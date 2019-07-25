IBM: An Example Of Mediocrity!

IBM’s Margin Pivot; It doesn’t even achieve the smoke and mirrors status

IBM’s second quarter results were essentially a buffet of mediocrity. There are those writers on this site who seem to have felt encouraged by the results-and it is true that once again, IBM reported an upside compared to EPS projections. But once again, IBM missed revenue expectations, and the company continued its saga of shrinking-and at a faster rate than in Q1. At the time of writing this, IBM shares have reacted positively to the reported results, increasing by 4% since release of the numbers, compared to a fall of a couple of percent by the market in general. And the shares have appreciated by 32% year-to-date, compared to the 14% appreciation of the IGV and the 6% appreciation of the S&P 500. Much of this out performance is apparently catch-up for IBM’s earlier share price under-performance; the shares have only appreciated 3% in the last 12 months.

So, what now for IBM shares. I doubt that IBM’s results have changed anyone’s opinions on the company’s prospects or their opinion of the shares. Earnings guidance, despite the beat in the quarter, was reaffirmed-and that is really because under the covers, the source of the earnings beat was essentially non-recurring and had nothing to do with operating performance.

Management is not providing any kind of specific forecasts that include Red Hat for the balance of the year until August 2nd. The CFO said that the company wanted to provide a picture of core IBM, before the impact of the Red Hat merger. Almost certainly, the initial guide will show some level of dilution because of the deferred revenue write down. Thus, even the August 2nd event is likely to leave lots of unanswered questions.

Again, I think it fair to point out that IBM’s results have come in the midst of a huge boom in the IT space. That boom, while showing no signs of really ending, is showing some signs of slowing. One is left to wonder how a company that is demonstrably losing share might fare if there really were a downturn in the IT firmament.

I write about investments, and at the end of the day, IBM is supposed to be a total return investment. As such, it needs to demonstrate some reason why it should be part of a portfolio with other large tech names that are slow growing and which pay a dividend. IBM’s dividend is substantial and it is for this reason that many investors have stuck with the shares. I get that, and particularly for individual investors who have tax consequences to consider, it becomes hard to break from an investment of this kind.

But since it is shrinking in terms of revenues, to a certain extent, the returns being received by shareholders are return of capital and don’t really relate to the economic position of the business. Last quarter did see a noticeable improvement in gross margins which rose 100 bps year on year. But while the overall gross margin percentage rose, it should be noted that gross margin dollars fell-a function of the poor performance of the company’s cloud and software businesses. In addition, operating expenses rose somewhat; IBM’s operating income percentage fell to 12.3% compared to 16.2% in the prior year. As has happened many times in the past, IBM’s “beat” was because of a substantial swing in other income which wound up contributing about 20% of pre-tax income and a slightly lower tax rate accrual than had been forecast. Most other companies would probably be rated as having missed on revenues and missed on margins as well, which is not the set of ingredients I would want to see in an equity that I owned.

IBM’s closest analogs-both in terms of competition and in terms their product portfolios are Microsoft (MSFT) and SAP (SAP). Both of those companies have lower current yields (Microsoft-1.36% and SAP 1.31%0 . In return, one gets substantial growth-probably at double digit levels, and a far less levered balance sheet when investing in the shares those vendors. I think SAP is particularly interesting at the current time in the wake of investor disappointment regarding it Q2 results, although I happen to have positions in Microsoft and in HPE as well in my Income/Stability portfolio. If the goal of investors is to build wealth over several years, while receiving income, my belief is that they will be much better investing in IT names including SAP, Microsoft and HPE (HPE).

While the “transparency” of this current report, restricted, as it is, to core IBM, may be of some use to some stake holders, at the end of the day, the whole concept of spending $34 billion to buy Red Hat ought to have been to change all that has gone before. Indeed, if the Red Hat merger doesn’t provide a catalyst for a substantial pivot, then the merger will not produce the benefits that this company badly needs to escape the level of mediocrity that pervades so much of its performance, quarter after quarter. IBM is forecasting that its traditional lines of business when combined with Red Hat will be “better together.” But as the case is for many combinations, the devil will be in the details-in this case the product roadmap, the issues of consolidation, and the personnel choices that will be made.

I am not sure that anyone has a total answer as to why IBM has been unable to successfully pivot its operations after many years of effort. It is my contention that the reason for IBM’s mediocre results relates, basically, to the very insular nature of this company and its unwillingness to adopt the changes in management style that have marked most other IT enterprises. Until Microsoft grew beyond the vision of its founders, it too was floundering. If the acquisition of Red Hat actually results in new and outside management rising to ascendancy, then it will be a significant milestone. If nothing much happens beyond business as usual, I fear that Red Hat’s competitive advantages will be squandered.

IBM conference calls seem to me to be a spectator sport in which some of the audience and the presenters seem to inhabit an alternative universe and to use unusual definitions for what seem to be common terms. Almost every presentation to which I have listened involves the current CFO and some analysts engaged in strongly asserting that IBM is demonstrating operational strength. Other analysts can scarcely veil their disdain for the company’s performance and its presentation.

As mentioned earlier, I am only too aware of some of what has been written on SA and why some contributors believe that owning IBM shares makes sense in some portfolios. And perhaps it does-many investors look to IBM to as a dividend payer who steadily increases its dividend, almost regardless of financial results. I have no reason to believe that this policy, which has apparently been enough for the IBM shareholder base, will not continue at some level.

But there is no way to rationally assert that IBM is achieving strong levels of operational performance without twisting the meaning of that phrase beyond recognition. IBM has yet to figure out how to develop and sell solutions that appeal to new customers or which are capable of effectively competing within the company’s large base of users. That has been true for many years now; it was true in the April quarter and it has now been seen to be true in the July quarter.

If there is one axiom I have followed for many years of investing and managing portfolios in the IT space, it is never to waste time with company’s that are not focused on market share. And put quite directly, IBM’s market share progression is simply awful. The current CFO has tried manfully to attempt to excuse performance in many ways. This time around, the commentary in that regard focused on suggesting that IBM was doing better in the high-growth areas of its portfolio. Really!

The other day, Microsoft announced its results. I plan to write about those in some detail, in a later article. But suffice to say, that Microsoft, from a much larger base, reported a 68% increase in Azure revenues. IBM, on the same basis, reported an 8% increase. Yes, Microsoft share are differently valued than IBM’s. But the fact is that for most companies, the cloud ought to be a substantial demand driver. 8% might growth (the metric reported by IBM), might charitably be described as mediocre. And perhaps when Red Hat is part of the equation, cloud growth will be higher. The fall of growth in cloud revenues to single digits is hard to square with the assertion that IBM’s business is pivoting to high-growth areas. What is going to be more high-growth than the cloud?

This coming week, Amazon will report its numbers, including the numbers for AWS. Of course I do not know the specifics of what Amazon will be reporting-but my guess is that AWS will continue to achieve growth at or above 40%. The rate of growth for Google Cloud Service (GOOG) will not be known precisely, but the likelihood is that the metric will remain at or above triple digits. Without some specifics on what IBM is going to do to reverse this positioning, I think investors and commentators, sticking to management’s commentary about having had a successful quarter are simply not connecting with reality.

There was nothing particularly bad in this earnings report in the sense of some new ailment becoming prominent. IBM was able to beat consensus EPS numbers, although given that its guidance was unchanged for the full year, there is something less than heartening about the beat. The company missed modestly on revenue expectations-in that regard, this quarter was no different than many. And growth expectations continue to decline, as has been the case for many years now.

It has now become conventional wisdom amongst many commentators and perhaps investors that one needn’t worry about IBM’s past; it is the future with Red Hat that is important. I agree that the future is always more important than the past in evaluating share price expectations; what I do not know is just how much the acquisition of Red Hat will pivot the company’s culture and style. And I am not too sure how much more I will know after 8/2. Perhaps I will be pleasantly surprised and see IBM announce the retirement of its current CEO and her replacement by Jim Whitehurst of Red Hat. Perhaps there will be something really exciting on the product roadmap front. But my guess is that none of my hopes will be realized, and that Red Hat will be absorbed without the cultural transformation that IBM so badly needs in order to become a reasonable investment.

Segment Revenues: Not a pleasing picture

As mentioned earlier, the most disappointing component of IBM’s segment information was the marked slowdown in its cloud growth. This quarter IBM reported that its constant currency growth in cloud revenues, declined from 12% in Q1 to 8% looking at the preceding 12 months. The decline in percentage cloud revenue growth has been steeper for IBM than for any of the other cloud titans. And I really am not terribly sure that BM ought to be considered a cloud titan.

IBM talks about the hybrid cloud with the same phrases that are used by its competitors. But somehow what it tries to sell hasn’t resonated well with customers. For example, the one business segment that I think ought to be the core demand driver for this company is Cloud and Cognitive software. The growth of this segment, which is 29% of the corporate total revenues, was all of 5% last quarter in constant currency. The company’s cloud and data platforms showed growth of 7%. I think it is fair to say that any other IT business that reported such results would be looking for new senior management. How the management of IBM can describe these as pleasing results in a context in which just about all of its competitors are growing at 20% to much more than that, is beyond me. The company reported a growth of 5% in what it calls Cognitive Applications. Readers may remember that Cognitive Applications are those powered by Watson. At one point, Watson and the associated AI paradigms were supposed to be the next big demand drivers for IBM. It is clear that this hasn’t happened.

Whether or not AI from IBM was over-hyped or precisely how and why the company was unable to monetize its technology is really not something relevant at this point. What is relevant is while many other companies, particularly including Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft, but also including almost all other successful IT businesses, have seen their growth rates improve because of AI, IBM appears to be unique-its revenues, despite a big bet on AI continue to fall. What is worse, at least to this writer, is that IBM management does not perceive this to be a problem or an area of weakness. Whether management is simply disconnected from reality, or has elected to present claims that it knows to be spurious, is not something I can handicap. But that the growth rate of the company’s cognitive business, which includes the much vaunted Watson technology, and which also includes its cloud data platform at 5% is a serious problem is beyond argument, I think.

The CFO called out the company’s performance in security. In particular, the CFO referred to Cloud Private for Data, which is s a solution that collects, organizes and analyzes data for AI. I am driven to wonder why is meant in terms of dollars by the CFO’s comment that the installed based grew 40% from the first quarter. There are far simpler ways to report the success of a new offering such as looking at ACV metrics. Again, if I understand the technology behind Cloud Private, it is the use of AI to determine and analyze anomalies and use the anomalies to discover potential vulnerabilities and security breaches.

Does that mean that IBM’s technology is designed to supplement or replace firewalls, and traditional end-point security solutions, and if so how does it compare to the offerings of Zscaler (ZS) and Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD). I am a little unclear if that is what IBM is trying to sell, and if it is, it seems straightforward enough to suggest that the best of breed vendors are growing far more rapidly.

IBM saw a decline in gross margins in its Cognitive business, the exact opposite of the trends its rivals are enjoying. The results were actually worse than the headlines in as the company had a bit of a tailwind from its transactional business. IBM’s transactional business is currently benefiting from better than trend demand from middleware, a function of the earlier mainframe cycle. It is likely that transactional revenues will start to decline later this year. Overall, until IBM can do something to drive the growth of its cloud revenues at more than a single digit rate, the costs of competing in the hybrid cloud are such that gross margins will be difficult to sustain, let alone grow.

IBM continues to derive more than 50% of its revenue from professional services. The other week, Infosys (INFY) reported double digit growth in constant currency for its June ending quarter and was in a able to raise guidance based on its momentum. IBM’s results were far less positive. Not only were revenues down for services, but backlog and contract signings have moved into negative territory as well. In particular, services contract signing fell by 14%, driving backlog down by 4%. Just to be completely fair, at times, the IBM CFO has suggested not using signings as a proxy for the company’s performance in services due to factors such as duration. That said, the company could solve this transparency issue by reporting the ACV of contract signings.

IBM breaks its services business into two buckets, Global Business Services and Global Technology Services. GBS is, according to the script, “at the epicenter of IBM, bringing both business and technology transformation to clients.” This is the piece of IBM that offers strategy consulting and process services. It managed to achieve 3% growth last quarter. IBM’s other services segment, Global Technology Services has historically generated a lot of low margin revenue by providing IBM clients with operational outsourcing. The company is trying to pivot away from lower margin businesses and to eliminate 3rd party content in its revenue mix. At least in this quarter, the end result was revenues which fell by about 4%, with gross margins rising and PTI growth basically at negligible levels, after excluding the workforce adjustment in this segment.

There is probably a limit on the margin pivot away from low margin services because there are benefits to IBM when it contracts for low margin assignments. Typically these assignments have benefits outside of the contractual provisions that probably include substantial drag-along for other IBM solutions. It is almost impossible for outside observers to understand the mechanics of these kinds of arrangements.

Presumably, the Red Hat merger will engender some noticeable revenue synergies in professional services. I am not too sure what the company might project in that regard-but if there is a single discrete business that should benefit from the merger, this would be it. Red Hat’s software development tools combined with IBM consulting should be better together. I will be interested to see if the company chooses to make such a projection.

Just prior to the earnings release, IBM and AT&T (T) announced a multi-year strategic alliance. The alliance includes a major consulting assignment for IBM and for AT&T’s use of the IBM Cloud. It should be noted that there is an element of barter in this deal as AT&T is, and has been IBM’s strategic global networking provider. The companies are going to try to co-develop an edge platform, one of the more popular strategic directions these days, and one that leverages the 5G capability of AT&T. I would note that the press release states that the deal was signed in Q2. Presumably this means that the value of the arrangement that is contractually committed showed up in the rather disappointing level of contract signings.

IBM’s Systems business contracted noticeably last quarter, with revenues declining 19% year on year. That is basically a function of the down part of the hardware cycle. Fortunately for IBM and its shareholders, at this point, the Systems business has fallen to less than 9% of reported revenues. With the acquisition of Red Hat, that proportion will fall further. Systems is unlikely to do much other than decline until IBM’s next mainframe cycle-now scheduled for later this year

The systems business did show a margin bounce bank this quarter with gross margins expanding 300bps. I am not too sure if that will be sustainable; typically mainframe gross margins have been quite profitable.

Some thoughts on other financial metrics and valuation

As mentioned earlier, IBM actually saw a decline in gross margin dollars and an increase in operating expenses. The CFO says that some of that relates to the margin decline in now-divested businesses-although parsing the numbers that assertion seems unlikely at best. As mentioned, IBM’s beat was really a function of a major swing in other income, that was almost $1 billion on a pre-tax basis.

IBM reported that its free cash flow in the quarter rose by sharply to $2.4 billion. At some point it becomes tiresome-both to write and to read, I suppose, to suggest that the reported number doesn’t provide the real picture. The major reason that IBM achieved a substantial growth in free cash flow last quarter was that Global Financing receivables provided a contribution of $120 million, compared to a use of $580 million in the year earlier quarter. And the reasons for that positive swing which is more than 100% of the operating cash flow improvement are that IBM’s mainframe business declined and that the company is deemphasizing its financing offerings.

Absent the swing in working capital and the decline in the company’s finance receivable, the company is spending most of its operating cash generation on share buy backs and dividends. IBM has more than adequate liquidity and cash flow to keep returning money to shareholders-but the cadence of increase is likely to slow going forward. It is possible that the combined IBM/Red Hat will be able to achieve working capital synergies that provide a positive trend, at least in the short term, for the free cash flow metric.

With the recent share price spike of IBM, the shares are actually considerably more expensive than peers in the overall cohort of slow growth IT names. To be sure, part of that valuation is based on the company’s high level of free cash flow-but again, that level of free cash flow is not quite comparable to the free cash flow of other companies.

I recognize that most IBM investors are probably there because of its dividend yield. And some investors are there because of their hopes for the evolution of the Red Hat merger. But honestly, neither consideration offers enough justification for me to consider recommending the name at this point. Yes, many IT shares are at peaks, and some have relatively substantial valuations-but investing in IBM because of comps is not a portfolio strategy I think can be easily defended. Even within the value cohort of the IT world, there are far better investments available

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.