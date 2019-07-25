Neon's Data In Cancer Study Points To Personalized Treatment Advancement In Immunotherapy Space

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) announced that it had achieved positive results using a personalized cancer treatment known as NEO-PV-01 in a couple types of cancer. Specifically, combining the biotech's vaccine treatment together with OPDIVO to achieve improved clinical outcomes. The combination was able to achieve prolonged and improved median progression-free survival (mPFS) rates in a few types of cancer. With this data on hand, I believe the biotech is equipped to move forward with additional studies. If NEO-PV-01 is able to prolong mPFS rates of checkpoint inhibitors, then it would truly be a highly ideal outcome. Initial data seems strong, and that's why this is a good speculative biotech to buy.

Early-Stage Study Signals A Good Success Story In The Making

Neon Therapeutics reported results from its phase 1b NT-001 study using NEO-PV-01 in combination with OPDIVO, in a few cancer settings. Specifically, the types of cancer being explored were:

melanoma

non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

bladder cancer

These were results from a 12-month median follow-up period.

Months of Median Follow-up Number of Patients Median Progression-free Survival (PFS) NEO-PV-01 Plus OPDIVO (metastatic melanoma) 13.4 months 34 Not Yet Reached For Study NEO-PV-01 plus OPDIVO (metastatic NSCLC) 13.4 months 27 5.6 months NEO-PV-01 Plus (metastatic bladder cancer) 13.4 months 21 5.6 months

As you can see in the chart above, the combination of NEO-PV-01 plus OPDIVO prolongs PFS and the durable response of treatment. However, looking at the chart above in the context alone doesn't help much. It is more clear when one gets a glimpse of the median PFS when talking about checkpoint inhibitors alone as a monotherapy. In the same populations above, checkpoint inhibitor therapy alone provides median PFS of:

3 to 7 months for metastatic melanoma

2 to 4 months for metastatic NSCLC

2 to 3 months for metastatic bladder cancer

More detailed data is going to be revealed at an upcoming medical meeting. My opinion is that this is a good starting point for the company with its NEO-PV-01 neo-antigen treatment. The bottom line is that this combination works in improving median PFS in these different types of cancer. On the flip side, this was just preliminary data. By that, I mean the combination of NEO-PV-01 and OPDIVO was explored in a study compared to historical data. In essence, to get a true grasp of the data, a phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled study will be needed to determine if the combination can be successful in the long run. Especially, when it comes to being able to potentially be approved by regulators. Another observation to point out is that it's quite possible that the data could change with a larger group of patients in either direction, meaning that a phase 2 study focusing on say NSCLC with 100 or more patients, for example, could possibly see a higher PFS rate than what was achieved for this phase 1b study. On the flip side, the data could be non-favorable to the downside. The point is that a phase 2 study with a more narrowed indication focus and a comparator arm in place will be necessary to determine the true ability of this combination treatment. For now, the data shown is highly encouraging to move forward.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Neon Therapeutics has cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $81.3 million as of March 31, 2019. The company has been able to do well to fund its pipeline, because of the large amount of cash it raised upon its IPO. It raised approximately $89.9 million from its IPO back in June of 2018. Considering this biotech does have a decent-sized pipeline, it is likely that a cash raise towards the end of 2019 is a possibility. That's because, in the SEC filing, the biotech states that it has enough cash to fund its operations 12 months from the date of the filing, which is May 13, 2019. Considering that most biotechs don't wait until the end to raise cash, I believe a raise might be in order towards the end of this year.

Conclusion

The ability to combine NEO-PV-01 together with OPDIVO to achieve an improvement in mPFS compared to historical checkpoint inhibitor treatment is highly encouraging. While Keytruda and OPDIVO do well in these metastatic patient populations, the addition of personal neoantigens specific to a patient's tumor does seem to provide a boost in mPFS rates. As I stated above, the biggest risk is that this data was based on historical rates for checkpoint inhibitors as monotherapies. To get a clear picture on efficacy, a clinical trial with adequate investigator's choice treatment as a control arm will be needed. Being that the company has a low market cap of only $100 million means it is easily susceptible to price manipulation. In addition, the average volume is about 222,000 shares, which shows the stock is not liquid. The good thing is that this biotech does have other products in its pipeline besides NEO-PV-01. These are NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01. These other clinical products are good in that they might prove to reduce investor risk. The downside is that they are in earlier stages of clinical development. That means it could be a while before these products are advanced. Neon Therapeutics seems to be on the right track for the time being with its personal neoantigen treatments. That's why I believe it is a good speculative biotech to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.