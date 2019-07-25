CrowdStrike: Too Much Hype

Investors just can't turn down a high growth story no matter the risk. Another prime example is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) that trades at absurd valuation levels despite losing a substantial amount of money. The market takes a dangerous focus on revenue growth that tends to not end well for shareholders. Investors need to cash in large post-IPO gains before the market wakes up to the irrational prices being paid here.

Hot IPO

CrowdStrike only went public back on June 14 by selling 20.7 million shares at $34 per share. The cybersecurity stock focused on cloud-based endpoint security had already doubled before the company reported their first quarterly results as a public company.

The stock is now trading at $87 for an incredible listed market valuation of $18 billion. The IPO was clearly too hot considering the initial target price was in the $28 to $30 range.

A hot IPO just doesn't last as the company shifts out of the growth at all costs phase and focuses on becoming the best in the industry. The FQ1'20 report showed revenue surged 103% to $96.1 million, but the loss from operations were still a high $21.9 million.

The guidance for the first full year as a public company is where investors need to grasp reality. CrowdStrike forecasts revenues reaching $430 million while the net loss from operations reaches $110 million.

Source: CrowdStrike FQ1'20 earnings release

The company provides endpoint protection security that will always be in demand, but the segment is competitive and stock is already trading at a premium valuation.

Too Rich

The prime issue with the CrowdStrike valuation in the 30x forward sales multiple. Needham analyst Alex Henderson favors a group of cloud direct technology winners that provides no logic for actually owning the stock considering all of the other stock picks are cheaper.

The problem here is that both Proofpoint (PFPT) and Mimecast (MIME) are more reasonably priced stocks trading at only 6x forward revenues estimates. Investors don't have to fall for the failed promise of hyper growth that never lasts. These stocks trade at a substantial valuation discount to CrowdStrike, Okta (OKTA) and Zscaler (ZS) that all trade at 20+x revenue estimates for the next fiscal year. CrowdStrike tops the list at 29x 2020 revenue estimates of $624 million.

Data by YCharts

Investors in CrowdStrike, Okta and Zscaler are up for a disappointing period. A prime example of how the sector works is Palo Alto Networks (PANW) that once traded at a wild premium valuation like CrowdStrike and the others.

The endpoint security software firm came public with revenue growth in a similar 100% range that quickly decelerated to 50% growth rates. The stock hit a premium P/S multiple back in 2015 and the stock gains have suffered over the next four years with annualized gains below 5%. The immediate 1-2 year period following the peak P/S multiple generated negative returns for shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Palo Alto Networks has a market value of $21 billion so CrowdStrike is nearly worth the same value with a forward revenue target of only $624 million. In comparison, Palo Alto Networks is forecast to reach revenues of $3.5 billion in 2020.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CrowdStrike shareholders are set up for failure paying a rich P/S multiple while revenue growth is set to decelerate below 50% next year. This story hardly ever ends well for investors, yet retail investors are constantly told to buy into these rich IPOs. The best option is to sit on the sidelines and wait for better entry points.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.