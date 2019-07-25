Constellation Is Taking Canopy From Minority Shareholders

The Acreage acquisition is dilutive, as are the convertible notes, management’s equity incentive, and Constellation’s significant warrant portfolio. All combined, dilution could potentially double the share count.

There is no first mover advantage in the cannabis industry. Rapid industry growth and fast-paced technological change create opportunities for new entrants.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC, TSX: WEED) with a nearly 60x EV/Sales ratio at the time of writing is astronomically high, but is even worse once expected share dilution is considered.

Significant Cash Balance, but Burning Fast

As of March 31, 2019, Canopy had approximately CAD$4.5 billion in cash and marketable securities; a significant cash balance. However, cash flow from operations last year was negative CAD$620 million and capital expenditures, investments, and acquisitions were an additional CAD$1.1 billion use of cash. The company plans on continuing to expand its growing operations in Canada from 4.8 million square feet today to 5.6 million square feet by early 2020.

It is likely investments in Canadian farming infrastructure will continue, but it is a fraction of the international expansion plans. Canopy has a license to cultivate ~326 hectares (35.1 million square feet) in Colombia. In addition, they are actively searching for acquisition targets. I suspect the cash burn rate will continue with at least CAD$2 billion spent per year thereby depleting the existing cash balance prior to the 7/15/2023 maturity of the CAD$600 million convertible senior notes. Given the conversion price of $48.18/share, these notes will likely not convert to equity and will need to be paid off with additional cash.

Farming is a Challenging, Low-Return Business

Approximately a quarter of Canopy’s non-cash assets are allocated to farming. This includes buildings, greenhouses, production and warehouse equipment, and biological assets (plants). While cannabis yields an extremely high cash flow per acre (or foot really), it is also a capital-intensive crop with grow lights, hydroponics equipment, carbon dioxide generators, and HVAC equipment. In addition, it requires significant investment in security infrastructure, ongoing security expenses, and regulatory expenses. In fact, outsourced cannabis security solutions is now an entirely new industry. As cannabis legalization spreads, the historical trend has been a general decline in wholesale prices which erodes the expected return on investment and has put many farmers out of business. The Company continues to invest in cannabis farming which uses significant capital that could be deployed elsewhere.

To provide some data in support of this argument, consider the sector returns on investment capital. As of January 2019, Farming/Agriculture earns a return on invested capital of only 8.77% vs. the average for non-financial companies of 14.10%.

The low return on investment from farming is why big tobacco companies work with contract farmers rather than farming themselves. This is the approach that Canopy's competitor Cronos (NASDAQ: CRON), which is partially owned by Altria (NYSE: MO), has taken. Per the Cronos 1Q:19 earnings transcript:

Like Altria, we believe that the best way to create value to the supply chain is by working with contracts farmers and not being farmers ourselves.

Cannabis buds (flowers for smoking) benefit from brand names and can demand a premium price. However, the real growth in the cannabis industry is dependent upon attracting non-smokers. That is why there is so much emphasis on creating edibles or buying edibles brands. Cannabis used for edibles is a commodity product. Disclosures on edibles is limited to the THC content and CBD content; there is no cannabis strain branding for edibles. Go ahead and browse the many Canopy products for yourself or take a look at the Tweed softgel label below:

First Mover (dis)Advantage

Canopy's management talks extensively about their first mover advantage and how they are going to dominate the industry. But is there a first mover advantage? Harvard Business Review has conducted a meta analysis on first mover advantages and determined that they generally only exist in slow growing industries with a slow pace of technological advancement.

If a product’s underlying technology changes vary rapidly, the item quickly becomes obsolete. More often than not, such products are overtaken by versions from new entrants, which aren’t burdened by maintaining and servicing older product lines and can innovate without fear of cannibalizing prior investments. Some researchers have used the term “vintage effects” to characterize the tendency of new generations of technology to usher in winning entrants… …A fast-growing market adds to a first mover’s challenges by opening attractive new competitive spaces for later entrants to exploit. The incumbent tends to be at a disadvantage, since it often lacks the production capacity or marketing reach to serve a rapidly expanding customer base.

Clearly, the cannabis market is fast growing. Stifel Financial believes it will grow from ~$8 billion today to over $200 billion by 2030. I believe that development of new edibles and new ways of extracting THC and CBD show that the technology is changing quickly. This pace of change invites new entrants which can learn from Canopy's mistakes. Therefore, I don't believe Canopy will benefit from a first mover advantage.

Significant Share Dilution

Canopy, like many unprofitable start-ups, uses stock options extensively as compensation. In addition, there is significant potential dilution from the convertible senior notes, the Constellations warrants, and now the recently announced merger with Acreage. The exhibit below shows the potential dilution with a potential fully diluted share count nearly double the outstanding shares.

Should the share price ever reach CAD$55/share, thereby reaching the strike price of most existing options and warrants, the value of the company based on the maximum potential fully diluted share count is CAD$36 billion or nearly the market capitalization of Constellation Brands, a well established global company with over $8.1 billion in revenue and $3.4 billion in net income. If the share price doesn’t reach CAD$48/share prior to the maturity of the CAD$600 million convertible senior notes on 7/15/2023, then those notes will have to be repaid with cash; if it does, the diluted share count is ~50% higher than current outstanding shares.

Convertible Note Maturity Triggers Bankruptcy or Further Dilution

I believe the maturity of the convertible senior notes is potentially a trigger for a bankruptcy filing, but likely will result in an additional investment from Constellation which (1) amends the existing warrants again to extend the maturity and lower the strike price, (2) dilutes shareholders with the new equity, and (3) further dilutes shareholders with additional warrants for Constellation. Note that the proposed Acreage acquisition, if enacted, will result in Constellation's warrants being extended and having their strike price lowered so there is precedent for my prediction.

Conclusion

Canopy’s sky-high valuation is even higher once all potential sources of dilution are considered. The Company’s historical and projected cash burn will eat through the existing cash balance. Constellation is not only the largest shareholder of Canopy, but Constellation's CEO and CFO have Canopy board seats, Canopy’s CFO was a former Constellation executive, and Constellation is replacing the co-CEOs of Canopy with a new CEO. Therefore, Constellation is in the driver's seat and I believe Constellation will ultimately dilute passive minority shareholders significantly to lower its acquisition price of Canopy. Canopy Growth Corporation is a Sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the stocks mentioned here. I do not know your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, or particular financial situation. Please conduct your own due diligence.