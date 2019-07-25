Apple, Qualcomm, And ARM Dancing A New Dance

It all adds up to an industry in flux, with new relationships being built around 5G and IoT.

Meanwhile, still smarting from their deteriorating relationship with Qualcomm, Apple looks to hoe their own row with 5G. Others may follow.

ARM recently announced that they would be altering their licensing model to get their IP in customers' hands faster and cheaper.

It also revealed that Qualcomm's customers think that they derive monopoly profits at their customers' expense, and that they hate them. This is not a good thing. Eventually, their customers will figure out how to cut them out. If you can catch him at a Clippers game, you can ask Steve Ballmer how it worked out for him. -Me

Well, That Didn't Take Long

I wrote those words above back in April in response to the settlement between Apple (AAPL) and Qualcomm (QCOM). Qualcomm bulls were celebrating their victory, but I warned that it may be short-lived, and that Apple was not just going to sit around and let someone else skim the profits off their iPhone cash cannon.

Now, we learn that Apple is in advanced talks to purchase Intel's (INTC) 5G modem business for about a billion dollars, pocket change for both companies. If they do, look for them to stop being a Qualcomm customer by the 2021 iPhone, if they can be successful where Intel wasn't.

This comes on the heels of US District Court Judge Lucy Koh's scathing 233-page antitrust ruling against Qualcomm in May that puts their entire revenue model - the core of Apple's case against them - at risk. This was a separate case that had been brought by the Federal Trade Commission. At Qualcomm's behest, the DOJ has applied for and received a stay of the ruling while Qualcomm appeals in Circuit Court.

Perhaps spurred by the Qualcomm ruling, though more likely a response to challenges from below, ARM (OTCPK:SFTBY) has made a significant update to their licensing terms for smaller companies. Now, about 75% of their IP is available to smaller companies to design with at little or even no cost, with the big licensing fees coming in at "tape out" when the chips are sent to the fabricator. This could prove to be a huge boon to their business, especially in evolving areas like IoT.

Taken all together, especially if Judge Koh's ruling holds, this represents a seismic shift in the structure of technology industries and will have a lasting impact for years.

The Qualcomm Ruling

I read, so you don't have to.

If you follow tech news closely, you may have already heard of Judge Lucy Koh. Before being appointed to the California Superior Court in Santa Clara County, Silicon Valley, she worked at a high-profile Silicon Valley law firm on tech IP cases. She was then appointed to the US District Court in San Jose. As such, she has already presided over several key tech industry cases such as Apple v. Samsung, and the talent-poaching antitrust case against Apple, Adobe (ADBE), Google (GOOG), Intel, and others.

The point being, Lucy Koh knows about as much about tech IP law as anyone. Her ruling, as I said, is pretty scathing.

The core of her ruling rests around Qualcomm's very aggressive tactics regarding licensing and royalty payments, which their customers claim are outsized.

Qualcomm charges us more than everybody else put together. -Jeff Williams, Apple COO In our experience we've never seen such a significant licensing fee tied to any other IP we license. -Todd Madderom, Motorola Director of Procurement Huawei has entered into license agreements with major patent holders in the industry, but the royalty Huawei paid to Qualcomm each year consists of 80-90% of the total royalty we paid for terminal products, which well demonstrates that Qualcomm's royalty rate is excessively higher than other major patent holders in the industry. -Huawei letter to Qualcomm during licensing renegotiation

Sour grapes? Hardly. Qualcomm has several key patents for CDMA and 5G which they have been very aggressive in using to force companies to overpay for everything else. Their licensing and royalty terms are unique to the industry. Key points:

Just to begin working with any of their chips, that is, to see if you even want to be a customer, you have to license their entire patent portfolio. No license, no chips. This is not cheap.

The terms of licensing are draconian. Qualcomm can unilaterally cancel chip shipments at the end of a license period, which gives them huge leverage in negotiations.

The terms required licensing fees on expired patents.

They will not license to competitors, a typical part of FRAND (fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory) licensing terms of industry standards.

They used this leverage to overcharge on royalty fees, basing it off the price of the entire device. As a customer, even if you had phones that didn't use Qualcomm chips, you still paid royalties on those. That is, they were earning royalty revenue on stuff that wasn't even theirs, and may even be owned by the licensee. Like Microsoft (MSFT) in the 1980s and 1990s, this is how they effectively locked out competition.

This last point was the crux of the antitrust decision. In the 1980s, Microsoft gave PC-makers rebates if they turned around and gave Microsoft a licensing fee on every PC sold, whether it shipped with MS-DOS or not. Under these terms, no PC-maker was likely to look into another operating system, as they would be paying a double fee.

Qualcomm was doing the same thing and used that leverage forcefully against Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, ZTE, Huawei and Lenovo. You know, everyone. For makers of Android handsets, dependent as they are on Qualcomm's Snapdragon CPUs, they have very little power to fight any of this.

But let's focus on Apple for a moment, because of a key moment in 2010. From Koh's ruling:

Qualcomm's licensing practices, which result in exclusivity, can make it impossible for rivals to survive-as Qualcomm's own documents recognize. For example, as Qualcomm sought exclusivity from Apple in 2010, Steve Mollenkopf (QCT President) told Paul Jacobs (Qualcomm CEO), Derek Aberle (QTL President), and Steve Altman (Qualcomm President) that exclusivity would so restrict the market that no rival supplier of premium thin modems could survive:"[T]here are significant strategic benefits as it is unlikely that there will be enough standalone modem volume to sustain a viable competitor without that slot." CX5348-001. Not only did Qualcomm strive to eliminate thin modem competitors, but also Qualcomm attempted to and succeeded at eliminating a competing cellular standard. Qualcomm wielded chip supply leverage and the specter of its unreasonably high royalty rates to eliminate WiMax, a competing cellular standard supported by Intel. In the 2007 Marketing Incentive Agreement("MIA"), Qualcomm offered Apple royalty rate rebates conditioned on (1) Apple publicly announcing that Apple had "chosen GSM technology for its phone . . . into the future with 3G and beyond"; (2) Apple not selling more than 1,000 WiMax handsets; and (3) Apple not licensing a third party to sell WiMax handsets. JX0040-003. During MIA negotiations, Marv Blecker (QTLPresident) emailed Jeff Williams (Apple COO) to state that Qualcomm's first priority was eliminating WiMax: "Motivating Apple to select WCDMA to the exclusion of WiMax is our primary motivation for entering into this agreement." CX0617-001.

When Apple saw the same thing happening with 5G chips as with CDMA, they decided enough was enough. Do not mess with Tim Cook's margins.

You Come at the King, You Best Not Miss

Omar knows.

This is why Qualcomm got their short hairs up when it was revealed that Apple and Intel were working of a 5G modem chip to cut them out. They were counting on an exclusive deal with Apple to again cement their monopoly power over the new standard as they were able to do with CDMA. If Intel were successful and had a huge customer like Apple, this would be a viable competitor and would put the whole model at risk.

Apple has been trying to stop being a Qualcomm customer for years, at least since 2012, only a year after the first iPhone with Qualcomm chips. The 2018 iPhones contain no Qualcomm chips because Qualcomm cut them off, and maybe the 2019s too as their settlement was probably too late to make any changes for that phone. The 2020 iPhone will likely have Qualcomm's 5G modem, but beyond that is uncertain. It may take them 13 years, but Apple clearly wants out of this relationship.

They signed a 6-year license, but I think their preferred outcome is to eat the last 4 years of it, and have no Qualcomm chips in any Apple device as soon as possible.

We don't know exactly what their thinking is here, but we can guess at the math based on their negotiations with Qualcomm. Apple was looking to reduce their royalty payments from $7.50 per device to $1.50.

Apple did not just come up with that number out of thin air. That's what they think the royalty would be in a competitive market - 5% of the chip price. So Apple was looking to add $6 per device to their bottom line. We don't know about units anymore, but let's say they sell 225 million units a year with cellular modems in them (iPhones, iPads, and Watches). This adds about $1.3 billion a year to the bottom line - again, pocket change, but in-line with a billion dollar initial investment.

So Apple gave themselves 6 years to cut the cord. Will they be successful where Intel wasn't? Certainly, they have more motivation than Intel did, preoccupied as they are with their own issues in their core platform businesses. And their chip unit has proven they can compete with anyone, especially when designing purpose-built chips for Apple devices and only Apple devices.

That last bit - only Apple devices - is Qualcomm's savior here. Had Intel been successful, they would have sold to all comers and that could have provided a real problem for the whole revenue model, even absent the District Court ruling. But if Apple can crack this nut, they will only have one customer.

Koh's Remedies

These are all gut punches.

(1) Qualcomm must not condition the supply of modem chips on a customer's patent license status and Qualcomm must negotiate or renegotiate license terms with customers in good faith under conditions free from the threat of lack of access to or discriminatory provision of modem chip supply or associated technical support or access to software. (2) Qualcomm must make exhaustive SEP licenses available to modem-chip suppliers on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory ("FRAND") terms and to submit, as necessary, to arbitral or judicial dispute resolution to determine such terms. (3) Qualcomm may not enter express or de facto exclusive dealing agreements for the supply of modem chips. (4) Qualcomm may not interfere with the ability of any customer to communicate with a government agency about a potential law enforcement or regulatory matter. (5) In order to ensure Qualcomm's compliance with the above remedies, the Court orders Qualcomm to submit to compliance and monitoring procedures for a period of seven years. Specifically, Qualcomm shall report to the FTC on an annual basis Qualcomm's compliance with the above remedies ordered by the Court.

This is all tough stuff. I am not a lawyer but to me, the Findings of Fact are pretty exhaustive support for these actions. But it will take years for this to make it through the courts, and until then it is business as usual, only with a huge asterisk. If I were running Qualcomm, I'd try and negotiate a consent decree with the FTC and move on fast, but that's likely why I only get the medium-sized bucks.

ARMed Up

But what really cued this article was the announcement by ARM last week which has the potential to create a new model for IP licensing that will be better for all parties, I believe, and make so much of this wrangling pointless in the future. Yes, this is another ARM Will Take Over the World screed.

Many are unfamiliar with ARM because they have not been publicly traded for a few years now since being bought by Softbank in 2016. ARM does not design or fabricate chips. They design tiny "cores" along with their instruction set, which they license to others to design chips around and then fabricate. You may not have heard of them, but you have heard of their customers Apple, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Huawei. Almost all smartphones run on ARM cores, mostly via Apple or Qualcomm Systems-on-a-Chip (SoC). One could even call it a monopoly.

But instead of going the 1980s Microsoft or 2010s Qualcomm route, ARM just lowered the barrier to entry for chip designers with their new Flexible Access Program, which makes the initial licensing terms very favorable. Are they just swell folks who love their customers? Of course not.

Instead of doing things to protect their monopoly and crush nascent competition, they are meeting that competition head on. Meet RISC-V.

RISC-V is one step thinner than ARM, in that it is only an instruction set for low power cores - companies design their own cores. The other crucial difference is that it is open-source, royalty-free and free to license (though you have to join the trade group to use the logo for marketing a product).

So while ARM is dominant in smartphones, they understand there is a new market for their cores that RISC-V can steal from them just the same way they stole the smartphone SoC business while Intel and AMD (AMD) were focused on each other - IoT.

In IoT, the largest barrier to entry for a new platform, software compatibility, is practically a non-issue. If someone wanted to build a RISC-V smartphone SoC, it would be very hard to be successful without first getting Android and Google services running on it, and then get the most popular third-party apps to port over and keep developing for the platform. Even Microsoft couldn't pull off that last part.

But IoT software is custom builds for each device, with no third-party apps beyond direct partners. Or at least let's hope no one thinks my Smart Fridge needs an app store environment. Linux, FreeBSD and NetBSD kernels run on the instruction set, and from there companies can design what they please.

Also, Western Digital (WDC) is using RISC-V for their flash and SSD controllers, and Nvidia (NVDA) is using it in their next-generation Falcon embedded CPUs for their Geforce line. There is more coming, as it is a very simple, capable instruction set that is widely extensible.

Also, did I mention, "free?"

So while this does not pose a threat to smartphone dominance, it poses a threat to everywhere else ARM would like to be, especially the emerging IoT world, and these embedded controllers, which again, require no third party developer buy-in.

The new program is aimed not at the Apples and Qualcomms of the world, but everyone else. The most basic cores, which are more than adequate for many IoT applications, can be licensed for $0 without support, all the way through production (per unit royalty still applies). Initial licensing for the whole suite is as low as $75k a year with support, with large licensing payments only coming at tape out. Previous terms for the big companies remain in place.

This will help fend off the threat from RISC-V. ARM could say to Samsung, "Want to use ARM cores in your phones? To do that, they also have to be in your fridges and washing machines." That's the Microsoft/Qualcomm playbook, which is effective but only for so long. When your customers hate you, they will find a way to cut you out.

So they created a new model that lowers the entry barriers for using their cores. They will lean into the years of development and support that RISC-V can't match as their competitive advantage. Competition is amazing, isn't it? The challenge that monopolies face is that nothing else will ever match the profits from their monopoly, so their incentive is to defend it at all costs, stifling innovation internally and from potential competitors. ARM took the smarter and more durable route.

Upshot of All This

There's a lot here, but it adds up to an industry in flux. For chipmakers and designers, the smartphone market has leveled off as a source of growth, and IoT is the next frontier. Within a few years, every household appliance you buy will have a pretty advanced CPU SoC and network connectivity. Some already do.

Leaving aside the security nightmare this is bringing with it, it will be a huge source of demand for the whole chip supply chain, but this time it will be different. I don't think manufacturers want to be dependent on one supplier like they have been on Qualcomm, and will look to do more internally like Apple has been for years. This will obviously be a boon to both the ARM and RISC-V platforms.

The new ARM licensing terms really have the potential to revolutionize chip design, as even small startups can afford to get in on the action, using an instruction set that is already used in billions of devices worldwide.

For now, Qualcomm has its licenses back, but even if Koh's ruling is overturned on appeal, I don't believe their model can survive - they have created too much of an incentive for their customers to cut them out. Apple looks like they will be first, but they will not be the last.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.