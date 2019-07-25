Snap: On The Right Track

Snap's 2nd quarter 2019 results topped expectations. Revenue increased 48% to $388m from $262m in Q2 2018. Expenses saw significant declines as a percentage of revenue, and Snap's loss per share decreased from $-0.27 a year ago to $-0.19 this quarter. Most importantly however, Snap reported new all time high in global daily active users of 203 million with global user growth of 8%. Snap is on the verge of profitability, but has not yet proven that this return to user growth is sustainable. I need to see multiple quarters of solid user growth before going long this stock.

Q2 2019 Financial Numbers

Taking a look at Snap's income statement for the quarter shows a 48% increase in revenue, with much smaller growth rates in expenses. Total costs and expenses increased 43%. Snap's operating loss decreased 15%, and net loss decreased 28%. Revenue is finally catching up to Snap's wild spending.

Source: Image created by author with data from Snap Filings

Glancing at a common size income statement further illustrates just how dramatic Snap's revenue increase has been. Every expense has declined by double digit percentage points as a percentage of revenue. The company is now growing revenue much faster than expenses, which bodes well for the future of the company.

Source: Image created by author with data from Snap Filings

Source: HyperCharts

Snap burned through $96 million in operating cash flow in the quarter. However, with cash and marketable securities sitting on the balance sheet of almost $1.2 billion, it should be a while before the company gets into serious trouble here.

User Growth Picking Up

After several quarters in a row of very lackluster user growth, Snap redeemed itself adding 13 million new users globally from Q1, and 15 million from Q2 2018.

Source: Snap Q2 2019 Earnings Slides

The real question here is whether this growth is temporary as a result of app updates, or is this growth sustainable over a longer period of time. For now, it seems to be speculative either way. One quarter does not make a reliable trend.

Source: Snap Q2 2019 Earnings Slides

Although Snap did grow users, Snap's impressive revenue growth was mostly due to an increase in revenue per user. Globally, Q2 saw a 37% increase QoQ in ARPU. At $1.91 in revenue per user for the quarter, Snap has a ton of room for growth. For comparison, Facebook (FB) achieved ARPU worldwide of $7.05 in Q2 2019, more than three times that of Snap's number. In Q2 2019 Facebook did over $33 of revenue per user in North America, compared to Snap's measly $3.14 per North American user. Now I do not think Snap is an app that monetizes as well as a platform like Facebook (at-least not right now), but this does help illustrate just how much growth potential still exists for Snap.

Valuation

Snap's stock price has been on a wild ride over the last 12 months. From a low of $4.82 in December to the $17s immediately after Q2 earnings. Such a large rally warrants skepticism. The price increase has been based on speculation of continued growth. Those that bought when the stock was below $5 were taking a gamble and won this time. That is not how I like to invest. I want to see sustainable growth over several quarters, with fundamental reasons for such growth that can continue to deliver strong numbers going forward.

Data by YCharts

From a multiples perspective, Snap has rallied from being under peer's multiples, to being much higher than peers. Snap currently trades at nearly double the TTM sales multiple of Facebook and Twitter (TWTR). But Snap is also growing revenue much faster. As of the time of writing this article, Twitter has not reported Q2 2019 results, but I'm estimating approximately 20% revenue growth. Facebook reported revenue growth of 28% in Q2 2019 from Q2 2018. Snap's 48% revenue growth blows the others out of the water. Still, it is difficult to justify paying twice the sales multiple in my opinion if you're not extremely confident the growth can continue.

Data by YCharts

Snap at $17 per share is still highly speculative. It is certainly worth watching, especially as they approach profitability, but guessing on profitability can be a dangerous game. I am not looking to short the stock here either, as there is still plenty of growth in this company. The stock may very well hang around in the mid teens until the company grows into it's valuation, or it could continue upward momentum. There are much better companies to target for a short in my opinion. For these reasons I am neutral on the stock.

Conclusion

Snap has returned to significant user growth, but whether this is temporary, or can last multiple quarters or even years has yet to be seen. One quarter is not indicative of the rest of this year or future years. Snap's share price has come a long way off the lows, and now looks quite pricey. It is as if the market is projecting the most recent quarter's growth into the future to price this stock. As proven in past quarters with SNAP, user growth can be fleeting. But with an app re-work behind them, the company seems to be picking up more users once again.

Ultimately, there is a fair amount of risk in this stock. User growth remains speculative. A move down to near $10-$12 could get me interested in taking a position, but I remain on the sidelines watching closely for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.