalating ESG regulations.

Boston Properties has the potential for more mixed-use platforms and a broader geographic footprint. Management has looked at Seattle as a possible sixth metropolitan area. BXP may use more joint ventures to grow its portfolio, as it has done with the General Motors Building, the former Citigroup Center, and the Times Square Tower.

Office REITs face a growing trend of shared office space as workers take advantage of opportunities to work from home or other remote locations. BXP's good relationship with WeWork can help the company adapt to digitization and other changing trends in office space, particularly during recessions.

(Graphics from BXP 2018 Annual Report)

Boston Properties' financial performance

BXP's 30-person senior management team averages 31 years of real estate experience and 18 years with BXP, led by CEO Owen Thomas, President Douglas Linde, and CFO Michael LaBelle.

The 2019 Proxy Statement describes the succession process since the retirement of founder and CEO Mort Zuckerman in 2016, culminating with the 2019 appointment of Lead Independent Director Joel Klein, 72, as non-executive Chairman.

Management believes BXP has a conservative balance sheet, evidenced by its 68.5% equity ($23.3 billion) position compared to 31.5% debt ($10.7 billion). Although BXP has a strong A- credit rating, debt seems somewhat elevated at 6.5 times EBITDA (June 2019 Investor Materials, p. 5)

Total 2018 revenue was $2.717 billion, up 4.4% compared with $2.602 billion in 2017. The company projects 11% growth in funds from operations in 2019.

Q1 2019 income was $.63 per share, down from $1.14 per share in Q1 2018. Q1 2019 funds from operations was $1.72 per share, up 15% from Q1 2018 FFO of $1.49 per share.

The F.A.S.T. Graph for Boston Properties shows moderate annual FFO growth (dark green area) from $3.90 in 2010 to $6.30 in 2018.

The graph shows the stock's outperformance in early 2015 and mid-2016, strong performance (black line). BXP's price has underperformed since early 2017. The current Price/FFO ratio of 19.19 is somewhat lower than the normal 21.01 P/FFO.

(FFO graph and Operating EPS table from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The BXP dividend

The F.A.S.T. Graph shows the Boston Properties dividend (light green area) has grown in line with FFO. The dividend has increased for four consecutive years after flat three years at $2.60.

The 5-year dividend growth rate has been 7.40%. The most recent increase was 18.75%, when the quarterly dividend was raised from 80¢ to 95¢, declared on September 18, 2018. The current annualized dividend is $3.80. At a closing price of $130.05 on 07/23/2019, the yield was 2.92%.

From 2014 to 2018, BXP's high yield ranged from 2.5% in 2016 to 3.2% in 2018. The average high yield was 2.72%. The 4-year average yield has been 2.46%.

Simply Safe Dividends gives Boston Properties a dividend safety score of 62 out of a possible 100, with 50 being average.

What's an appropriate valuation for Boston Properties?

The 52-week price range for Boston Properties is $107.84 to $140.35. The mid-point of this range is $124.10. The 07/23/2019 closing price of $130.05 was 20.6% above the 52-week low, 4.8% above the mid-point, and 7.3% lower than the 52-week high.

The Stock Selection Guide is a tool developed in the early 1950s by the (then) National Association of Investment Clubs (now Better Investing). It helps an investor determine a possible price range for the next 5 years, using selected data from the past 10 years, augmented by one's judgment about factors that may enhance or impede growth.

(Stock Selection Guide from Better Investing, with author's calculations)

Estimated high price: After three years of EPS declines for Boston Properties (2016-2018), F.A.S.T. Graphs projects strong EPS growth of 18% in 2019 and 14% in 2020, followed by 3% growth in 2021. Finviz projects annual EPS growth of 7.00% for the next five years. Better Investing suggests 8.4%. I estimated EPS growth of 10.0% from a depressed 2018 base of $2.52, for a possible high EPS of $4.06. (This equals the F.A.S.T. Graph 2021 estimate of $3.51, followed by growth of about 7% in 2022 and 2023.)

For a possible high price/earnings ratio for the next 5 years, I chose 50.1, the average high P/E for the past five years. (FFO is a more relevant valuation metric than EPS. REIT dividends often are higher than EPS, making P/E ratios high compared with other sectors). A possible high EPS of $4.06 multiplied by a possible high P/E ratio of 50.1 indicates a possible high price of $203.40.

Estimated low price: For a possible 5-year low price, I chose $105.30, the average low price for the past five years (2014-2018). This would represent a drop of 19.0% from the 07/23/2019 closing price of $130.05.

Price range: A possible 5-year price range of $105.30 to $203.40 represents a swing of $98.10, giving a lower 25% "Buy" range, an upper 25% "Sell" range and the middle 50% "Hold" range.

Buy and sell ranges: For Boston Properties, the indicated buy range is $129.80 or below. The sell range is $178.90 or above.

At $130.05, BXP is a Hold. I have no position in BXP. I'm cautious that rent growth in the next five years will be less robust than the previous five years. The market is strong, rents are escalating, yet the economy is showing signs of slowing. I'm cautious about office REITs in general, though BXP has many premier, even iconic, properties. So, I would consider initiating a 1/3 position in BXP around $118.75 (a 3.2% yield, which is the high yield achieved by BXP for the past five years), with possibly another 1/3 at $108.57 (a 3.5% yield) and a final 1/3 at $100.00 (a 3.8% yield).

Dividend investors may want to consider Boston Properties' 5.25% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock, callable after 3/27/2018 (already past) at $25.00 per share. The quarterly dividend is $0.328125, or $1.3125 annualized. The issue is rated A- by S&P and Baa2 by Moody's. At a 07/23/2019 closing price of $25.37, the preferred stock's yield was 5.17%. Please note that it can be redeemed or called by the company at any time at $25.00. I will consider a purchase if the price dips below $25.00.

Things to watch

An investor must decide if Boston Properties has adequate geographic diversity, a debt level that can withstand the next recession and a sound strategy regarding mixed-use developments.

Watch for BXP's involvement in other REIT sub-sectors. While more mixed-use projects would add diversity, the 2018 10-K acknowledges that mixed-use management is outside their normal expertise.

Watch for continued strong rent gains in new and renewed leases. These may indicate a potential "bubble" that could make the next recession more acute, underscoring the need to prepare for downsizings, shared office space, digital mobility, and the normal threats facing REITs.

Watch for how Boston Properties responds to increased digital mobility that makes office space less essential. The trend of working from home - or anywhere - likely will accelerate during recessions.

Watch for old-fashioned threats like unfavorable changes in government regulations, tax laws, geological seismic shifts, climate disasters, malevolent actors, and excessive inflation or deflation.

