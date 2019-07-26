Höegh LNG Partners LP: This 8.6% Preferred Helps Us Sleep Well At Night

While shipping is notoriously volatile, there are companies and investments that make sense depending on an investor’s risk profile.

LNG is a growing market and demand is growing faster than supply. These dynamics are expected to persist over the intermediate term.

Co-Produced with Rubicon Associates (we will be including preferred research and a master spreadsheet in the toolkit on banking, shipping, electric, telecom, insurance, REITs, and diversified financial services - all exclusive for Dividend Kings members).

As many readers know, I have been a buyer of shipping (ship lessors, to be exact) stock and preferreds for some time. As the shipping markets are notoriously volatile and few investors seem to make money (over time) in the common stock of these firms, I have mostly gravitated to the preferred stock of companies that have a reasonable margin of safety when it comes to their preferred dividend.

One of my favorite sectors has been LNG due to the growth of the sector and the increased usage of LNG and LNG projects coming on line. I will state (apologize?) in advance that this note will be somewhat lengthy as many are not familiar with shipping and LNG.

The Market

Liquefied natural gas (or LNG) is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state, at about -260° Fahrenheit, for shipping and storage. The volume of natural gas in its liquid state is about 600 times smaller than its volume in its gaseous state. This process, which was developed in the 19th Century, makes it possible to transport natural gas to places pipelines do not reach and to use natural gas as a transportation fuel.

According to Shell (in their 2019 LNG outlook):

Strong demand for cleaner-burning fuel in Asia continued to drive rapid growth in liquefied natural gas (or LNG) use in 2018, with global demand rising by 27 million tonnes to 319 million tonnes, according to Shell’s latest annual LNG Outlook. Shell expects demand to reach about 384 million tonnes in 2020. Ongoing efforts to improve urban air quality saw China’s imports of LNG surge by 16 million tonnes in 2018, up by 40% from 2017.

Global LNG supply is set to rise by 35 million tonnes in 2019. Both Europe and Asia are expected to absorb all this additional supply. A rebound in new long-term LNG contracting in 2018 could revive investment in liquefaction projects. Based on current demand projections, Shell still expects supplies to tighten in mid 2020s.

The following chart shows the expected increase in LNG supply:

Source: company presentation

Of course, this supply needs a way to get to the end markets, and that's where ships enter the picture and why companies involved in chartering out LNG vessels should do well (assuming they are structured and capitalized correctly).

As the following chart shows, the LNG trade has continued to shift upwards (in tonnes) over the past five years.

Source: company presentation

It's expected that there will continue to be a supply/demand imbalance in LNG which should help support LNG prices and, therefore, economics:

Source: Shell 2019 Outlook

Given the number of projects coming on line and the increase in end-user markets, the market for the transport and processing of LNG should do well.

Today I will focus on a company in a smaller subset of the LNG shipping market, the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) subsector.

Traditionally, the import of LNG and its regasification has been done in land-based terminals. However, the interest in and use of floating import and regasification solutions is increasing.

Floating regasification vessels may be called shuttle and regas vessels (“SRVs”) or LNG regas vessels (“LNGRVs”) but are more commonly referred to as FSRUs or Floating Storage and Regasification Units. FSRU technology represents a flexible, proven, expedient and cost effective means of allowing countries or regions to import LNG.

The following chart shows the role of FSRU’s in the LNG process:

Source: company 20-f

How does an FRSU work?

The underlying technology used in an FSRU is that of heat exchange between LNG and a warm fluid resulting in vaporization of the LNG into the gaseous state for delivery to shore. The fluid may either be seawater — often referred to as open loop vaporization — or recirculated water heated by a natural gas fired boiler on the FSRU itself — often referred to as closed loop vaporization.

Vaporization capacity varies by vessel and is typically specified as a combination of continuous vaporization capacity (base capacity) and peak vaporization capacity (peak capacity). The vaporized LNG is replenished by delivery of LNG into the FSRU by LNG carriers serving as feeder vessels.

Key benefits of FSRU technology include:

Speed. Planning, siting, permitting and constructing a traditional, land-based LNG terminal typically requires five to six years. In comparison, FSRU projects typically take less than 24 months to execute, and have been implemented in as little as six months.

Reduced costs. FSRUs are considerably less capital intensive than a land-based LNG terminal, where even small terminals can cost upwards of $600 million. More importantly, the providers of FSRUs are prepared to retain ownership of their vessels and charter them to the importing company for a short-, medium- or long-term period, avoiding the need for major capital outlays and corresponding financing requirements.

Greater Cost Certainty. An importer has greater clarity on fees for regasification services and delivery of gas with an FSRU as compared to a land-based LNG terminal, which may be more likely to face construction cost overruns and uncertainty around terminal throughput fees.

Operational Flexibility. FSRU operators have entered into agreements as short as three years, whereas land-based LNG terminals often require long-term commitments of 15 years or more.

Market Flexibility. Some FSRUs also can be operated as conventional LNG carriers and owners have been prepared to build such vessels on a speculative basis. FSRU technology has the flexibility to meet different market needs and terminal location challenges.

It must be noted that FSRUs are not without limitations and constraints. Land-based terminals typically have larger storage capacity and potentially larger gas send out capacities than FSRUs, especially FSRUs that are a result of LNG carrier conversions. This disadvantage could be partially mitigated by using multiple FSRUs. Greater storage capacity of land-based terminals facilitates faster cargo offload in a situation when storage tanks are partially full.

The boil-off rate of an FSRU is higher than that of a land-based terminals, and boil-off gas that cannot be used for fuel or regas purposes has to be flared in the gas combustion unit. The limitations on the physical size of an FSRU prevent it from having as much redundancy of vaporization equipment as a land-based terminal.

As a result, an FSRU is more vulnerable to equipment outages, and thus requires the FSRU provider to hold very high standards regarding operations and maintenance. A technical problem with an FSRU could require a visit to drydock, which would result in a loss of service.

The Company

Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) is an MLP that provides floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The partnership owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals.

As of March 31, 2019, their fleet consisted of interests in five vessels: The Neptune (50% interest, built 2009), the Cape Ann (50% interest, built 2010), the PGN SFRU Lampung (100% interest, built in 2014), the Höegh Gallant (100% interest, built in 2014) and the Höegh Grace (100% interest, built in 2016).

As of Dec. 31, 2018, the Neptune, the Cape Ann, the PGN FSRU Lampung, the Höegh Gallant and the Höegh Grace were approximately 9.2 years old, 8.6 years old, 4.8 years old, 4.2 years old and 2.8 years old, respectively. FSRUs are generally designed to have a lifespan of approximately 40 years.

The following table summarizes Hoegh’s fleet (current and possible additions):

Source: author spreadsheet

Shown differently:

Source: company presentation

As their fleet is currently only five vessels, revenues are concentrated among customers. The total revenues (100% owned vessels) are from PGN LNG, EgyptCo and SPEC. PGN LNG is a subsidiary of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara, a subsidiary of PT Pertamina (a government-controlled, Indonesian oil and gas producer, natural gas transportation and distribution company). EgyptCo had a time charter agreement with EGAS until October 2018.

EgyptCo has an LNG carrier time charter to a third party from October 2018 until April 2020. SPEC is owned 51% by Promigas S.A. ESP, a Colombian company focused on the transportation and distribution of natural gas, and 49% by private equity investors. Global LNG Supply, accounted for 100% of the joint ventures’ time charter revenues. During 2018, Global LNG Supply was acquired by Total (NYSE:TOT) (a publicly listed French energy company).

As an MLP for Höegh LNG, HMLP has the ability to purchase more vessels from the sponsor, Höegh LNG (“HLNG”) or, put differently, HLNG can provide dropdown vessels to HMLP. Höegh LNG is obligated to offer to the Partnership any FSRU or LNG carrier operating under a charter of five or more years.

Höegh LNG is actively pursuing the following projects that are subject to a number of conditions outside its control, impacting the timing and the ability of such projects to go forward. The Partnership may have the opportunity in the future to acquire the FSRUs listed below, when operating under a charter of five years or more (HMLP is focused on longer-term charters due to the stability they bring and the financing available), if one of the following projects is fulfilled:

On Dec. 21, 2018, Höegh LNG announced that it had entered into a contract with AGL Shipping Pty Ltd. ("AGL"), a subsidiary of AGL Energy Ltd., to provide an FSRU to service AGL's proposed import facility in Victoria, Australia. The contract is for a period of 10 years and is subject to AGL's final investment decision by the board of directors of AGL Energy Ltd. for the project and obtaining necessary regulator and environmental approvals.

Höegh LNG also has won exclusivity to provide an FSRU for a potential import project at Port Kembia, Australia.

Höegh LNG has two operating FSRUs, the Höegh Giant, which was delivered from the shipyard on April 27, 2017 and the Höegh Esperanza, which was delivered from the shipyard on April 5, 2018. The Höegh Giant is operating on a three-year contract that commenced on Feb. 7, 2018, with Gas Natural SGD, SA.

The Höegh Esperanza is operating on a three-year contract that commenced on June 7, 2018, with CNOOC Gas & Power Trading and Marketing Ltd which has an option for a one-year extension. Höegh LNG took delivery of the Höegh Gannet on Dec. 6, 2018, which will serve on a 15-month LNG carrier contract with Naturgy. Höegh LNG has one additional FSRU on order (SHI Hull No. 2220, under a shipbuilding contract with Samsung Heavy Industries).

Pursuant to the terms of the omnibus agreement, HMLP will have the right to purchase the Höegh Giant, the Höegh Esperanza, the Höegh Gannet and SHI Hull No. 2220 following acceptance by the respective charterer of the related FSRU under a contract of five years or more, subject to reaching an agreement with Höegh LNG regarding the purchase price.

Incentive Distribution Rights

Höegh LNG currently holds all of the IDRs in the Partnership. IDRs represent the rights to receive an increasing percentage of quarterly distributions of available cash for operating surplus after the minimum quarterly distribution and the target distribution levels have been achieved. If for any quarter during the subordination period:

The Partnership has distributed available cash from operating surplus to the common and subordinated unitholders in an amount equal to the minimum quarterly distribution; and

The Partnership has distributed available cash from operating surplus on outstanding common units in an amount necessary to eliminate any cumulative arrearages in payment of the minimum quarterly distribution;

... then, the Partnership will distribute any additional available cash from operating surplus for that quarter among the unitholders and the holders of the IDRs in the following manner:

First, 100.0% to all common and subordinated unitholders, pro rata, until each such unitholder receives a total of $0.388125 per unit for that quarter (the “first target distribution”); Second, 85.0% to all common and subordinated unitholders, pro rata, and 15.0% to the holders of the IDRs, pro rata, until each such unitholder receives a total of $0.421875 per unit for that quarter (the “second target distribution”); Third, 75.0% to all common and subordinated unitholders, pro rata, and 25.0% to the holders of the IDRs, pro rata, until each such unitholder receives a total of $0.50625 per unit for that quarter (the “third target distribution”); and Thereafter, 50.0% to all common and subordinated unitholders, pro rata, and 50.0% to the holders of the IDRs, pro rata.

From the company’s 20-f, the following table might serve to simplify the waterfall with the IDRs:

Source: company 20-f

Now that you understand why I believe that LNG and LNG shipping should be strong going forward (with normal seasonal/cyclical fluctuations), the following financial snapshot shows why I like the position of Höegh.

Source: author spreadsheet

As the table above, and graphs below, show, HMLP creates a stable stream of revenues, EBITDA and distributable cash flow due to its moderate leverage and longer-term charter agreements.

The company has had stable expenses in order to facilitate their stable operating cash flows:

Vessel operating expenses:

Source: author spreadsheet

G&A expenses:

Source: author spreadsheet

Have helped lead to stable financial results.

EBITDA, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

Distributable cash flow, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

These factors have allowed the company to pay a very stable dividend (admittedly, there has been little to no growth in the dividend):

Source: author spreadsheet

Note that HMLP has elected to be treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

While the dividend yield vacillates, it has been hanging at around 10%, an ample amount for the businesses financial profile:

Source: author spreadsheet

Importantly, the stability and moderate financial profile has allowed the company to create a stable (and reasonably healthy) dividend coverage ratio:

Source: author spreadsheet

As well as a very strong preferred dividend coverage ratio:

Source: author spreadsheet

These factors have led to strong performance vs. peers:

Source: author spreadsheet

For many, if not most, income investors, the preferred market is a better way to play in the shipping sector as preferred dividends have stronger coverage ratios, less volatility and the dividend rate is known.

Höegh MLP has one preferred stock issue outstanding, 4.6mm shares of the 8.75% Series A (HMLP.PA) which was issued in September 2017 and is redeemable (at the company’s option) Oct. 5, 2022. Dividends are paid February, May, August and November 15. The preferred stock is not rated by a NRSRO.

As there is only one issue outstanding, we will jump right to the comparison with peers. Among these peers is GasLog (GLOG), GasLog Partners (GLOP), Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) and Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP).

Source: author spreadsheet

As the table above, and charts below, show, HMLP trades tight to their peers due to their operating and financial stability. The lower risk profile (despite a small fleet) warrants a lower relative yield, but does not reduce the attractiveness of the 8.62% yield.

The stripped yield, graphically:

Source: author spreadsheet

As a result of the relative stability of the preferred shares vs. the equity shares, the preferred stock often yields less than the common stock (as it does with many mortgage REITs):

Source: author spreadsheet

Due to their business, financial and distribution profile, HMLP trades tight to their peers:

Source: author spreadsheet

Spread to GLOPpA:

Source: author spreadsheet

Spread to GMLPP:

Source: author spreadsheet

As the following summary of the shipping preferred sector shows, HMLP trades tight to many of the issues in the shipping preferred universe.

Source: author spreadsheet

Bottom Line: Höegh MLP is moderately capitalized and has strong coverage ratios (common and preferred) for the sector. The LNG market should continue to be robust over the near to intermediate term and warrants evaluation for investors seeking income and appreciation. The preferred stock of Höegh MLP warrants a buy rating for income investors at current prices and the common equity warrants a buy rating for investors willing to experience more potential volatility.

Helpful Links

Preferred prospectus

Preferred term-sheet

Shell 2019 outlook press release.

Shell 2019 outlook

Quality first, valuation second, and good risk management always.

The Dividend Kings is pleased to announce that it has acquired the exclusive rights to publish the preferred stock & ETD securities database from "I Prefer Income, LLC". As part of this transaction, The Dividend Kings provides our members with a database program (google sheets) and 632 powerful preferred & ETD Securities.









.













Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Rubicon Associates is long the following issuers/securities mentioned in this report: HMLP, HMLP.PA, GLOP, GLOP.PC, GGMLPP, TNP.PD